Saturday: Hili dialogue

These overpriced water bottles, which can cost north of $50, are apparently the latest fad. Only people with too much dosh would buy them! But people are constantly overhydrating, sucking down far more water than they need, especially with their Stanley baby bottle. Even the Mayo clinic says this:

Your fluid intake is probably adequate if:

You rarely feel thirsty

Your urine is colorless or light yellow

And that is me. Apparently you should drink when you’re thirsty and that will take care of your “hydration.”

While few people can hurt themselves by drinking too much water, it seems to be a fetish among many, and this is why people want to pay so much for those Stanley water bottles: they turn their fetish into a status symbol. Get off my lawn!

And remember, you can get fluids from any number of places, including fruits.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 20 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Here’s a depressing poll taken by The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies. Remember to take such polls with a grain of salt, but given that the “right” answers were not embarrassing, and that the Center is situated in Qatar, I think this one’s probably pretty accurate:

The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies released the results of a survey of the Arab world last week, and it shows that the overwhelming majority of Arabs consider the 10/7 pogrom to be “legitimate.” A total of 88% considered the attack legitimate, while only 5% considered it illegitimate. 67% considered it entirely legitimate, 19% say it was legitimate but Hamas made some mistakes, and 2% admitted that it included heinous or criminal acts – but was still legitimate. Among Palestinians surveyed in the West Bank, 0% – yes, statistically nobody – considered 10/7 illegitimate. 11% said some mistakes were made and 4% admitted it included heinous acts, but was legitimate anyway. Libya and Jordan supported the attack even more than Palestinians in the West Bank d0, although a tiny percentage considered it criminal. Citizens of Arab countries across the board considered the terror attack to be legitimate. But the UAE and Bahrain were not included in this survey.

Here’s one figure: the dark blue plus light blue lines show the proportion of people who think the butchery of October 7 was pretty okay:

Even though this survey showing near unanimous support for the October 7 terror attack among Arabs was released a week ago, major media ignored the survey. Because telling the world how supportive the Arab world is of attacking civilian is not something the media wants the world to know. 51% of Arabs say that the United States is the biggest threat to the security of the Middle East – far higher than Israel, for which 26% considered the most dangerous. Iran got only 7%.

Depressing, eh? See if you can find this in the NYT or Washington Post. I’m betting not.

And one more figure, a pie chart showing overall Arab Ssentiment

69% of Arabs support Gazans and Hamas, while 23% say they support the people of Gaza but oppose Hamas.

Again, the huge support for Hamas by the Arab world at large contradicts the conventional wisdom that the media and Western politicians have been carefully cultivating of a moderate and peace-loving Arab majority. Killing and raping Jews is very, very popular in the Arab world.

This puts paid to the idea that there are two nonoverlapping classes of Palestinians (much less Arabs): a small group which supports Hamas and a larger group that is peaceful and hates Hamas. It looks like a large proportion of Arabs in the Middle East support Hamas. That’s been known for a while, but is not part of the MSM “narrative,” and so isn’t reported.

*As always on Saturdays, I steal three items from Nellie Bowles’s snarky and weekly news summary at the Free Press, called this week “TGIF: TimHouthis Chalamet“. That name comes from a Houthi pirate who’s adopted that monicker and is considered “dreamy” by many, despite his terrorism and Jew hatred (the story’s in the news). Here he is—the handsome terrorist.

But on to Nellie’s news items:

→ Down with the. . . cancer ward? Anti-Israel protesters gathered on Monday to scream and yell outside the widely recognized IDF command center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The Good Guys screamed “shame” at the hospital, which apparently is a “complicit institution” (not only in eradicating tumors from early-stage rectal cancer, but also in genocide). “Make sure they hear you. They’re in the windows,” the leader instructed. You see, this evil cancer hospital accepted $400 million in donations from Ken Griffin, noted Jewish Zionist philanthropist. As the organizer Nerdeen Kiswani helpfully put it, “Our medical institutions are not innocent bystanders.” And neither are our medical patients. If you’re serious about helping Gazans, you better get in there and start cutting some cords! → DEI departments just coming out with it: You’d be forgiven for not being able to figure out the actual job description from this posting for an assistant professor at the University of Victoria. But sandwiched between a written and video land acknowledgment and some words about equitable salaries is what you really need to know, which is that you can only get this job if you’re black. “In accordance with the University’s Equity Plan and pursuant to Section 42 of the BC Human Rights code, the selection will be limited to members of the following designated group: Black people.” Not only do they only want black teachers to apply, but actually, it’s the law in British Columbia! Luckily, you can self-identify as black, so case closed, I guess. Really, anyone can apply as long as they don’t have any shame. → Trudeau’s Jamaican vacay no-no: Our favorite liberal nepo baby is in trouble. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spent Christmas in a private compound at a luxury beach resort in Jamaica. The place costs $9,300 a night and the Trudeaus posted up in the villa for ten days. Not a cheap trip! We didn’t even know Canada had enough rich people to make something like that sustainable. But don’t worry, Trudeau didn’t have to pay for it: his dad’s old buddy owns the resort and let him stay for free. Frankly, we don’t see anything wrong with this. As Trudeau himself put it: “Like many Canadian families, we stayed with friends for the Christmas vacation.” Still angry? That’s on you for not having richer friends.

*Nature lovers will be excited about this report that two broods of periodical cicadas will emerge simultaneously this spring—an event that hasn’t taken place since 1803, when Thomas Jefferson was president. Cicadas come in two forms: one emerging every 13 years, the other every 17 years. And every 221 years the broods in one area emerge simultaneously. If you’ve ever seen a brood emergence, it’s a fantastic sight, with millions of the beautiful insects emerging from the ground, making deafening calls, and then, after only a few weeks, they all die. Emergences are stunning sights, and this one will occur where I live! From the NYT (h/t Miriam):

The cicadas are coming — and if you’re in the Midwest or the Southeast, they will be more plentiful than ever. Or at least since the Louisiana Purchase. This spring, for the first time since 1803, two cicada groups known as Brood XIX, or the Great Southern Brood, and Brood XIII, or the Northern Illinois Brood, are set to appear at the same time, in what is known as a dual emergence. The last time the Northern Illinois Brood’s 17-year cycle aligned with the Great Southern Brood’s 13-year period, Thomas Jefferson was president. After this spring, it’ll be another 221 years before the broods, which are geographically adjacent, appear together again. “Nobody alive today will see it happen again,” said Floyd W. Shockley, an entomologist and collections manager at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. “That’s really rather humbling.” These insects will begin to appear in late April. They’ll use their forelegs to tunnel out from the earth, their beady red eyes looking for a spot where they can peacefully finish maturing. A few days after they emerge and molt, the males will start buzzing in an effort to find a mate, a slow-building crescendo of noise that in a chorus can be louder than a plane. Dr. Shockley said the dual emergence would most likely result in more than one trillion cicadas appearing in the roughly 16-state area where the two broods are generally seen. Forested areas, including urban green spaces, will have higher numbers than will agricultural regions. To put that into perspective, one trillion cicadas, each of which are just over an inch long, would cover 15,782,828 miles if they were laid end-to-end. “That cicada train would reach to the moon and back 33 times,” he said.

These are gorgeous insects with cherry-red eyes. Here’s a photo and caption from the NYT story:

This brings up the question, which the article mentions, about whether the two forms (one might call them “species”, but see my discussion in my book Speciation with Allen Orr) might hybridize in the small area where both forms emerge together. If that were the case, yet a new brood might form. And if so, what would be its periodicity? The biology of this group, with two periodicities but different broods that emerge in different years, is very complex, and nobody really understands how it happened evolutionarily, much less why an insect would have such long periodicities, staying underground for many years, only to emerge and die in a few weeks. (There are theories involving prime number cycles throwing off predators, but they’re dubious.) There was a time when I knew all this stuff, but that was when Orr and I wrote our book (2009), and I’ve forgotten most of it. Surely there have been advances in our understanding since then, but I haven’t kept up.

