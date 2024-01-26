Civilian participation in “Hamas’s October 7 Massacre”

If you go back to my posts from before October 7, you’ll see that I have always favored a two-state solution to resolve the enmity between Palestine and Israel, although I knew that such a solution had been proposed several times by Israel—and rejected by the Palestinians. Now, however, it’s not a viable solution to the problem, despite many touting it as an exigent and workable solution.

That suggestion is, I think, misguided right now, though perhaps some day it might work. On the Palestinian side, it’s clear that they want a one-state solution (“from the river to the sea”), and that one state will be Palestinian. What would happen to the Jews in such a solution? Well, they can all be deported (I think Bill Maher joking suggested using a “Jew Haul” system), but most people think that a one-state solution that contains both Jews and Palestinians would inevitably lead to a massacre of Jews as well as the extinction of Israel. I doubt that anybody in Israel except for a few far-left nutjobs now favor a one-state solution.

On the Israeli side, while many once favored a two state solution, they no longer do. It’s simply unthinkable, after October 7, to imagine a Palestinian state rubbing up against a Jewish one. The fear, of course, is terrorism. If Hamas ran that state, forgetaboutit. They’ve already vowed to repeat the October 7 massacre over and over again. And the Palestinian Authority, otherwise known as the corrupt and terrorist-promoting government of Mahmoud Abbas, is not a viable negotiating partner (neither is Netanyahu, as he isn’t trusted by many Israelis but also shares Israel’s correct assessment that a two-state solution is not worth considering now). First, the war has to end and then—and this is the tough part—there have to be honest brokers and negotiators on both sides. Given the Palestinians’ complete aversion to a two-state solution, though, I simply can’t imagine it happening. What Palestinian government will guarantee to live peacefully beside Israel with no more terrorism, especially since Palestinian children are taught to hate Jews and love martyrdom almost from birth?

I wrote the above because the article below, from Tablet, will make people see why a two-state solution is presently inviable. For a long time I and others have thought there were two groups of Palestinians: the terrorists sworn to extirpate Israel, and the “regular” people who just wanted to live their lives in peace. And I assumed the latter group was far more numerous than the former. But this is likely an illusion given the polls showing an increase in support for Hamas and a decrease in support for the Palestinian authority and Abass (see here and here). Those same polls show that many Palestinians admire the October 7 attacks as a sign of resistance, not an episode of brutal butchery.

And it’s not just Palestinians: it’s Arab-world wide. Here’s the results of a poll I posted about recently, one taken by the The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, and it shows widespread support for Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack in every country in the Arab world (Egypt and Iraq show lower but still substantial support:

Given all this, who could possibly confect a two-state solution that would work? Certainly not one with Hamas involved. My view now is that Hamas still should be defeated and dismantled, but what happens next is shrouded in mystery. But any solution has to allow Israel to be free from terrorism.

The article below is infinitely depressing because it shows that not just a small group of Palestinian terrorists participated in the October 7 massacre. Instead, many, many civilians, including Palestinian children and even old men on crutches. The conclusion adumbrated by Jews who were interviewed—many of them Jews who used to work for peace with Palestine—is that Palestine is riddled with people who approve of the massacre and would participate in another one if given a chance. When the title says that October 7 is a “pogrom”, they are using this definition from Wikipedia: it’s not really a genocide, but a mass attack on one group, not necessarily, I think, with intent to wipe out a whole ethnic group—which is of course what Hamas intends in the long run:

A pogrom is a violent riot incited with the aim of massacring or expelling an ethnic or religious group, particularly Jews.[1] The term entered the English language from Russian to describe 19th- and 20th-century attacks on Jews in the Russian Empire (mostly within the Pale of Settlement).

This article is one in a series from Tablet, “Hamas’s war on Israel“. Click below to read. It’s not super-long, and it’s very enlightening.

I’ll just give quotes. First, the overall take. (Quotes are indented; my own remarks are flush left.)

Survivors’ accounts, video evidence, and the interrogation recordings of apprehended Palestinians paint a damning picture of the complicity of Gazan civilians both in the Oct. 7 attack, in which more than 1,200 people were murdered and 240 people were abducted to Gaza, and its aftermath. It is one that has sparked a debate in Israel that challenges the inclination to draw distinctions between ordinary Palestinian civilians of Gaza—often referred to in Israel as bilti me’uravim (uninvolved)—and their terror leaders. For many, Oct. 7 reeked of something that Jews have been familiar with for centuries; a phenomenon where not just a vanguard, but a society at large participates in the ritual slaughter of Jews.

