Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to
CaturSaturday, January 20, 2024, Jewish cat shabbos, during which the rest and read the Torah, and National Cheese Lover’s Day. Note that “Lover” here is singular, so they’re really celebrating only a single cheese lover. Who is that person? More important, why can’t that site learn the proper use of apostrophes? It should be “Cheese Lovers Day” or “Cheese Lovers’ Day.”
It’s also National Coffee Break Day, Take a Walk Outdoors Day, International Day of Acceptance, National Buttercrunch Day, and Penguin Awareness Day. (I’m not sure whether the last one is celebrating the sentience of penguins themselves or urging us to be more aware of penguins.)
Humor of the Day: Click to read from the Babylon Bee:
These overpriced water bottles, which can cost north of $50, are apparently the latest fad. Only people with too much dosh would buy them! But people are constantly overhydrating, sucking down far more water than they need, especially with their Stanley baby bottle. Even the Mayo clinic says this:
Your fluid intake is probably adequate if:
- You rarely feel thirsty
- Your urine is colorless or light yellow
And that is me. Apparently you should drink when you’re thirsty and that will take care of your “hydration.”
While few people can hurt themselves by drinking too much water, it seems to be a fetish among many, and this is why people want to pay so much for those Stanley water bottles: they turn their fetish into a status symbol. Get off my lawn!
And remember, you can get fluids from any number of places, including fruits.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 20 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*Here’s a depressing poll taken by The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies. Remember to take such polls with a grain of salt, but given that the “right” answers were not embarrassing, and that the Center is situated in Qatar, I think this one’s probably pretty accurate:
The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies released the results of a survey of the Arab world last week, and it shows that the overwhelming majority of Arabs consider the 10/7 pogrom to be “legitimate.”
A total of 88% considered the attack legitimate, while only 5% considered it illegitimate. 67% considered it entirely legitimate, 19% say it was legitimate but Hamas made some mistakes, and 2% admitted that it included heinous or criminal acts – but was still legitimate.
Among Palestinians surveyed in the West Bank, 0% – yes, statistically nobody – considered 10/7 illegitimate. 11% said some mistakes were made and 4% admitted it included heinous acts, but was legitimate anyway.
Libya and Jordan supported the attack even more than Palestinians in the West Bank d0, although a tiny percentage considered it criminal.
Citizens of Arab countries across the board considered the terror attack to be legitimate. But the UAE and Bahrain were not included in this survey.
Even though this survey showing near unanimous support for the October 7 terror attack among Arabs was released a week ago, major media ignored the survey. Because telling the world how supportive the Arab world is of attacking civilian is not something the media wants the world to know.51% of Arabs say that the United States is the biggest threat to the security of the Middle East – far higher than Israel, for which 26% considered the most dangerous. Iran got only 7%.
And one more figure, a pie chart showing overall Arab Ssentiment
69% of Arabs support Gazans and Hamas, while 23% say they support the people of Gaza but oppose Hamas.
Again, the huge support for Hamas by the Arab world at large contradicts the conventional wisdom that the media and Western politicians have been carefully cultivating of a moderate and peace-loving Arab majority. Killing and raping Jews is very, very popular in the Arab world.
This puts paid to the idea that there are two nonoverlapping classes of Palestinians (much less Arabs): a small group which supports Hamas and a larger group that is peaceful and hates Hamas. It looks like a large proportion of Arabs in the Middle East support Hamas. That’s been known for a while, but is not part of the MSM “narrative,” and so isn’t reported.
*As always on Saturdays, I steal three items from Nellie Bowles’s snarky and weekly news summary at the Free Press, called this week “TGIF: TimHouthis Chalamet“. That name comes from a Houthi pirate who’s adopted that monicker and is considered “dreamy” by many, despite his terrorism and Jew hatred (the story’s in the news). Here he is—the handsome terrorist.
But on to Nellie’s news items:
→ Down with the. . . cancer ward? Anti-Israel protesters gathered on Monday to scream and yell outside the widely recognized IDF command center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The Good Guys screamed “shame” at the hospital, which apparently is a “complicit institution” (not only in eradicating tumors from early-stage rectal cancer, but also in genocide). “Make sure they hear you. They’re in the windows,” the leader instructed. You see, this evil cancer hospital accepted $400 million in donations from Ken Griffin, noted
JewishZionist philanthropist. As the organizer Nerdeen Kiswani helpfully put it, “Our medical institutions are not innocent bystanders.” And neither are our medical patients. If you’re serious about helping Gazans, you better get in there and start cutting some cords!
