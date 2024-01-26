It’s time to start posting the backlog of photos I’ve gotten from generous readers. Today we have Doug Hayes from Richmond, Virginia, creator of the renowned bird series, “The Breakfast Crew” series. Here the series continues.

Doug’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The Breakfast Crew starts off 2024 with a gathering of most of the gang! Things had been pretty quiet in the backyard for the last month or two, but the colder weather has ended the lull with the return of some familiar birds and a couple of unusual visitors. A tufted titmouse (Baeolophus bicolor). These little guys visit the feeders regularly:

The northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) is one of the most often seen in the yard, hanging around almost all day. They are among the first to arrive at sunrise and the last to leave in the evening:

Rainy weather brings out the red-winged blackbirds (Agelaius phoeniceus). Some bird watchers consider them pests, but I think they are spectacular looking. It is also very amusing to see them defending their territory from other, larger birds during breeding season. I have seen them attack and chase hawks that stray too close to their nests:

Peanut Girl, a red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus) is back doing her thing – searching for peanuts among the other seeds in the feeder:

A male house finch (Haemorhous mexicanus). These are the most commonly seen birds at the feeders. Sometimes a dozen or more of them will show up and squabble for a spot at the feeders:

Another male (?) house finch (Haemorhous mexicanus). This guy showed up a couple of weeks ago. Unlike the other red-headed males, he has yellow-orange coloration. Apparently, male house finches’ color can range from yellow to the more common red due to fruits and seeds in their diet.

Dark-eyed juncos AKA “snowbirds” (Junco hyemalis) are common throughout the temperate regions of North America, ranging into the far north in the summer.

The azalea bush in our front yard is a favorite roosting spot for sparrows. This song sparrow (Melospiza melodia) was up bright and early and ready to head for the feeders across the street – their territory. The photo was shot through the kitchen window with the bird no more than three feet away from the camera:

This northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) decided to check out the neighborhood from the azalea bush:

I rarely see northern mockingbirds (Mimus polyglottos) at the feeders. Their territory is my neighbor’s yard across the street and sometimes our front yard. This one decided to use the azalea bush as an observation post:

Carolina wrens (Thryothorus ludovicianus) are another regular at the suet and seed feeders. They seem to be curious about everything in the yard, wandering in and out of boxes, going under tarps and have even come into the house on a couple of occassions when I left the door open:

Black-capped chickadees (Poecile atricapillus) are also frequent visitors to the feeders. Quite skittish, they will quickly grab a seed from the feeders then fly off with it to a nearby tree to eat. This one has successfully plucked the kernel from the sunflower seed between its feet:

A brown-headed nuthatch (Sitta pusilla). This is only the second time I have seen one of these. The white-breasted nuthatch (Sitta carolinensis) with its black head is more common in this area:

Pine warblers (Setophaga pinus) usually stick to the more wooded areas along the river and the park system. The previous day’s heavy rains probably drove this guy out of his usual territory:

Camera info: Sony A7R5 mirrorless camera body, Sony FE 200-600 zoom lens and 1X teleconverter, ISO 1250, aperture priority, autofocus subject recognition mode set to “bird”. All shots handheld.