Around 700 Palestinians stormed Barad’s kibbutz of Nir Oz—less than a five-minute drive from Gaza—that day, CCTV footage shows. The overwhelming majority of those, estimated by Eran Smilansky, a member of the kibbutz’s security squad, to be around 550, were civilians. They were largely unarmed and not in uniform. Some of those civilians carried out wholesale acts of terror themselves, including rape and abduction—and in some cases, the eventual sale of hostages to Hamas—while others abetted the terrorists. Others still simply took advantage of the porous border to loot Israeli homes and farms, including stealing hundreds of thousands of shekels in agricultural equipment. Similar scenes played out in several of the more than 20 brutalized Israeli communities. In one video that has become emblematic of the debate around the “uninvolved,” an elderly Palestinian man with walking sticks is seen hobbling at an impressive clip along with the rest of the mob through the breached gate of Be’eri. Differentiating between terrorists and civilians is tricky, particularly since Hamas terrorists often wear civilian clothing, a tactic evident in the ongoing war in Gaza. However, other indicators help make this distinction, such as the absence of weapons and the fact that many were filmed crossing the border barefoot or even on horseback. Even senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk readily admitted that Gaza civilians had taken part in the Oct. 7 atrocities. One video shows a group of men in civilian clothing beating a soldier while a separate image shows another group of what appears to be civilian men celebrating atop the smoking husk of a burned-out tank. In the infamous 47-minute terror reel of the Oct. 7 atrocities, Palestinians in civilian clothing are seen beating elderly hostages with sticks. Another repeatedly screams “Allahu akbar!” as he decapitates a Thai farm worker with a garden tool. Barad’s speed camera in Nir Oz includes images of a Palestinian girl riding a stolen bike. In another, a Palestinian woman is seen pointing out Barad’s neighbor’s home to a uniformed terrorist. An image captured later shows a resident of that home being hoisted onto a motorcycle to be taken into Gaza. But it’s the testimonies of the survivors that provide the clearest evidence that Oct. 7 was not just a terrorist attack, but a pogrom. Two aspects of the narrative are surprising and saddening: Palestinian workers at the kibbutz—as well as the 18,000 Palestinians per day who cross the border to work in the “apartheid state” of Israel—apparently participated in the massacre, giving Hamas valuable information about the layout, sites of electrical panels, and so on. Further, the southern border of Israel harbored many Israelis who were there to work for peace: to create some kind of harmony, or even two harmonious states, between Israel and Palestine. And yet these peace activists were murdered just as brutally as anyone else. Some quotes: Then there are the Gazans who worked at the kibbutzim. Yohanan’s husband, a farmer, is one of many people in the Gaza periphery communities who hired Palestinian workers from Gaza. Like many others I spoke to, Yohanan believed that the terrorists were acting on inside knowledge obtained by those Gazan workers. Israel had gradually raised the number of work permits in the months leading up to Oct. 7 with an estimated 18,500 Gazans working in Israel before the onslaught. The thinking behind the policy was that economic incentives to the residents of the Strip would sustain the fragile peace. Hanan Dann, from Kfar Aza, told me that he was “glad that workers from Gaza were coming to Israel to have jobs and meet Israelis, to see that we’re not all devils.” In several of the devastated communities, detailed maps were found on the bodies of dead terrorists, maps that residents say could have only been drawn up by people with intimate knowledge of the area. Gazan workers relayed an extensive range of information to Hamas that enabled the terror group to plan its attack with extraordinary meticulousness, including the identities and residences of security heads, the locations of electric boards and communications systems and how to disable them. The workers’ betrayal left an indelible mark on the surviving kibbutzniks, leading many to reexamine previously held beliefs about their Palestinian neighbors. Nir Oz, like many of the other ravaged kibbutzim in the area, was home to scores of peace activists, many of whom volunteered for a program known as Road to Recovery, driving sick Gazans to Israeli hospitals for treatment. Many now believe that while there are Gazans who want to live in peace, they do not represent the majority; or, as one survivor summed it up to AFP, “there are more who don’t want us alive.” Irit Lahav, whose parents were from Nir Oz’s founding members, described the community as a “peace lovers’” kibbutz. “It broke my heart. How can we ever get over this sense of betrayal?” Lahav, who shuttled Palestinian cancer patients several hours from the border with Gaza to their treatments in central Israel, told me. “The Palestinian public simply hates us.” And this is the conclusion of one disaffected Israeli: Not everyone, however, was surprised by the involvement of Gazan civilians. “I don’t differentiate between them and Hamas,” Nir Shani told me. “Let me know of one Palestinian in Gaza who tried to save a Jew and maybe I’ll change my mind.” That’s a good question. Here’s a peace worker betrayed: Batya Holin is a photographer and peace activist from Kfar Aza, which alongside Nir Oz and Be’eri, was one of the heaviest-hit communities. Holin had developed a friendship with a Gazan photographer, Mahmoud, with whom she arranged a joint exhibit last year of photos of her kibbutz and his village in the Gaza Strip. On the morning of Oct. 7, Mahmoud called and interrogated Holin, asking her how many soldiers were in her vicinity. That was when Holin realized that Mahmoud had given the photos of her village to Hamas. “Whoever says there are people there who are uninvolved, here is the proof,” she told Israel’s Channel 13 News. “They are all involved. They are all Hamas.” There’s more documentation of civilian involvement, including not just the participation of civilians in the attack itself but also their approbation of the hostages and bodies of Israelis brought back, and, finally, their involvement in other ways. Here’s an example of the last two: In one viral video, the near-naked and bloodied body of Shani Louk, an Israeli German who was abducted from the Nova music festival but who was later declared dead, is seen being paraded through the streets of Gaza in the back of a pickup truck. Hordes of Palestinian civilians are cheering, spitting and slapping Louk’s deformed figure while chanting “Allahu akbar.” The last tranche of hostages to be released in November’s truce saw crowds of Palestinians line the streets, jeering as the Red Cross ambulances passed by. The aunt of released hostage Eitan Yahalomi said that after the arrival of her 12-year-old nephew into Gaza, “all the civilians, everyone, beat him.” IDF Sgt. Adir Tahar was murdered and decapitated during the invasion while manning a post near the Erez border crossing. His father, David, was forced to bury his son’s body without his head. An interrogation of two Palestinians by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency revealed that the remains of the head—which had been mutilated until it barely resembled a human skull—were kept in the freezer of an ice cream store in Gaza. One of the men had tried to sell the head for $10,000. The man in question was a Palestinian civilian and not a Hamas operative, Tahar told me. The Shin Bet did not respond to a request for confirmation in time for publication. The conclusions: the Israelis, after hearing things like this, have become wary of not just Hamas, but of most Palestinians, who, they think are eager to kill them—civilians that could become terrorists or could aid terrorists. And this has pushed the chance for postwar peace to near zero: “If we previously believed that there was a chance for peace, we’ve lost all faith in these people, especially after we were there and among the population,” Goldstein-Almog added.