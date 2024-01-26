Friday: Hili dialogue

. . . and, we’re back, though I’m not sure that this long-form news will continue, as it’s time-consuming and perhaps not many people read it. Anyway, welcome to Friday, January 26, 2024, and National Peanut Brittle Day. Here’s how to make it in just a few minutes with three ingredients: sugar, water, and peanuts:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 26 Wikipedia page.

*I’m always scared of headlines like this one in the NYT: “Friday briefing: Will North Korea attack?”

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, could take some form of lethal military action against South Korea in the coming months after having shifted his policy to one of open hostility, U.S. officials say. The officials have assessed that Kim’s recent declarations have been more aggressive than previous statements and should be taken seriously, but U.S. agencies have not detected concrete signs that North Korea is gearing up for combat or a major war. Kim could carry out strikes in a way he thinks would avoid rapid escalation, U.S. officials said, such as when the North shelled a South Korean island in 2010. The two sides exchanged artillery fire, resulting in the reported deaths of troops on both sides and of civilians in the South, but both militaries soon stopped. The Biden administration has been trying since 2021 to persuade North Korea to engage in diplomacy. But, one former intelligence analyst said, Kim felt betrayed and humiliated by Donald Trump during the failed diplomacy of 2019.

Background: On Wednesday, the North fired several cruise missiles from its west coast into the sea, the South Korean military said. On Jan. 14, Kim’s government said that it had tested a solid-fuel intermediate-range missile with a hypersonic warhead. And on Jan. 5, his military shelled waters near South Korean islands. Kim also abandoned a longtime official goal of peaceful reunification with South Korea, the state news media announced on Jan. 16. Unless Kim Jong-un is crazier than I think (and I think he may be missing a few marbles), he has to realize that attacking in any substantive way is sheer suicide for North Korea. Pyongyang is 130 miles from the DMZ; Seoul onlyt 60 miles. And there are U.S. nukes in nearby submarines, as well as in Okinawa. On the other hand, it’s not beyond reason that the little butterball would give orders to fire on Seoul in advance, and then flee to China or some other country. What does he care about his own people? He’s been starving them for years. *Trump doesn’t even hold a position of power, but, according to the WaPo, he appears to have scuppered a deal between Biden and the GOP involving the border and aid to Ukraine. He only said something, and that apparently sufficed! The fate of a bipartisan border deal that Senate Republicans demanded to fund Ukraine aid appeared dimmer this week, afterSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) acknowledged to Republicans that former president Donald Trump’s opposition to the deal has complicated its future. Republicans demanded stringent border policy changes to pass $60 billion in Ukraine aid requested by the White House last year, and a small group of Senate negotiators were closing in on a deal last week when Trump slammed the negotiations in a social media post that said he would only accept a “PERFECT” deal. In a closed-door meeting Wednesday afternoon,McConnell, who is pushing for Ukraine funding and reluctantly agreed to tie the foreign aid to border security, acknowledged that the politics are tough for passing a border deal, according to two people familiar with his comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. McConnell’s doubts were aired after a significant number of Republican senators, backed up by right-wing media, have increasingly vocalized their opposition to a border security deal before details have been released and even as they have raised alarm bells about the influx of migrants at the border. Negotiations are focused on making it harder for migrants to seek asylum, changes to the president’s use of parole for migrants, and a mechanism to effectively close down the border on days when crossings were particularly high. The overall aid package includes military assistance for Israel, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific nations as well as humanitarian aid and U.S. border funds. Negotiations are ongoing and close to a final product,and several McConnell allies said Thursday that the leader was not giving up on the talks. Can’t they get a bipartisan deal done before November, for crying out loud? This shows you how fearful Republicans are of the wrath of a narcissistic boor with a personality disorder. Ceiling Cat, please help us come November! We’ll believe in you if Trump loses! *The state of Alabama is about to carry out the world’s first execution by nitrogen asphyxiation—on a convicted murderer whose first execution (last November) failed because they couldn’t find a vein for lethal injection. UPDATE: According to the AP, the execution was successful in that it killed Kenneth Smith, but the account below makes it look like it wasn’t painless, for he suffocated to death. “Remaining conscious for several minutes, “shaking and writing”, doesn’t seem that humane. Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental. Officials said Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. at an Alabama prison after breathing pure nitrogen gas through a face mask to cause oxygen deprivation. It marked the first time that a new execution method has been used in the United States since lethal injection, now the most commonly used method, was introduced in 1982. The execution took about 22 minutes from the time between the opening and closing of the curtains to the viewing room. Smith appeared to remain conscious for several minutes. For at least two minutes, he appeared to shake and writhe on the gurney, sometimes pulling against the restraints. That was followed by several minutes of heavy breathing, until breathing was no longer perceptible. In a final statement, Smith said, “Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards. … I’m leaving with love, peace and light.” He made the “I love you sign” with his hands toward family members who were witnesses. “Thank you for supporting me. Love, love all of you,” Smith said.