→ DEI departments just coming out with it: You’d be forgiven for not being able to figure out the actual job description from this posting for an assistant professor at the University of Victoria. But sandwiched between a written and video land acknowledgment and some words about equitable salaries is what you really need to know, which is that you can only get this job if you’re black. “In accordance with the University’s Equity Plan and pursuant to Section 42 of the BC Human Rights code, the selection will be limited to members of the following designated group: Black people.” Not only do they only want black teachers to apply, but actually, it’s the law in British Columbia! Luckily, you can self-identify as black, so case closed, I guess. Really, anyone can apply as long as they don’t have any shame.
→ Trudeau’s Jamaican vacay no-no: Our favorite liberal nepo baby is in trouble. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spent Christmas in a private compound at a luxury beach resort in Jamaica. The place costs $9,300 a night and the Trudeaus posted up in the villa for ten days. Not a cheap trip! We didn’t even know Canada had enough rich people to make something like that sustainable. But don’t worry, Trudeau didn’t have to pay for it: his dad’s old buddy owns the resort and let him stay for free. Frankly, we don’t see anything wrong with this. As Trudeau himself put it: “Like many Canadian families, we stayed with friends for the Christmas vacation.” Still angry? That’s on you for not having richer friends.
*Nature lovers will be excited about this report that two broods of periodical cicadas will emerge simultaneously this spring—an event that hasn’t taken place since 1803, when Thomas Jefferson was president. Cicadas come in two forms: one emerging every 13 years, the other every 17 years. And every 221 years the broods in one area emerge simultaneously. If you’ve ever seen a brood emergence, it’s a fantastic sight, with millions of the beautiful insects emerging from the ground, making deafening calls, and then, after only a few weeks, they all die. Emergences are stunning sights, and this one will occur where I live! From the NYT (h/t Miriam):
The cicadas are coming — and if you’re in the Midwest or the Southeast, they will be more plentiful than ever. Or at least since the Louisiana Purchase.
This spring, for the first time since 1803, two cicada groups known as Brood XIX, or the Great Southern Brood, and Brood XIII, or the Northern Illinois Brood, are set to appear at the same time, in what is known as a dual emergence.
The last time the Northern Illinois Brood’s 17-year cycle aligned with the Great Southern Brood’s 13-year period, Thomas Jefferson was president. After this spring, it’ll be another 221 years before the broods, which are geographically adjacent, appear together again.
“Nobody alive today will see it happen again,” said Floyd W. Shockley, an entomologist and collections manager at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. “That’s really rather humbling.”
These insects will begin to appear in late April. They’ll use their forelegs to tunnel out from the earth, their beady red eyes looking for a spot where they can peacefully finish maturing. A few days after they emerge and molt, the males will start buzzing in an effort to find a mate, a slow-building crescendo of noise that in a chorus can be louder than a plane.
Dr. Shockley said the dual emergence would most likely result in more than one trillion cicadas appearing in the roughly 16-state area where the two broods are generally seen. Forested areas, including urban green spaces, will have higher numbers than will agricultural regions. To put that into perspective, one trillion cicadas, each of which are just over an inch long, would cover 15,782,828 miles if they were laid end-to-end.
“That cicada train would reach to the moon and back 33 times,” he said.
These are gorgeous insects with cherry-red eyes. Here’s a photo and caption from the NYT story:
This brings up the question, which the article mentions, about whether the two forms (one might call them “species”, but see my discussion in my book Speciation with Allen Orr) might hybridize in the small area where both forms emerge together. If that were the case, yet a new brood might form. And if so, what would be its periodicity? The biology of this group, with two periodicities but different broods that emerge in different years, is very complex, and nobody really understands how it happened evolutionarily, much less why an insect would have such long periodicities, staying underground for many years, only to emerge and die in a few weeks. (There are theories involving prime number cycles throwing off predators, but they’re dubious.) There was a time when I knew all this stuff, but that was when Orr and I wrote our book (2009), and I’ve forgotten most of it. Surely there have been advances in our understanding since then, but I haven’t kept up.
*What to do with Gaza after the war? Here’s a decent suggestion from the Elder of Ziyon, and it’s not at all farcical, it has promise for really improving the country, and leaves Israel out of the picture. The only problem is whether the UAE would accept it.
There are lots of articles about “the day after” in Gaza.
