Possibly “fake news” about a deal in the Israel/Hamas war

In a statement in Israel on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of those hostages who were not freed as part of a more limited agreement in November. “As of today, we have returned 110 of our hostages and we are committed to returning all of them home,” he said. “We are dealing with this and we are doing so around the clock, including now.” . . . The deal now coming together would be more expansive in scope than the previous one, officials say. In the first phase, fighting would stop for about 30 days while women, elderly and wounded hostages were released by Hamas. During that period, the two sides would work out details of a second phase that would suspend military operations for roughly another 30 days in exchange for Israeli soldiers and male civilians being held. The ratio of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons is still to be negotiated but that is viewed as a solvable issue. The deal would also allow for more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

I found this report dubious for several reasons. First, I don’t believe that Israel would suspend action in Gaza for two months, as that would give Hamas a huge opportunity to revive itself. Second, Netanyahu’s statement is hardly expressive of someone looking for a compromise, but a simple assertion that Israel is working to get the hostages released. Third, the hostages would not all be released at once, but in dribs and drabs. That is not something that’s propitious, especially because of condition #4: Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons are also to be released. And I’m very distressed that no deal has ever been proposed to let all the hostages go at once. There are about 120, but I suspect that about 20 of them are dead. The International Court of Justice stipulated release of all the hostages now, but of course Hamas won’t do it and the world is hardly even mentioning that. The UN in particular, which created the International Court of Justice and elects its 15 judges, should be pressuring Hamas and Palestine hard on the hostage issue. If Israel does obey the ICJ’s stipulations, then Palestine and Hamas should as well.

And then, when I read the website below, which gives opinions expressed in Israeli news, I became even more dubious.