From Reuters yesterday:

Kenneth Smith, convicted of a 1988 murder-for-hire, is a rare prisoner who has already survived one execution attempt. In November 2022, Alabama officials aborted his execution by lethal injection after struggling for hours to insert an intravenous line’s needle in his body. Under the new protocol, which was announced in a heavily redacted form in September, officials will restrain Smith in a gurney and strap a commercial industrial-safety respirator mask to his face. A canister of pure nitrogen will be attached to the mask in a process intended to deprive him of inhaling oxygen. The execution is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the death chamber at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. Alabama has called it the “the most painless and humane method of execution known to man,” and says he should lose consciousness within a minute or two, and die soon after. Though poisonous gases such as hydrogen cyanide have been used in executions in past decades, this would be the first time a death sentence has been carried out anywhere using an inert gas to suffocate someone, capital punishment experts say. Opponents of capital punishment, including United Nations human-rights experts , have said the method amounts to experimenting on humans and could merely injure him without killing him, or lead to a torturous death. “It’s a sad, awful day for everyone, no matter what your perspective is,” Rev. Jeff Hood, Smith’s spiritual adviser, said in an interview before heading into the prison. “But I think that this is particularly horrific in that we’re going to be conducting a human experiment for the first time. We’re going to be legally suffocating someone.” I presume they’ve tried it out on other animals, but I bet that pentobarbital is more humane than suffocating with nitrogen. The problem is that companies won’t sell the pure stuff for executions, and of course you need a vein, although in Switzerland you can drink it during assisted suicide, and the drug is also commonly used to put animals “to sleep.” Regardless, I am still opposed to capital punishment by any means since it’s purely retributive. (Yes, I know many disagree.) But with no experience using it on humans, I predict (I’m writing this on Thursday night) that it may not go well.

*A Spanish soccer chief is being tried for accused nonconsensual kiss of a female player, Jenni Hermoso, after a victory (last year Spain won the women’s world cup for the first time).

Luis Rubiales, Spain’s onetime soccer chief, is due to be tried over his nonconsensual kiss of a star player during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony last summer after a judge recommended on Thursday that he face a court’s judgment in a high-profile case that has upended the sport in Spain. The judge also recommended that Mr. Rubiales and three officials with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, soccer’s governing body in the country — including Jorge Vilda, who was fired as the women’s team coach in the wake of the incident — be tried on charges of coercion for exerting pressure on the player, Jennifer Hermoso, to show support for Mr. Rubiales in the immediate aftermath of the kiss. The judge concluded that the kiss by Mr. Rubiales, after the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, “was nonconsensual and was a unilateral and surprise act.” The judge also found that even if the kiss was more celebratory than sexual in nature, Mr. Rubiales’s behavior was within the bounds of the “intimacy of sexual relations” and he should be held to account. Public prosecutors and Ms. Hermoso now have 10 days to formalize their accusations, and then a trial will take place. If found guilty of sexual assault, Mr. Rubiales would face a prison sentence of one to four years.