Most of them envision some sort of Palestinian self-rule. The US, Saudi Arabia and others are pushing a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority.
This is a recipe for disaster. Palestinians overwhelmingly support Hamas and destroying Israel, in survey after survey. If there are elections, the terror supporters will win handily, just as they did in the last elections.
No one has come up with a better plan than my suggestion two months ago to turn Gaza into an emirate of the UAE.
As I wrote then (this is slightly modified):
There is one country that could turn Gaza into a wonderful place: the UAE. Gaza should become the fifth United Arab Emirate.
The UAE is at peace with Israel. it could pour massive amounts of money into rebuilding Gaza into a paradise. It wouldn’t allow Islamists to gain a toehold.
Gazans would suddenly live in a place that has a future. The UAE and Israel could work on joint business ventures and economic zones to help employment and bring Gaza up to modern standards. One could imagine luxury hotels and high tech skyscrapers being built on the shores of the Mediterranean.
Gazans would become citizens of an Arab country and could still call themselves Palestinians. The emirate itself could be called “the Emirate of Palestine.” Why not? And Gaza citizens of the UAE could move to the other emirates to seek other opportunities if they prefer, with Emirati entrepreneurs moving to Gaza to take advantage of a blank slate. Which is not dissimilar to how they built the UAE to begin with.
Why would the UAE be interested? Well, a port on the Mediterranean is a pretty big carrot. Shipping lanes from and to Europe would be a huge economic boost. Working with Israel, the proposed train line from the Gulf to Israel could be extended a bit to Gaza to tie the Gulf countries closer to the sea as well.
It this just a fantasy? Hamas, of course, wouldn’t stand for it were they still in power, and I doubt that the Palestinian Authority would either, as they want to control their people. Plus it’s not really the “two-state solution” that everyone’s calling for, as Palestine (or Gaza) would join the already-existing seven states that constitute the UAE.
*Finally, the NYT reports that the tunnels under Gaza, which aren’t limited to Gaza City, are far more sophisticated and extensive than suspected.
One tunnel in Gaza was wide enough for a top Hamas official to drive a car inside. Another stretched nearly three football fields long and was hidden beneath a hospital. Under the house of a senior Hamas commander, the Israeli military found a spiral staircase leading to a tunnel approximately seven stories deep.
These details and new information about the tunnels, some made public by the Israeli military and documented by video and photographs, underscore why the tunnels were considered a major threat to the Israeli military in Gaza even before the war started.
But Israeli officials and soldiers who have since been in the tunnels — as well as current and former American officials with experience in the region — say the scope, depth and quality of the tunnels built by Hamas have astonished them. Even some of the machinery that Hamas used to build the tunnels, observed in captured videos, has surprised the Israeli military.
The Israeli military now believes there are far more tunnels under Gaza.
In December, the network was assessed to be an estimated 250 miles. Senior Israeli defense officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, are currently estimating the network is between 350 and 450 miles — extraordinary figures for a territory that at its longest point is only 25 miles. Two of the officials also assessed there are close to 5,700 separate shafts leading down to the tunnels.
This is just an estimate, but can you imagine what these tunnels cost? There are photos in the article too, and these are no cheap jobs! The money, of course, came largely from donations by the world, including YOU, the American taxpayer—money intended for humanitarian purposes. At any rate, the tunnels are now one of the main objects of the IDF’s efforts:
. . . For the Israeli military, the tunnels are a subterranean nightmare and the core of Hamas’s ability to survive. Every strategic goal of Israel in Gaza is now linked to wiping out the tunnels.
“If you want to destroy the leadership and arsenal of Hamas, you have to destroy the tunnels,” said Daphné Richemond-Barak, a tunnel warfare expert at Reichman University in Israel. “It’s become connected to every part of the military missions.”
How the Israeli military finds these things, and then destroys them given that nearly all are booby-trapped, is a fascinating story, and one that you can find archived here.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is threatening to go into hibernation:
Hili: I’m going into the wardrobe.A: Shall I wake you up in an hour?Hili: No, I will wake up by myself before spring.
Hili: Idę do szafy.Ja: Obudzić cię za godzinę?Hili: Nie, sama się do wiosny obudzę.
And here are Kulka and Szaron (who get along) resting comfortably on the windowsill and warm inside. (Note the blankets for the kitties.)
