Today we have plant as well as seed+fruit (i.e., acorn) photos from Rik Gern of Austin, Texas. Rik’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

The following photos were taken in Eagle River, Wisconsin last September. What the seven species represented here have in common is proximity; they were all located in a six- or eight-foot radius of one another. I was driving and enjoying the fall colors as they played out among the trees when I noticed spots of tiny red dots by the roadside. Getting out to examine them I found several clusters of British Soldier Lichen (Cladonia cristatella), giving the landscape an otherworldly science fiction-like look.

Of course, the Soldier Lichen were commingled with many other types of ground plants including these Crown Tipped Coral Fungus (Artomyces pyxidatusy):

A very common ground plant in the area is a moss known as Urn Haircap (Pogonatum urnigerum). Here it is with a fresh load of fertilizer courtesy of either John Deer or Jane Doe. All part of the landscape, folks!

Mushrooms are easy to find, but harder to identify. Seek by iNaturalist had a little trouble with the species on this log, but I believe they are Shelf mushrooms:

At the other end of the log was a small batch of Oyster mushrooms (Pleurotus ostreatus):

A surprise resident of this small patch of land was a lone Canadian Goldenrod (Solidago canademsis) plant. This was surprising, as I usually see them growing in clusters.

Hanging a few feet above this cornucopia were acorns from the Northern Red Oak (Quercus rubra). I love the look of these seeds; they look like antique ornaments that were once beautifully carved, polished and buffed, but have withstood some damage over the years, but in fact they all popped out of the tree less than a year prior to the time the pictures were taken.

As I mentioned earlier, all these species were found practically within arm’s reach of one another, and there were plenty more attractive species that I just didn’t get good pictures of. It never fails to amaze me what you can see if you keep your eyes open. Endless forms indeed!