Below is an NBC News video that shows the kiss at 0:43 at the arrow, with #11 being kissed by Rubiales and then repeated at 0:52. You can be the judge of this one, though four years seems a bit long. On the other hand, I wouldn’t have done this, and it doesn’t look as if it was consensual.

*Given that I watched about 15 minutes of “Barbie” and then abandoned it as a movie I didn’t want to see more of, I was delighted to see a NYT article by Pamela Paul called, ” ‘Barbie’ is bad. There, I said it.” (Paul, you may recall, used to be the book review editor for the NYT.) Paul notes that some of the criticism wasn’t aimed at the movie itself:

Those who openly hated it mostly did so for reasons having to do with what it “stood for.” They abhorred its (oddly anachronistic) third-wave feminist politics. They despised its commercialism and dreaded the prospect of future films about Mattel properties like Barney and American Girl dolls. They hated the idea of a movie about a sexualized pinup-shaped doll whose toy laptop or Working Woman (“I really talk!”) packaging couldn’t hide the stereotypes under the outfit.

But that’s not the reason she didn’t like it. She didn’t like it because she thought it a bad movie.

Even the 10 Oscar nominees for best picture, announced on Tuesday, included nine actually good films. Is it safe now to call “Barbie” the outlier? Can I say that, despite winsome leads and likable elements, it didn’t cohere or accomplish anything interesting, without being written off as a) mean, b) old, c) hateful or d) humorless? Every once in a while, a movie is so broadly anticipated, so welcomed, so celebrated that to disparage it feels like a deliberate provocation. After “Barbie” so buoyantly lifted box office figures, any criticism felt like a willful dismissal of the need to make Hollywood solvent after a season of hell. And it felt like a political statement. Disliking “Barbie” meant either dismissing the power of The Patriarchy or dismissing Modern Feminism. You were either anti-feminist or too feminist or just not the right kind. . . .Surely it is possible to criticize “Barbie” as a creative endeavor. To state that despite its overstuffed playroom aesthetic and musical glaze, the movie was boring. There were no recognizable human characters, something four “Toy Story” movies have shown can be done in a movie populated by toys. There were no actual stakes, no plot to follow in any real or pretend world that remotely made sense. In lieu of genuine laughs, there were only winking ha-has at a single joke improbably stretched into a feature-length movie. The result produced the forced jollity of a room in which the audience is strenuously urged to “sing along now!” A few reviewers had the gall to call it. The New York Post described it as “exhausting” and a “self-absorbed and overwrought disappointment,” a judgment for which the reviewer was likely shunned as a houseguest for the remaining summer season. . . . There’s a crucial difference between liking the idea of a movie and liking the movie itself. Just as you could like “Jaws” without wanting to instigate a decades-long paranoia about shark attacks, you can dislike “Barbie” without hating on women. Sometimes a movie is just a movie. And sometimes, alas, not a good one.

Pamela’s back with her heterodox opinions, which often agree with mine. I don’t think I’ll go back and finish seeing “Barbie”.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili purloined some food:

Hili: That piece of sausage which was on the table is no longer there. A: Who ate it? Hili: I have no idea.

Here’s a photo of Szaron and Baby Kulka, apparently also in the kitchen.

*******************

From Merilee:

From Doc Bill:

From Pyers:

Masih is going on a hunger strike in sympathy with prisoners in Evin prison doing the same because of the execution of Iranian political protestors.

Tunnels!

I’m writing this on Thursday evening, and, according to this scale sent by Jez, I’m pretty close to a 9. If it changes when I put this up on Friday, I’ll let you know! UPDATE: Yes, this morning I’m actually at a 10 or 11.

From Simon; it took me a minute to get this, but once I did I laughed:

From Barry, who comments “The UnVirgin Mary asks a good question”. Ray Comfort answers! But what is a “distant sister” if “Eve is the mother of all living. “? Biblical incest?

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a five-year-old Dutch girl gassed upon arrival:

Two tweets from Matthew Cobb. First, a Big Tea Kerfuffle. Of course the letter is humorous, but I got a query from a Brit about whether Americans really lacked kettles:

And a true story (Matthew’s comment was “!”):

