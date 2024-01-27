It’s not often that I devote a post to a single tweet, but this one deserves it. It was put up by the British National Secular Society to “commemorate” Holocaust Memorial Day—the day in 1945 when Auschwitz was liberated by the Red Army.
Here’s what you see now:
It's #HolocaustMemorialDay, when we remember all the atrocities of the Holocaust. #LightTheDarkness #FragilityOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/454aGavuYh
— National Secular Society (@NatSecSoc) January 27, 2024
But here’s the original, which I can’t find on the site. . . .
Clearly, the Holocaust, originally described as “the murder of 6 million Jewish children, women, and men” has been replaced simply by “the atrocities”, as noted by the reader below.
Now why on earth would they do that? I can think of only one explanation. Actually two, but the alternative explanation—it’s a “secular” society so it can’t name a religion—doesn’t make sense.
Working hypothesis: the word “Jewish” has become pejorative. Even to the National Secular Society!
Interesting edit there… pic.twitter.com/SfTRW0Vqwg
— Ben Cooper (@bencooper) January 27, 2024
Let me just add this one as well, from the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Listen to his mealymouthed words. After his organization’s behavior, it takes some chutzpah to even issue a Holocaust Memorial tweet.
The head of the UN, too, manages to remember the Holocaust without mentioning the "J word". Instead, he talks about "humanity," "those who confront prejudice and persecution," and "human rights and the dignity of all." And no, Mr. Guterres, the UN does not stand with the Jews. https://t.co/ykgF2kiHa4
— Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) January 27, 2024
23 thoughts on “The National Secular Society (and the UN) literally erase the Jews from Holocaust Memorial Day”
Welcome to the era of context and, I suppose, “antidisinformationism”? We wouldn’t want the wrong figures to get fact-checked and shamed.
… BTW Leftism is a religion, so if they’re truly secular, they should prove it.
One possibility for the change is that the Nazis did kill others besides Jews: Roma, homosexuals, for example. Perhaps they were trying to be more inclusive.
Of course they could have said ‘Jews and others’ in their post and accomplished the same result. Given the times that might have been a better choice.
The Nazis systematically murdered 6 million Jews and 11 million other people including Roma, homosexuals, the disabled. It’s all horrible.
[ reads latest comments ]
Yes – how, for instance, can the terrible fate of Jews under Stalin be recognized?
It is a gruesome thing – but the Holocaust is isolated in Nazi Germany. This is but a fraction of the antisemitism/Jew hatred and totalitarian promotion thereof in total.
If I understand – I’m just blurting this out, been meaning to read more about it. The Holocaust is just such a strong story it gets (rightly!) lots of attention. More stories, perhaps, is what I’m looking for.
Brendan O’Neill calls it “Holocaust Envy” as in this article:
https://www.spiked-online.com/2024/01/27/the-rise-and-rise-of-holocaust-envy/
That’s an excellent piece by O’Neill – thanks!
I’ve seen gender ideologists claim many times that there is a ‘holocaust’ against trans people. I find that deeply offensive. It seems to be the only ‘holocaust’ where everyone lives to tell the tale.
I replied to both of the comments Jerry mentioned, and I see they each have people claiming that Gaza is the site of another holocaust. It’s horrendous when innocent people get killed, but you can’t call Gaza a ‘holocaust’ either.
Another example of Institutional cowardice! Better not mention the Jews, might garner some “difficult” attention.
They have completely devalued what International Holocaust Day remembers.
The NSS are usually open and honest about naming the religions they are discussing, whether they are criticising or defending them. It’s more likely that they were referring to the Holocaust as a whole – ie including the Roma and other victims – than that they were being mealy-mouthed, still less antisemitic.
Apologies for overcommenting, but I just thought :
The perceived link between Atheism and Marxism might be at play here – I’m not sure how, exactly. But that’s for another thread!
What’s Marxism got to do with it? Or atheism, come to that.
Never before have my prior assumptions been so 180-ed more than by the recent antisemitism disguised as concern for “Palestine”. For a culture whose entire intellectual and cultural architecture is built on one goal: the destruction of one country: Israel. This is quite unique in the modern world. It is its backers and willful idiots in the west which have me so staggered, not the true intentions of the Palestinians themselves which I’ve known for decades. Like the stupid UN.
Previously I was aware of the low hum of antisemitism in the Eastern Bloc, the loud background clanging throughout the Islamosphere (much worse than we think in the west, in Islamland it is the DEFAULT), and…. I noticed weirdos and crackpot fringe dwellers with tiki torches in the west. No biggie?
No way. It is a HUGE deal as much for what it portends for Jews as the west and civilization in general. Trump’s idiotic threat to democracy got NOTHING on this.