*******************
From Divy, who claims this is her (it’s a Scott Metzger cartoon):
Two from somewhere on the Internet I’ve forgotten. First, parking-lot revenge:
And have a bite of this peach ice cream cone:
A number of videos sent by hijab-less Iranian women to Masih, who’s their conduit to the West. Please pay attention to the oppression that women face not just in Iran, but in many Muslim countries. The neglect of this oppression by Western feminists is shameful/
If the world is seeking for stability in the region and global security, these unarmed women are fighting against the terrorists regime in Iran for the same cause.
While autocrats are united against democracy, the world must be united with brave women.pic.twitter.com/fc0h15zmpC
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 17, 2024
From Muffy. But remember: do not feed bread to ducks!
"I DON'T KNOW WHERE THE BREAD IS, PLEASE, I HAVE A FAMILY" pic.twitter.com/pPFKa04jpm
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 19, 2024
This deeply misguided woman is a professor at Princeton University. How can a professor be so ignorant as to think that abolishing the police will have a positive effect on society? Has she never heard of the Montreal Police Strike of 1969, which shows what happens when you temporarily have no police? Oy! (Yesterday another internet miscreant expressed the same opinion.)
there is literally nothing left to write about police abuse and violence. Abolish the police.
— Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (@KeeangaYamahtta) January 28, 2023
Below: this is why the UN should be abolished: it’s full of liars. Here’s a spokesman for Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, denying any knowledge of Hamas’s tunnels. Of course he’s lying through his teeth: everyone knew about them, and look at the tweet at the top showing that yes, the Secretary-General had been informed. (Hillel Neuer is head of UN Watch.)
Watch the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson say the UN didn’t know about Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza‼️
Nothing can be further from the truth!
The Secretary-General himself received 4 detailed letters from me in the past 2 years reporting on Hamas tunnels built under Gaza’s… https://t.co/yPSGwJOOQa pic.twitter.com/TZyeIxZreL
— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 19, 2024
Fun with pandas!
This is the most important video you'll see today! pic.twitter.com/E1gDTczhnY
— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 18, 2024
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a btother and sister gassed upon arrival:
19 January 1940 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Sarolta Grünwald (pictured left), was born in Csongrad.
In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. She was 4 years old. Her two years older brother Sandor was killed with her. pic.twitter.com/GJufjwUHFb
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 19, 2024
Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first shows Harry (one of the three moggies staffed by Matthew and Tina) entertaining himself:
Harry watching otters on @BBCSpringwatch pic.twitter.com/SaolzrfqIy
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 19, 2024
Matthew’s word for this is “amazing,” and he’s dead right. It’s a fly that lives on—PETROLEUM! I had no idea. Part of the Wikipedia entry (note that it gives the older genus name, but it’s the same fly:
The petroleum fly, Helaeomyia petrolei, is a species of fly from California, USA. The larvae feed on dead insects and other arthropods that become trapped in naturally occurring petroleum pools, making this the only known insect species that develops in crude oil, a substance which is normally highly toxic to insects.
. . . The larvae ingest large quantities of oil and asphalt, and their guts can be seen to be filled with petroleum. However, nutritional experiments showed that they subsist on animal matter present in the oil, which they quickly devour. Although the oil can reach temperatures of up to 38 °C (100 °F), the larvae suffer no ill effects from it, even when additionally exposed to 50% turpentine or 50% xylene in laboratory experiments.
The larvae of Diasemocera petrolei snake across the viscous surface consuming as they go. How they cope – who knows? The adults were spotted too, running over the surface – yep, they weren’t getting stuck in this sticky substance
Flies really are a marvel#Ephydridae #flies pic.twitter.com/D3XUfLbmmG
— Dr Erica McAlister (@flygirlNHM) January 19, 2024
From Wikipedia, a larva and an adult:
17 thoughts on “Saturday: Hili dialogue”
Does Matthew’s petroleum fly support the old Tommy Gold ideas of a “deep, hot biosphere” origin of life?
On this day:
1265 – The first English parliament to include not only Lords but also representatives of the major towns holds its first meeting in the Palace of Westminster, now commonly known as the “Houses of Parliament”.
1649 – The High Court of Justice for the trial of Charles I begins its proceedings.
1783 – The Kingdom of Great Britain signs preliminary articles of peace with the Kingdom of France, setting the stage for the official end of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War later that year.
1788 – The third and main part of First Fleet arrives at Botany Bay, beginning the British colonization of Australia. Arthur Phillip decides that Port Jackson is a more suitable location for a colony.
1841 – Hong Kong Island is occupied by the British during the First Opium War.
