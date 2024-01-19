The periodical Science touts Indigenous science

That this editorial appears in the premier journal Science, and is one of a growing number of pieces urging us to respect “indigenous ways of knowing”, suggests that the woke movement has sprouted a new branch. It’s one I’ve discussed many times with respect to Māori “ways of knowing” (Mātauranga Māori, or MM) in New Zealand.

The problem with MM is that it’s not just empirical knowledge (i.e., “practical knowledge”, like when to collect eels or berries), but also includes nonscientific things like morality, religion, spirituality, guides for living, and “life forces” (an important element, mauri) that turns the whole enterprise into an exercise in vitalism. It is this infection of indigenous knowledge with supernaturalism or religion that should make us wary of saying, “Let’s merge indigenous ways of knowing with modern science!”

Now the spirit of MM has made its way across the Pacific to Canada and the U.S. as an offshoot of the “oppressor vs. oppressed” narrative. In this case, indigenous people, regarded as oppressed—and they largely were—are supposed to be given scientific credibility as a form of reparations. As Luana and I wrote in our paper, “The ideological subversion of biology,”

The promotion of these other ways of knowing comes from a desire to valorize oppressed groups by holding up much of their culture as having the same epistemic authority as science, a view that philosopher Molly McGrath called “the authority of the sacred victim.” In its secular form, this authority derives from postmodern views that science is just one of many “ways of knowing” and that the hegemony of science reflects power rather than accomplishment. This is encapsulated by the motto, espoused by some on both the Right and the Left for decades, that “science is always political.” Like biblical creationism, much indigenous knowledge has a substantial spiritual or theological component that comes not from evidence but from authority or revelation. To add any of this knowledge to modern science, you must first separate the empirical wheat from the spiritual chaff. This is what the nondenominational Pastor Mike Aus meant when, after giving up his faith, he described “religious knowledge” this way: “There are not different ways of knowing. There is knowing and not knowing, and those are the only two options in this world.”

And so we have a new editorial in Science that’s an expression of this mentality. Granted, it’s not as dogmatic or misguided as articles promoting MM in New Zealand, but give North America some time. . .

Click to read:

Before we start supporting “indigenous science,” we need to know what the “science” is. If Native Americans have better ways of conserving the environment than does modern science, then yes, we should learn from them. But do they? I can’t think of any, and in fact some of their practices, like overkilling buffalo or burning the prairie to provide grass for their horses, may well be the opposite of what conservationists recommend today. As far as knowing the temporal habits and schedules of native plants and animals, yes, we should learn from Native Americans.

But this is all practical knowledge, and to truly verify it as scientific knowledge, you need to verify assertions about what’s empirically true using the methods of modern science: experiments, hypotheses, replicability, the use of controls and so on.

In contrast to modern science, indigenous science is rarely hypothesis-driven, and so is limited to the much narrower sphere of practical knowledge: what can be detected by observation alone. Again, that doesn’t mean that indigenous knowledge should be ignored, but perhaps we should be wary of indigenous ways of knowing. These often involve a spiritual element that simply gets in the way of modern scientific understanding, preventing the building of telescopes, the study of ancient remains, and so on. Further, by neglecting modern scientific tools, indigenous “ways of knowing” aren’t really ways of knowing. Does eating plant X really cure you of arthritis? How do you know that without controls? Simple attestations of the afflicted is not sufficient. If they were, then homeopathy, chiropractic, and aura therapy would also be “ways of knowing.”

This doesn’t mean that we can’t incorporate empirical observations of indigenous people into science. But it does mean that indigenous “ways of knowing” are almost never really ways of knowing. They only become so when the tools of modern science are used to actually produce “knowledge’: understanding of something in the universe that is widely accepted after repeated and rigorous testing.