Those crowds, trending young and very, very female, in so many western cities…. damn.
Even living in NYC for 9/11 didn’t shake my view of the world as much as the last few months, startling as that was. Six months prior to 9/11 I was working in the WTC as I was an equities/options trader. I live in south Manhattan/Chelsea.
But THIS has surprised me more than any other political development.
D.A.
NYC
I have long thought that antisemitism lay just beneath the surface, but I never expected it to emerge with such unbridled enthusiasm as it has in the past few months. It’s even in China: https://www.jta.org/2023/11/08/global/since-oct-7-antisemitism-has-exploded-online-in-china-heres-why.
David, you are so correct in all that you say particular regarding Islam. Democratic countries, particularly “western” seem immune to the danger that this religion is to the world. People I have known for a long time tell me that I am wrong when I say that all muslims are a threat and are really shocked when I insist that there is no such thing as a “moderate” muslim because a moderate muslim is simply just not a muslim. The Islamic theocracy doesn’t allow for moderation, all its sects are the same, dangerous! Even the idiot king of England is ditching “Defender of The Faith” for defender of ALL faith so that muslims are not offended. I am at a loss to explain this complete absence of concern. The PM of Canada refuses to really support Israel and keeps on calling for a cease fire because of “ concern” from the Islamic Society in Canada who are indicating that they will remove donations to the Liberal Party of Canada and now Canada announces that it will welcome Palestinian refugees, the Islamic Fifth Column in my opinion but then I am just over reacting, I don’t think so!
Why are so many completely blind to this threat? Not only blind but they actually support it as well.
My former employer, The Indianapolis Star, ran a guest column decades ago, upon the opening of the Holocaust Museum in D.C. The writer, a respected leader of a non-partisan international relations group in the city, criticized the museum for emphasizing “Jews” when the Holocaust allegedly was just one of countless genocides in history. There have been real battles elsewhere over what I’ll call ownership of the Holocaust, and certainly over whether the genocide against the Jews was (or is) “unique.” What Jerry points out is part of this trend, unfortunately.
In a not-too-imaginary galaxy: “There they go again. It wasn’t enough that they claimed to be God’s chosen people, now they want to remain Hitler’s chosen victims. Always the stars in their self-produced drama of good and evil. Oh, and then they grab land that was not theirs because some god supposedly gave it to them thousands of years ago, all the while claiming it was especially necessary to steal it when they did because, ‘Oh, look at us, the chosen victims.’ Greedy as always, they couldn’t even wait for their Messiah to arrive and give them the land. Really, these Jews are no more a people of a God who does not exist than they are victims of a Holocaust that . . .”
It’s easy to imagine but difficult to know the reason the post was altered. Is there a way to ask the National Secular Society why, in fact, they erased the Jews from the post?
(I read posts on X when I get a link, but I’ve never posted and don’t know how.)
In this case, given what I know of the NSS (I was a member for several years until I left the UK) I suspect this is because someone pointed out that other groups were also targeted in the Holocaust (although of course on nothing like the same scale), and they amended it to an inclusive word that didn’t require them to make an exhaustive list of such groups. If the motive was more sinister, they wouldn’t have issued the original tweet in the first place. I could be wrong, but I’ve never seen anything from them that suggested a woke or SJW mindset.
The Holocaust refers to Jews killed for the fact that they were Jews. The Nazis gratuitously killed a lot of people—something like 2.3 million Soviet Red Army POWs, for example—who collectively add up to more than 6 million. But the Holocaust is the Shoah. Not to mention Jews in the context of the Holocaust is ahistorical. The excuse that one is merely trying to be “inclusive” of other people killed by the Nazis or of other “atrocities” and genocides before and since doesn’t wash. The Holocaust explains why there needs to be a Jewish state but not a Roma state, or a homosexual state, or a Slavic state, or a communist state, or a state for mentally defective people.
Doesn’t the electoral map of the 2020 presidential election suggest that the US already has states for mentally defective people? And be careful, Leslie, what ideas you put into circulation. Devotees of critical gender theory might take up the idea of a state for the “trans community”. After all, there once were references to Trans-Jordan, and New Zealand has its TranzAlpine Train.
While not denying the role of holocaust envy in today’s victimhood culture, I should point out a different, earlier case of avoiding mention of “Jews” in connection with the holocaust. Laurel Leff’s “Buried by the Times’ (2005) pointed out exactly this editorial policy at the NYT in reporting on the holocaust while it was happening!. As one reviewer mentions: “How could you possibly tell the story of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising without mentioning Jews? But The Times did.” During WWII, the NYT’s mysteriously unspecific language was probably designed to avoid disturbing the sensibilities of goyim. Something like that may be one reason for these invocations of the holocaust without mentioning its principal victims.