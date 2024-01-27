The National Secular Society (and the UN) literally erase the Jews from Holocaust Memorial Day

It’s not often that I devote a post to a single tweet, but this one deserves it. It was put up by the British National Secular Society to “commemorate” Holocaust Memorial Day—the day in 1945 when Auschwitz was liberated by the Red Army.

Here’s what you see now:

But here’s the original, which I can’t find on the site. . . .

Clearly, the Holocaust, originally described as “the murder of 6 million Jewish children, women, and men” has been replaced simply by “the atrocities”, as noted by the reader below.

Now why on earth would they do that? I can think of only one explanation. Actually two, but the alternative explanation—it’s a “secular” society so it can’t name a religion—doesn’t make sense.

Working hypothesis: the word “Jewish” has become pejorative. Even to the National Secular Society!

Let me just add this one as well, from the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Listen to his mealymouthed words. After his organization’s behavior, it takes some chutzpah to even issue a Holocaust Memorial tweet.

The head of the UN, too, manages to remember the Holocaust without mentioning the "J word". Instead, he talks about "humanity," "those who confront prejudice and persecution," and "human rights and the dignity of all." And no, Mr. Guterres, the UN does not stand with the Jews. https://t.co/ykgF2kiHa4 — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) January 27, 2024

h/t: Jez, Orli