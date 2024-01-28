Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sabbath for goyische cats, Sunday, January 28, 2024, and National Blueberry Pancake Day. Don’t these look good?

*To get Congress to release money for the Ukraine and Israel, President Biden has signaled a willingness to severely restrict immigration across the southern border:

Frustrated andanxious aboutlegislative negotiations that would deliver aid to Ukraine and Israel in exchange for new border restrictions, Biden stated Friday that he was willing to accept restrictions to the asylum system and other enforcement measures that were almost unthinkable for Democrats at the beginning of the president’s term. Trump and top Republicans have cast doubt in recent days on a potential deal — which include several measures sought by GOP leaders — with some lawmakers suggesting the changes could help drive down illegal crossings and benefit Biden. Measures under discussion include an expansion of the government’s deportation powers and an ability to expel border-crossers — denying them access to the asylum system — when daily crossings surpass 5,000. Republicans have also pushed for new limits on the president’s ability to use executive parole authority to waive in migrants without visas. Biden said the changes would give him an emergency authority to “shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed” and said he would “use it the day I sign the bill into law.” Such statements risk further alienating some Democrats who see efforts to stiffen enforcement as too similar to the Trump-era approach Biden campaigned against, leaving the president in a political squeeze. Biden’s desire to secure funding for Ukraine and Israel is a key reason he is entertaining the idea of major policy changes on the border backed by Republicans, but the political and logistical challenges he faces have forced him to consider new options, said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former federal immigration official who is now a senior policy adviser on the issue at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington. “What is happening at the border right now is just unsustainable,” she said. “I do think that that is one of the reasons why the administration is willing to look at different types of policies, policies that candidate Biden in 2020 would not have put on the table.”

Well, you have to believe Biden and not think these are empty words to get a bill through. After all, he did talk about using emergency powers, which is discretionary. But in fact I do believe him because the border problem is unsustainable and Biden has little to lose by cracking down on immigration, at least the illegal forms. If you live in Chicago, where we regularly get buses full of migrants without adequate places to house them (and many will, by law, soon be released into the cold, you see there’s a problem that’s almost insoluble.

*Two bits on the ICJ’s ruling on Israel. The first one, from the Washington Post, is called “A top U.N. court’s ruling on Israel and Gaza is a perversion of Justice.” It’s by Ruth Marcus, an associate editor who went to Harvard Law School). First, Marcus is not an unalloyed apologist for Israel:

None of this is to defend the entirety of Israel’s actions before or after Oct. 7. I am a proud Jew and Zionist, but I am also no supporter of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox and settler allies. Israel’s relentless expansion of settlements in the West Bank and mistreatment of Palestinians are indefensible and counterproductive.

And she wonders if the collateral damage has gone too far. Still, she thinks the trial itself is a sham:

On Friday, the ICJ issued a preliminary ruling against Israel. It could have been far worse: The order stopped short of instructing Israel to immediately cease military operations in Gaza, as South Africa had sought. But the court found, in the anodyne language of international law, that “at least some of the acts and omissions alleged … to have been committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the Convention.” This is a gross misreading of genocide; indeed, it is a perversion of the term. It would be appalling applied against any state, but it is especially offensive wielded against Israel — a country that was forged in the ashes of the worst genocide in human history, that was one of the early signatories to the genocide convention and that is now responding to the greatest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

Entirely too much emphasis has been placed on real or distorted remarks made by Israeli officials right after October 7, like calling Hamas (no, not Palestininians) “animals”. The question is whether Israel is out to destroy the Palestinian people as a whole, and for many reasons that I won’t go into now, the reason is clearly “no.” The article continues:

All of this is a far cry, however, from deeming Israel’s actions genocidal. Let’s go to the text of the genocide convention, which requires both acts and intent. The acts include killing members of a “national, ethnical, racial or religious group”; causing them “serious bodily or mental harm”; and “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” Those acts must be accompanied by intent: “to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