1887 – The United States Senate allows the Navy to lease Pearl Harbor as a naval base.
1909 – Newly formed automaker General Motors (GM) buys into the Oakland Motor Car Company, which later becomes GM’s long-running Pontiac division.
1929 – The first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, In Old Arizona, is released.
1936 – King George V of the United Kingdom dies. His eldest son succeeds to the throne, becoming Edward VIII. The title Prince of Wales is not used for another 22 years. [The rumour that his last words were “Bugger Bognor”, a reference to the town of Bognor Regis which had added “Regis” to its name after he had stayed there, is probably untrue but it is certain that the King disliked the town.]
1937 – Franklin D. Roosevelt and John Nance Garner are sworn in for their second terms as U.S. President and U.S. Vice President; it is the first time a Presidential Inauguration takes place on January 20 since the 20th Amendment changed the dates of presidential terms.
1941 – A German officer is killed in Bucharest, Romania, sparking a rebellion and pogrom by the Iron Guard, killing 125 Jews and 30 soldiers.
1942 – World War II: At the Wannsee Conference held in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee, senior Nazi German officials discuss the implementation of the “Final Solution to the Jewish question”.
1954 – In the United States, the National Negro Network is established with 40 charter member radio stations.
1961 – John F. Kennedy is inaugurated the 35th President of the United States of America, becoming the youngest man to be elected into that office, and the first Catholic.
1972 – Pakistan launches its nuclear weapons program, a few weeks after its defeat in the Bangladesh Liberation War, as well as the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
1981 – Twenty minutes after Ronald Reagan is inaugurated as the 40th President of the United States of America, Iran releases 52 American hostages.
1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.
1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.
1991 – Sudan’s government imposes Islamic law nationwide, worsening the civil war between the country’s Muslim north and Christian south.
2009 – Barack Obama is inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becoming the first African-American President of the United States.
2021 – Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America. At 78, he becomes the oldest person ever inaugurated. Kamala Harris becomes the first female Vice President of the United States. [Who will be inaugurated on this day next year?]
Births:
1573 – Simon Marius, German astronomer and academic (d. 1624).
1703 – Joseph-Hector Fiocco, Flemish violinist and composer (d. 1741).
1741 – Carl Linnaeus the Younger, Swedish botanist and author (d. 1783).
1775 – André-Marie Ampère, French physicist and mathematician (d. 1836).
1856 – Harriot Stanton Blatch, U.S. suffragist and organizer (d. 1940).
1873 – Johannes V. Jensen, Danish author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1950).
1883 – Forrest Wilson, American journalist and author (d. 1942).
1888 – Lead Belly, American folk/blues musician and songwriter (d. 1949).
1894 – Harold Gray, American cartoonist, created Little Orphan Annie (d. 1968).
1896 – George Burns, American actor, comedian, and producer (d. 1996).
1900 – Dorothy Annan, English painter, potter, and muralist (d. 1983).
1907 – Paula Wessely, Austrian actress and producer (d. 2000).
1910 – Joy Adamson, Austria-Kenyan painter and conservationist (d. 1980).
1920 – Federico Fellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1993).
1923 – Slim Whitman, American country and western singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2013).
1926 – Patricia Neal, American actress (d. 2010).
1930 – Buzz Aldrin, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut.
1934 – Tom Baker, English actor. [Mum and Dad knew him years ago. I think they met through Mum’s Dickens connections rather than Dad’s acting ones, which is also the case with Miriam Margolis.]
1946 – David Lynch, American director, producer, and screenwriter.
1948 – Nancy Kress, American author and academic.
1951 – Ian Hill, English rock bassist. [Best known as the bassist and the sole continuous member for the heavy metal band Judas Priest. Along with lead guitarist Glenn Tipton, he is the only member who has appeared on all of the band’s studio albums.]
1952 – Paul Stanley, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer.
1953 – Jeffrey Epstein, American financier and convicted sex offender (d. 2019).
1956 – Bill Maher, American comedian, political commentator, media critic, television host, and producer.
1965 – Heather Small, English singer-songwriter.
1967 – Kellyanne Conway, American political strategist and pundit.
1969 – Nicky Wire, Welsh singer-songwriter and bass player.
1971 – Gary Barlow, English singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer.
1972 – Nikki Haley, American accountant and politician, 116th Governor of South Carolina.
1975 – Zac Goldsmith, English journalist and politician.