And so, like many of these articles, this one is long on equity and oppression but short on science. Where are the examples of how we can fruitfully merge indigenous “science’ with modern science? There are none:

Here, for example, we have empathic and sweet-sounding words, but a worrying lack of specificity:

Faced with the profound challenges of a rapidly changing environment, society needs other ways of knowing to illuminate a different way forward. Thanks to the leadership of Indigenous scholars and allied collaborators, Indigenous knowledge is receiving long overdue recognition for its potential to provide solutions for the mutual thriving of lands and cultures. An urgent question is how institutions can appropriately support (and not hinder) Indigenous science’s key role in creating a sustainable future. After years of marginalization by Western science, regard for Indigenous knowledge is reaching high places. For example, in 2022, the White House called for elevating such knowledge in research, policy, and land management. This is extraordinary given the United States’ track record of attempted erasure of Indigenous thought through policies of removal and forced assimilation. There is a global groundswell of Indigenous-led research on stewardship of lands and waters, providing opportunities for Indigenous and Western knowledges to flourish together.

Is any new “knowledge” described in the paragraphs above? I don’t see any.

The text below describes an expensive U.S. government program that is designed to support indigenous science. But what it’s really doing is supporting indigenous people. There’s nothing wrong with that, but let’s not pretend that this is a true melding of indigenous “science” and modern science.

A major step in this direction was announced last September by the US National Science Foundation, in its establishment of the Center for Braiding Indigenous Knowledges and Science (CBIKS). Led by a team of 54 predominantly Indigenous scholars and headquartered at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, CBIKS aims to focus on complex issues at the nexus of nature and culture. The research teams, which span the globe, will address climate disruption, food insecurity, and cultural survival through learning from Indigenous community-based approaches. The goal is to identify and advance models of ethical and effective integration of Indigenous and Western sciences by creating mutually respectful and reciprocal relationships between them. CBIKS will develop generalizable approaches for a diversity of scientific communities.

Yes, one has to understand local cultures to implement these programs, and of course you have to be “respectful”, but you can bet your bippy that. the tools that will be used here will wind up being the tools of modern science.

In the end, all these programs are extensions of DEI initiatives. They are ways not to enrich modern science, but to help people regarded as oppressed. I emphasize again that this is not necessarily bad, or a simple manifestation of performative wokeness, but we have to realize that neither is this a way to enrich modern science. It is social engineering motivated by concern for the oppressed. And it is a way for marginalized people to gain power, whether or not they can use that power effectively:

CBIKS is a prime example of a model that supports research guided by the worldview and priorities of Indigenous peoples around the world. Similar initiatives in Australia, Canada, Aotearoa/New Zealand, and elsewhere are also leading the way. For too long, Indigenous peoples have been fighting for a voice in decisions regarding their lands, waters, and lives. Indigenous-led research efforts will point to different paths forward—those in which Indigenous peoples do not merely have a seat at Western science’s table but are setting research agendas that reflect their priorities and protocols.

You get a seat at modern (I hate “Western”) science’s table by earning a seat at the table. You’re not just given one because of your ethnicity. If bigotry or oppression has held back native people from studying or practicing science, then we must correct that by giving them the same opportunities as everyone else. Nor should we exploit their lands, their knowledge, or their resources without their full participation and collaboration. But we shouldn’t pretend that we’re doing all this as a way to enrich science. These programs are, pure and simple, DEI initiatives—ways to overcome obstacles erected by bigotry and oppression. (Conceived in this way, DEI isn’t always bad!)

Finally, the article tosses more word salad that promises to create a climate “that values pluralism while protecting sovereignty of diverse knowledges. In this way, solutions can emerge from the symbiosis between Western and Indigenous knowledges that benefit everyone.”

But what are “diverse knowledges”?

And when the authors say this:

For centuries, Indigenous scientists have had to adapt to, and develop fluency in, Western modes of knowledge making. It’s now Western scientists’ turn to learn from, and respect, Indigenous science.

. . . . . who were the Indigenous scientists from centuries ago? Centuries ago? And please, if you think that “Indigenous science” can enrich modern science to everyone’s advantage, just give us a few non-trivial examples.