Is that Israel’s aim here? Killing civilians serves the interests of Hamas and undermines those of Israel. Israel has taken extraordinary steps to prevent civilian casualties and otherwise mitigate the suffering of innocents. To argue those have not been enough — or even that Israel’s conduct violated international humanitarian law — is not to conclude that the actions are genocidal. If Hamas magically disappeared tomorrow, if Israel found its safety somehow assured, it would have no interest, none, in causing any harm to the civilian population. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that what Israel is doing is simply not genocide, and the South African accusations are farcical. The two dissenters from the overall vote that Israel may have violated the genocide convention (results in a few years) were Israel, of course, but also Uganda, in the form of judge Julia Sebutinde. The Times of Israel summarizes their counterarguments, but just a word on what Sebutinde said (her full dissent is here): Judge Sebutinde, in her dissent, argued that “South Africa has not demonstrated, even on a prima facie basis, that the acts allegedly committed by Israel and of which the Applicant complains, were committed with the necessary genocidal intent, and that as a result, they are capable of falling within the scope of the

Genocide Convention.” She added that “the Applicant has not demonstrated that the rights it asserts and for which it seeks protection through the indication of provisional measures are plausible under the Genocide Convention.” . . . Sebutinde said the failure to reach a political solution to conflict “may sometimes lead them to resort to a pretextual invocation of treaties like the Genocide Convention, in a desperate bid to force a case into the context of such a treaty, in order to foster its judicial settlement… In my view, the present case falls in this category.” She said a careful review of Israel’s war policy “demonstrates the absence of a genocidal intent,” though she stressed that Israel is bound by international law in its conduct of the war. “Unfortunately, the scale of suffering and death experienced in Gaza is exacerbated not by genocidal intent, but rather by several factors, including the tactics of the Hamas organization itself which often entails its forces embedding amongst the civilian population and installations, rendering them vulnerable to legitimate military attack,” she said. As for the statements of Israeli officials who used inflammatory language, or made comments seen as minimizing the need to protect civilians, Sebutinde argued that taken in context, “the vast majority of the statements referred to the destruction of Hamas and not the Palestinian people as such”; that “certain renegade statements by officials who are not charged with prosecuting Israel’s military operations were subsequently highly criticized by the Israeli government itself; and that “more importantly, the official war policy of the Israeli government, as presented to the court, contains no indicators of a genocidal intent.” This is a smart judge, and cuts through all the muck about “renegade statements” and the like.

*I saw this headline in the WSJ, and guessed that it would be my publisher: Penguin Random House (I call it “Random Penguin”); the headline was “A publishing giant’s risky fight against book bans.” It was, and I was very proud, though I knew Random Penguin tried to hew to the publisher’s dictum of publishing good and absorbing books, even if they were controversial. After a top-level meeting which discussed banning of books in public-school classrooms and libraries, this happened:

That one high-intensity boardroom exchange ignited the company. It now fully embraces the fight against book bans, entering a sensitive debate that is playing out in school boards and state houses across the country. At risk: potentially alienating a large chunk of customers on an issue at the crux of culture wars that have polarized the nation in ways not seen in decades. . . .Two weeks after the board meeting, the company became the only major U.S. publisher to join a federal suit in Florida that challenges bans in public school libraries on First Amendment grounds. In November, Penguin Random House filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block school book banning in Iowa. “We don’t want a small group of parents deciding on who should have access to which books in the entire community,” said Malaviya, 49, in an interview. The publisher’s stance is that teachers, librarians and school administrators, as expert educators, already make decisions about what is appropriate for young readers, and should be left to do their jobs. Despite the risks, Penguin Random House’s leadership said that failing to act had moral and financial costs. An internal company report showed that the sales of some banned titles subsequently declined, one by 91%, between 2022 and 2023. That’s been damaging for the company as well as for authors trying to establish their literary careers. “We have two missions: a cultural mission and a commercial mission,” Malaviya said. Penguin Random House has started hosting anti-book-banning events, giving away several thousand copies of its most-frequently banned titles, and has orchestrated a letter-writing campaign targeting local and school board officials.