Death is no different whined at than withstood. (Phillip Larkin):
1568 – Myles Coverdale, English bishop and translator (b. 1488). [In 1535, Coverdale produced the first complete printed translation of the Bible into English. He was exiled three times and died in poverty.]
1779 – David Garrick, English actor, producer, playwright, and manager (b. 1717).
1837 – John Soane, English architect, designed the Bank of England (b. 1753).
1841 – Jørgen Jørgensen, Danish explorer (b. 1780).
1859 – Bettina von Arnim, German author, illustrator, and composer (b. 1785).
1875 – Jean-François Millet, French painter and educator (b. 1814).
1900 – John Ruskin, English painter and critic (b. 1819).
1901 – Zénobe Gramme, Belgian engineer, invented the Gramme machine (b. 1826). [It was the first generator to produce power on a commercial scale for industry and was inspired by a machine invented by Antonio Pacinotti in 1860.]
1907 – Agnes Mary Clerke, Irish astronomer and author (b. 1842).
1915 – Arthur Guinness, 1st Baron Ardilaun, Irish businessman, philanthropist, and politician (b. 1840).
1921 – Mary Watson Whitney, American astronomer and academic (b. 1847).
1965 – Alan Freed, American radio host (b. 1922).
1984 – Johnny Weissmuller, American swimmer and actor (b. 1904).
1990 – Barbara Stanwyck, American actress (b. 1907).
1993 – Audrey Hepburn, British actress and humanitarian activist (b. 1929).
1994 – Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and coach (b. 1909).
2005 – Miriam Rothschild, English zoologist, entomologist, and author (b. 1908). [Today’s Woman of the Day, see next post below.]
2012 – Etta James, American singer-songwriter (b. 1938).
2018 – Naomi Parker Fraley, American naval machiner (b. 1921).
2022 – Meat Loaf, American singer and actor (b. 1947).
Woman of the Day:
[Text from Wikipedia]
Dame Miriam Louisa Rothschild DBE FRS (born 5 August 1908, died on this day in 2005) was a British natural scientist and author with contributions to zoology, entomology, and botany.
Rothschild was a pioneer among women in entomology and became the first woman trustee of the Natural History Museum (1967–1975), the first woman president of Royal Entomological Society (1993–1994), the first woman to serve on the Committee for Conservation of the National Trust, and the first woman member of the eight-member Entomological Club.
A member of the Oxford genetics school during the 1960s, she wrote about 350 papers on entomology, zoology, and other subjects.
Rothschild was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1985 and was granted the title of Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2000.
Her father, Charles Rothschild of the Rothschild banking family, had described about 500 new species of flea, and her uncle Lionel Walter Rothschild had built a private natural history museum at Tring. By the age of four she had started collecting ladybird beetles and caterpillars and taking a tame quail to bed with her. World War I broke on the eve of Miriam’s sixth birthday in 1914, while the Rothschilds were holidaying in Austro-Hungary. They hurried home on the first westward train but, unable to pay, had to borrow money from a Hungarian passenger who commented “This is the proudest moment of my life. Never did I think that I should be asked to lend money to a Rothschild!”
Her father took his own life when she was 15, after which she became closer to her uncle. She was educated at home until the age of 17, when she demanded to go to school. She thence attended evening classes in zoology at Chelsea College of Science and Technology and classes during the day in literature at Bedford College, London.
During the 1930s Rothschild made a name for herself at the Marine Biological Station in Plymouth, studying the mollusc Nucula and its trematode parasites (Rothschild 1936, 1938a, 1938b).
During World War II, Rothschild was recruited to work at Bletchley Park on codebreaking with Alan Turing and was awarded a Defence Medal from the British government for her efforts. Additionally, she pressed the UK Government to admit more German Jews as refugees from Nazi Germany. She arranged housing for 49 Jewish children, some of whom stayed at her home at Ashton Wold. The estate also served as a hospital for wounded military personnel, including her future husband, Captain George Lane. Lane, a Hungarian-born British soldier, had changed his name from Lanyi in case of enemy capture.
Rothschild was a leading authority on fleas. She was the first person to work out the flea’s jumping mechanism. She also studied the flea’s reproductive cycle and linked this, in rabbits, to the hormonal changes within the host. Her New Naturalist book on parasitism (Fleas, Flukes and Cuckoos) was a huge success.