*What to do with Gaza after the war? Here’s a decent suggestion from the Elder of Ziyon, and it’s not at all farcical, it has promise for really improving the country, and leaves Israel out of the picture. The only problem is whether the UAE would accept it.

There are lots of articles about “the day after” in Gaza. Most of them envision some sort of Palestinian self-rule. The US, Saudi Arabia and others are pushing a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority. This is a recipe for disaster. Palestinians overwhelmingly support Hamas and destroying Israel, in survey after survey. If there are elections, the terror supporters will win handily, just as they did in the last elections. No one has come up with a better plan than my suggestion two months ago to turn Gaza into an emirate of the UAE. As I wrote then (this is slightly modified): There is one country that could turn Gaza into a wonderful place: the UAE. Gaza should become the fifth United Arab Emirate. The UAE is at peace with Israel. it could pour massive amounts of money into rebuilding Gaza into a paradise. It wouldn’t allow Islamists to gain a toehold. Gazans would suddenly live in a place that has a future. The UAE and Israel could work on joint business ventures and economic zones to help employment and bring Gaza up to modern standards. One could imagine luxury hotels and high tech skyscrapers being built on the shores of the Mediterranean. Gazans would become citizens of an Arab country and could still call themselves Palestinians. The emirate itself could be called “the Emirate of Palestine.” Why not? And Gaza citizens of the UAE could move to the other emirates to seek other opportunities if they prefer, with Emirati entrepreneurs moving to Gaza to take advantage of a blank slate. Which is not dissimilar to how they built the UAE to begin with. Why would the UAE be interested? Well, a port on the Mediterranean is a pretty big carrot. Shipping lanes from and to Europe would be a huge economic boost. Working with Israel, the proposed train line from the Gulf to Israel could be extended a bit to Gaza to tie the Gulf countries closer to the sea as well.

It this just a fantasy? Hamas, of course, wouldn’t stand for it were they still in power, and I doubt that the Palestinian Authority would either, as they want to control their people. Plus it’s not really the “two-state solution” that everyone’s calling for, as Palestine (or Gaza) would join the already-existing seven states that constitute the UAE.

*Finally, the NYT reports that the tunnels under Gaza, which aren’t limited to Gaza City, are far more sophisticated and extensive than suspected.

One tunnel in Gaza was wide enough for a top Hamas official to drive a car inside. Another stretched nearly three football fields long and was hidden beneath a hospital. Under the house of a senior Hamas commander, the Israeli military found a spiral staircase leading to a tunnel approximately seven stories deep. These details and new information about the tunnels, some made public by the Israeli military and documented by video and photographs, underscore why the tunnels were considered a major threat to the Israeli military in Gaza even before the war started. But Israeli officials and soldiers who have since been in the tunnels — as well as current and former American officials with experience in the region — say the scope, depth and quality of the tunnels built by Hamas have astonished them. Even some of the machinery that Hamas used to build the tunnels, observed in captured videos, has surprised the Israeli military. The Israeli military now believes there are far more tunnels under Gaza. In December, the network was assessed to be an estimated 250 miles. Senior Israeli defense officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, are currently estimating the network is between 350 and 450 miles — extraordinary figures for a territory that at its longest point is only 25 miles. Two of the officials also assessed there are close to 5,700 separate shafts leading down to the tunnels.

This is just an estimate, but can you imagine what these tunnels cost? There are photos in the article too, and these are no cheap jobs! The money, of course, came largely from donations by the world, including YOU, the American taxpayer—money intended for humanitarian purposes. At any rate, the tunnels are now one of the main objects of the IDF’s efforts:

. . . For the Israeli military, the tunnels are a subterranean nightmare and the core of Hamas’s ability to survive. Every strategic goal of Israel in Gaza is now linked to wiping out the tunnels.

“If you want to destroy the leadership and arsenal of Hamas, you have to destroy the tunnels,” said Daphné Richemond-Barak, a tunnel warfare expert at Reichman University in Israel. “It’s become connected to every part of the military missions.” How the Israeli military finds these things, and then destroys them given that nearly all are booby-trapped, is a fascinating story, and one that you can find archived here.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is threatening to go into hibernation:

Hili: I’m going into the wardrobe. A: Shall I wake you up in an hour? Hili: No, I will wake up by myself before spring.