And believe me, they take the moral issues seriously. I know because I worked with the company and talked to editors about censorship. I’m proud to have been associated with them.

* More countries (in addition to the U.S. and Canada) have decidecd to freeze funds for the UN agency UNRWA after several of its employees were discovered to have participated in the October 7 butchery by Hamas. (It’s well known that UNRWA has employees that also belong to Hamas, allows rockets to be fired from near its schools, and uses textbooks that teach Jew hatred to Palestinian children.) Now UNRWA is whining because it’s losing money, even though we know that their involvement with Hamas is far more than just a handful of employees, and they’ve been complicit with terrorism for decades.

According to Al-Jazeera this morning, the total is now up to ten countries.

The United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Scotland have halted funding to the agency, whose facilities where displaced Palestinians sought shelter have been repeatedly attacked in Israeli air raids.

The NYT report:

Several more countries said on Saturday that they would halt funding for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees after a dozen of its employees were accused by Israel of taking part in the Oct. 7 attacks. U.N. officials said those decisions endangered the agency’s aid work in the Gaza Strip. “These decisions threaten our ongoing humanitarian work across the region, including and especially in the Gaza Strip,” the agency’s head, Philippe Lazzarini, said in a statement on Saturday, without giving details of when UNRWA might be forced to cut off aid. “It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff.”

Give me a break! For a long time journalists and others have known of a tight connection between terrorists and UNRWA. If other countries want to pay for terrorism, fine, but I can’t pay serious attention to countries withholding money until an investigation is over. We know enough to suspend the dosh until it is.

The agency, known as UNRWA, fired the employees on Friday and promised a thorough investigation after the accusations by Israel were made public, but several nations temporarily suspended contributions to the organization in any case.

So UNRWA is going to investigate itself! How is that supposed to work? Nope, they need an objective investigating team, one having nothing to do with the UN.

On Saturday, Britain, Finland, Germany and Australia announced they were freezing new funding for the agency, joining the United States and Canada, which had made the same decision late Friday. U.N. officials said the Netherlands and Iceland had also informed the agency they would withhold funding. The announcements came after the United Nations’ highest court said on Friday that Israel must take action to prevent acts of genocide by its forces.

Of course insofar as UNRWA is in charge of food and medicine for Palestinian civilians, there should be some way to distribute the food, but I’m betting this can be put into someone else’s hands (UNRWA is surely aware that a lot of food and fuel sent to Gaza goes to Hamas). In my view UNRWA, which is the only area-specific refugee organization controlled by the UN, should be completely disbanded. In fact, it should have been disbanded years ago, and if the UN had any smarts, they’d get rid of it and find another way to deal with Palestinian issues, perhaps by folding UNRWA into the efficient United National High Commission for Refugees, which is in charge of refugees throughout the world and has a proper definition of refugees, very different from UNRWA’s conception. (Uniquely, UNRWA considers as “refugees” all descendants and adopted children of Palestinians who left Israel in 1948, including those who become citizenship in other countries. UNHCR doesn’t count such people in other countries as refugees.)

The Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization has objected to the withdrawal of funds from UNRWA. Of course they would.

We call on the countries that announced the cessation of their support for #UNRWA to immediately reverse their decision, which entails great political and humanitarian relief risks, as at this particular time and in light of the continuing aggression against the Palestinian… https://t.co/mxIam0zmZs — حسين الشيخ Hussein AlSheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) January 27, 2024

*A portrait by the beloved painter Gustav Klimt has been discovered after it had been assumed lost for a century or more. It had apparently been looted from a Jewish family by the Nazis, and so it will be auctioned and the money (a LOT) will be returned to the descendants of the owners.

