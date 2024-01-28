Readers’ wildlife photos

It’s Sunday, and that means a selection of bird photos from John Avise. John’s narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them.

South Africa Birds, Part 5 

This week’s post is Part 5 of a mini-series on birds that I photographed in South Africa during a seminar trip in 2007.  It shows another dozen or so species from that avian-rich part of the world.  PCC(E) willing, overall this will be a nine-part mini-series on the South African avifauna.  Thus, the midpoint of this particular post marks the halfway point of this photographic safari.

Fork-tailed Drongo (Dicrurus adsimilis):

Fulvous Whistling Duck (Dendrocygna bicolor):

Goliath Heron (Ardea goliath):

Great White Pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus):

Greater Crested Tern (Thalasseus bergii):

Greater Double-collared Sunbird (Cinnyris afer), male:

Greater Double-collared Sunbird, female:

Greater Flamingos (Phoenicopterus roseus):

Green-capped Eremomela (Eremomela scotops):

Grey Go-away Bird (Corythaixoides concolor) [JAC: this bird is named after its call, which sounds like, yes, “go away!”; see below]:

JAC: I put in a video in which you can hear its call, which does indeed sound like “go away”. It also makes a “kweh” call:

Grey-backed Cisticola (Cisticola subruficapilla):

Grey-headed Bushshrike (Malaconotus blanchoti):

Grey-headed Gull, adult (Chroicocephalus cirrocephalus):

Hadida Ibis (Bostrychia hagedash):