Along with Professor G. Harris, Rothschild determined that myxomatosis, a virus affecting tapeti and brush rabbits, was spread by fleas, not mosquitoes as previously understood. The Rothschild Collection of Fleas (founded by Charles Rothschild) is now part of the Natural History Museum collection and her six-volume catalogue of the collection (in collaboration with G. H. E. Hopkins and illustrated by Arthur Smith) took thirty years to complete.
In addition to her work on fleas and other parasites, Rothschild studied insects in the order Lepidoptera. Specifically, she was interested in chemical ecology and mimicry. To learn more about mimicry and its role in Lepidopteran predation by birds, Rothschild adapted greenhouses on her Ashton Wold estate to serve as aviaries for owls and other potential predators. This led to further work to identify the compounds synthesized by insects such as Burnet moth and collaboration with Tadeusz Reichstein to show that a monarch butterfly’s toxicity comes from milkweed, its larval host plant. It also resulted in work to demonstrate the importance of plant-derived carotenoids in insect coloration. Rothschild discovered that Large white cabbage butterfly caterpillars fed a diet without carotenoids did not match their background as they typically would and Monarch butterfly caterpillars’ pupae had silver threads instead of gold.
Another area of Lepidoptera research that Rothschild pursued was that of the production of antibiotics by butterflies. This work was initially inspired by observations Rothschild made during an anthrax outbreak in the 1930s, but did not begin in earnest until around 60 years later. Rothschild drafted a manuscript on the subject and the results were eventually published 12 years after her death.
Later in her career, Rothschild grew interested in hay meadow restoration. In response to a comment that it would take 1,000 years to reproduce a medieval meadow, she said “I could make a very good imitation in ten…it took me fifteen.”
Rothschild was a vegetarian and had a close connection to her pets and wild animals that she befriended. Rothschild supported many social causes including animal welfare, free milk for children in schools, and gay rights by contributing to the Wolfenden Report which resulted in decriminalising “homosexual behaviour between consenting adults in private”.
She founded the ‘Schizophrenia Research Fund’ in 1962, in honour of her sister Liberty after Liberty was diagnosed and hospitalized with schizophrenia. In March 2006, following Miriam’s death, the name of the Fund was changed in her memory to the ‘Miriam Rothschild Schizophrenia Research Fund’.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miriam_Rothschild
Thanks so much for these, and for this one in particular. I read Fleas, Flukes and Cuckoos when I was a graduate student and loved it — if readers can find a copy, I highly recommend it!
Fascinating! I wonder why she chose fleas as her research subject.
What an amazing woman.
Thanks again JEZGROVE for these enlightening articles
I am dubious about the UAE/Hamas idea. First of all, as a practical matter, I think there would be issues with having a non-contiguous territory on the other side of a couple countries (the Austrians were forever trying to trade away the Netherlands for Bavaria). I think the real issue, though, is that that would make the Palestinians UAE subjects, and History has shown the UAE (and the other Arab states) doesn’t want them for whatever reasons. In truth they’d be bringing terrorists into their polity, who are unlikely to stop their attacks on Israel just because the UAE is at peace with her. Since Hamas does not want peace, it is even possible that it could begin terrorism in the UAE. There will be peace between the Palestinians and Israel only when the Palestinians decide that violence will not get them what they want. Given the support they receive, physical and moral, from the Arab world, that doesn’t seem likely any time soon.
Chris Simon and John Cooley at the University of Connecticut are the premier periodical cicada researchers. See Chris’s UConn website here:
https://wp.chris-simon-lab.eeb.uconn.edu/
and John’s Periodical Cicada Project website here:
https://cicadas.uconn.edu/.
The latter’s frontpage is all about the 2024 emergence.
GCM
An enjoyable read, particularly after pages of media hype.
The “magic” of these cicadas goes deeper: each emergence of both 17-year and 13-year broods consists of 3 [or 4?] cryptospecies. Very slight morphological differences, but recognizably different call notes.
It is legal everywhere in Canada to restrict hiring to any group that is listed in a provincial or federal Human Rights Code as being illegal to discriminate against. If you want to specify that the next engineer your company hires must be an aboriginal woman or transgendered, or if the government or an NGO wants to provide funding for a position tying the money to those criteria, you are all perfectly free to go ahead and say so in the ad. What you can not do is restrict the position to a white person or to a male person, or to a person with no criminal record, because non-whites, non-males, and felons are protected classes.
I suppose that the amount of Arab support for Hamas isn’t surprising. But it is disturbing.