A painting by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, that was believed lost for 100 years, has been found in Vienna.

Portrait of Fraulein Lieser once belonged to a Jewish family in Austria and was last seen in public in 1925. Its fate after that is unclear but the family of the current owners have had the painting since the 1960s. The im Kinsky auction house estimates the painting’s value at more than $54 million (£42 million). It called the rediscovery “a sensation”. “A painting of such rarity, artistic significance and value has not been available on the art market in Central Europe for decades,” im Kinsky said in a statement. The portrait will now be put up for auction on 24 April on behalf of the owners, and the legal successors of the Lieser family. . . “The painting is described as lost in all catalogues raisonnés (comprehensive lists of Klimt’s work). In our circles, ‘lost’ means probably destroyed, probably burnt during the war, but in any case no longer in existence; it was not to be expected that it would ever reappear. This is based on the Washington Principles, an international agreement to return Nazi-looted art to the descendants of the people they were taken from. Before the auction, the painting will be presented at various international locations including the UK, Switzerland, Germany and Hong Kong, the auction house said.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s paws are cold:

A: Are you looking for something? Hili: Yes, boots for myself.

In Polish:

Ja: Czego szukasz? Hili: Jakichś butów dla siebie.

*******************

From Stacy. Good name!

A cat thermometer from Doc Bill:

From Facebook. I don’t know if this will work any more. . . .

From Masih; The son of a political prisoner in Iran who won’t cut his hair until his dad is free. But dad might be executed today:

The regime in Iran might execute his father tomorrow. 💔 https://t.co/NG9Ef4Lm9q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 27, 2024

The National Secular Society updated its tweet to include Jews and all the other victims, which is the tweet that should have been put up. All is copacetic now. (They said the tweet before this one, which had the Jews erased, was a “mistake”).

We’re joining in solidarity with others across the nation this evening to remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the many others killed under Nazi persecution. Be the light in the darkness.#LightTheDarkness pic.twitter.com/Ss28NcNgmi — National Secular Society (@NatSecSoc) January 27, 2024

From Barry; adaptive behavior in ducklings. (I hope this wasn’t a setup!)

The duckling deserves an Oscar.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SMoXUzNaiU — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 26, 2024

From the Babylon Bee:

DeSantis Says He Will Try Running Again When He's A Senile 75-Year-Old https://t.co/XJCsrSy2gk pic.twitter.com/4MBkbXrICl — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 27, 2024

From Simon, who says “Clear resemblance!”:

You can't convince me that's not Donald Trump. https://t.co/fo7kKEbdyx — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 23, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial, one I reposted:

An Auschwitz survivor died on the 25th. About 245,000 Jewish survivors of the Holocaust are still alive. 49% of them are in Israel, 16% in the U.S. Read Batsheva's poem about the vermin inflicting those in Auschwitz. https://t.co/iKeYMMlzZJ — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) January 28, 2024

Three tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, the proceedings of the Wannsee Conference in Nazi Germany in 1942, the first occasion when the “Final Solution” was discussed. Note the addendum: 95% of those brought from Westerbork were gassed immediately, as were over 87% of those from Grodno (then in Poland).

The Auschwitz Memorial adds this:

Exactly a year after this conference, on 20 January 1943, a transport of 748 Jews arrived to Auschwitz from the Westerbork camp in occupied Netherlands – 315 men and boys and 433 women and girls. After the selection 10 men and 25 women were registered in the camp. The remaining… — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 20, 2024

A beautiful hooded skunk caught on a trailcam. Look at that tail (it must have been disturbed by something)!

This was an absolute TREAT to see this morning! 😍Gorgeous hooded #skunk. That TAIL! Only the third time we've captured a skunk on video! Total captures on still cams: 2. #SonoranDesert #cameratrap pic.twitter.com/q9R2gCTtpv — Melissa Crytzer Fry (@CrytzerFry) January 13, 2024