In Polish:

Hili: Idę do szafy. Ja: Obudzić cię za godzinę? Hili: Nie, sama się do wiosny obudzę.

And here are Kulka and Szaron (who get along) resting comfortably on the windowsill and warm inside. (Note the blankets for the kitties.)

From Divy, who claims this is her (it’s a Scott Metzger cartoon):

Two from somewhere on the Internet I’ve forgotten. First, parking-lot revenge:

And have a bite of this peach ice cream cone:

A number of videos sent by hijab-less Iranian women to Masih, who’s their conduit to the West. Please pay attention to the oppression that women face not just in Iran, but in many Muslim countries. The neglect of this oppression by Western feminists is shameful/

If the world is seeking for stability in the region and global security, these unarmed women are fighting against the terrorists regime in Iran for the same cause.

While autocrats are united against democracy, the world must be united with brave women.pic.twitter.com/fc0h15zmpC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 17, 2024

From Muffy. But remember: do not feed bread to ducks!

"I DON'T KNOW WHERE THE BREAD IS, PLEASE, I HAVE A FAMILY" pic.twitter.com/pPFKa04jpm — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 19, 2024

This deeply misguided woman is a professor at Princeton University. How can a professor be so ignorant as to think that abolishing the police will have a positive effect on society? Has she never heard of the Montreal Police Strike of 1969, which shows what happens when you temporarily have no police? Oy! (Yesterday another internet miscreant expressed the same opinion.)

there is literally nothing left to write about police abuse and violence. Abolish the police. — Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (@KeeangaYamahtta) January 28, 2023

Below: this is why the UN should be abolished: it’s full of liars. Here’s a spokesman for Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, denying any knowledge of Hamas’s tunnels. Of course he’s lying through his teeth: everyone knew about them, and look at the tweet at the top showing that yes, the Secretary-General had been informed. (Hillel Neuer is head of UN Watch.)

Watch the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson say the UN didn’t know about Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza‼️ Nothing can be further from the truth! The Secretary-General himself received 4 detailed letters from me in the past 2 years reporting on Hamas tunnels built under Gaza’s… https://t.co/yPSGwJOOQa pic.twitter.com/TZyeIxZreL — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 19, 2024

Fun with pandas!

This is the most important video you'll see today! pic.twitter.com/E1gDTczhnY — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 18, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a btother and sister gassed upon arrival:

19 January 1940 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Sarolta Grünwald (pictured left), was born in Csongrad. In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. She was 4 years old. Her two years older brother Sandor was killed with her. pic.twitter.com/GJufjwUHFb — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 19, 2024

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first shows Harry (one of the three moggies staffed by Matthew and Tina) entertaining himself:

Matthew’s word for this is “amazing,” and he’s dead right. It’s a fly that lives on—PETROLEUM! I had no idea. Part of the Wikipedia entry (note that it gives the older genus name, but it’s the same fly:

The petroleum fly, Helaeomyia petrolei, is a species of fly from California, USA. The larvae feed on dead insects and other arthropods that become trapped in naturally occurring petroleum pools, making this the only known insect species that develops in crude oil, a substance which is normally highly toxic to insects. . . . The larvae ingest large quantities of oil and asphalt, and their guts can be seen to be filled with petroleum. However, nutritional experiments showed that they subsist on animal matter present in the oil, which they quickly devour. Although the oil can reach temperatures of up to 38 °C (100 °F), the larvae suffer no ill effects from it, even when additionally exposed to 50% turpentine or 50% xylene in laboratory experiments.

The larvae of Diasemocera petrolei snake across the viscous surface consuming as they go. How they cope – who knows? The adults were spotted too, running over the surface – yep, they weren’t getting stuck in this sticky substance Flies really are a marvel#Ephydridae #flies pic.twitter.com/D3XUfLbmmG — Dr Erica McAlister (@flygirlNHM) January 19, 2024

From Wikipedia, a larva and an adult: