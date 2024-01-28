It’s Sunday, and that means a selection of bird photos from John Avise. John’s narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them.
South Africa Birds, Part 5
This week’s post is Part 5 of a mini-series on birds that I photographed in South Africa during a seminar trip in 2007. It shows another dozen or so species from that avian-rich part of the world. PCC(E) willing, overall this will be a nine-part mini-series on the South African avifauna. Thus, the midpoint of this particular post marks the halfway point of this photographic safari.
Fork-tailed Drongo (Dicrurus adsimilis):
Fulvous Whistling Duck (Dendrocygna bicolor):
Goliath Heron (Ardea goliath):
Great White Pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus):
Greater Crested Tern (Thalasseus bergii):
Greater Double-collared Sunbird (Cinnyris afer), male:
Greater Double-collared Sunbird, female:
Greater Flamingos (Phoenicopterus roseus):
Green-capped Eremomela (Eremomela scotops):
Grey Go-away Bird (Corythaixoides concolor) [JAC: this bird is named after its call, which sounds like, yes, “go away!”; see below]:
JAC: I put in a video in which you can hear its call, which does indeed sound like “go away”. It also makes a “kweh” call:
Grey-backed Cisticola (Cisticola subruficapilla):
Grey-headed Bushshrike (Malaconotus blanchoti):
Grey-headed Gull, adult (Chroicocephalus cirrocephalus):
Hadida Ibis (Bostrychia hagedash):