That said, a trillion Cicadas emerging almost at once will be amazing. I wonder if their collective sounds will create a resonance that will cause the atmosphere to blow away. Stay tuned for the empirical test this spring.
RE that Princeton University professor of African-American Studies who wants to abolish the police:
Jerry, you could not be more wrong about her. She’s a genius! Em, in 2021, she was awarded a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Fellowship.
Just kidding!
She got the fellowship but she is obviously not a genius.
And it’s not because she probably does not know about the Montreal police strike of 1969 (I mean who does except those who have read Pinker’s The Blank Slate?).
Ask yourself a simpler question: Which of the following countries gets by without a police force: Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden? The correct answer: All these countries – which I take to be the most civilized countries on this planet – have a police force.
And then there is the pesky fact that when you poll blacks in the US, asking them whether they want the police to spend less time in their neighborhoods, about 80% say “No” (60% respond “Same amount of time” and 20% answer “More time”) [Gallup poll from June/July 2020]
https://news.gallup.com/poll/316571/black-americans-police-retain-local-presence.aspx
I wouldn’t be quick to discredit Prof. Taylor’s intelligence. The civilized countries you cite are (or were) all almost entirely not only white but also almost entirely ethnically and linguistically Dutch, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, or Swedish with high levels of workforce participation, high social trust, and low religiosity. The police forces of all those countries, particularly Sweden, are now struggling with violent crimes committed by unassimilable, religiously militant migrants who are allies of people like Prof. Taylor. Abolishing the police in those countries would accelerate their ascendancy. She knows exactly what she is advocating for.
Police abolition is
a) utopian (the meaning of the word utopia is “no place”),
b) it would immediately upon abolition lead to more crime (in the US, the victims would be disproportionately black) ;
c) is politically infeasible because it would immediately lead to more crime which would make the politicians who championed it lose the next election (this already happened in the US at the local level, following reductions of the size of the police force that fell well short of abolition)
Leslie, I don’t know what goes on in Prof. Taylor’s head, but I doubt that she wants more crime or that, as you write, she considers “unassimilable, religiously militant migrants” her allies.
Why do intelligent people adopt weird and false ideas? Michael Shermer wrote a book about it:
Why do people believe weird things. revised & expanded edition, W.H. Freeman/Owl Book, 2002
Also relevant:
Nils J. Nilsson: Understanding beliefs. MIT Press, 2014
“We use beliefs to predict, to explain, to create, to inspire, to be entertained, to feel good, and to buttress confidence.” (p.19)
Add to this list “because our political activism is intersectional.” (on this, see Sasha Mounk: The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time. Penguin, 2023)
And, of course, Steven Pinker’s book: Rationality: What it is. Why it is scarce. Why it matters. Viking, 2021
In short, there are many reasons why people adopt false ideas.
On a related note:
What about the fluoridation of drinking water? Why has Jerry never posted about this [this website has been running for more than 10 years now!]? What is he hiding from us???
Watch the movie scene here (3 mins): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J67wKhddWu4
Gun ownership is quite high in a number of Scandinavian countries with low gun crime although countries such as Norway have tightened the rules after the Anders Brevik massacre. Most of my Norwegian friends legally own firearms of various types. Sweden has one of the highest firearm ownership numbers in Europe.
Abolishing the police might have unexpected results.
Leslie, I appreciate you making this point. So much of what we hear in the name of Wokeness (DEI, critical social justice, call it what you will) sounds crazy, ignorant, or stupid. And many of its advocates are, indeed, either ignorant or stupid. But that doesn’t mean they all are. It is difficult for many educated people to wrestle with—or even to contemplate—the idea that some of their peers would welcome a collapse of civil society. Welcomed, that is, as long as those activists believe themselves positioned for power. Maybe now that we can see the same group cheering or excusing the rape of Jewish women, people might realize that the word “evil” does have its uses. And maybe their fellow travelers—those seduced by the dictionary definitions of those magic words “diversity” and “inclusion,” others who are stuck in old paradigms of “right” versus “left,” still more whose empathy, easily manipulated and triggered, can sometimes overwhelm their sense—will come to their senses and quit facilitating the Woke Intifada.
But let’s set motivation aside. Be they stupid or evil or naive, if the activists continue to gain power through the governing institutions, codifying their dogma in regulations and laws, enforcing their dictates through the various professional institutions that are slowly strangling many of us, then we will in the not-so-distant-future be living in a very different world. I’ll leave it to others to determine whether it is a world to desire.