Sam Harris on free speech, the Middle East war, religion, and proportionality

In terms of extemporaneous eloquence, I suppose Sam Harris is the closest living “Horseman” to Christopher Hitchens. (How many of you have wondered, over the last 13 years, “What would Hitch have written about this?”) But it’s a close race given that the other two living members of the quartet are Steve Pinker and Richard Dawkins, no wallflowers on the platform.

What strikes me is that Sam always speaks, as he does here, in perfectly constructed sentences and paragraphs, and has it all in his head the moment he starts speaking. He’s respond to questions with answers that began “Well, there are two separate points you bring up.” I couldn’t even come close: but the time I mentioned the first point, I would have forgotten the second.

This video of Piers Moragn interviewing sam is short (13 minutes) but covers a fair amount of ground. Here’s the YouTube summary.

Piers Morgan Uncensored is joined by philosopher, author and YouTuber Sam Harris for an open debate on the ideals and limitations of free speech, as well as the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Palestine as the IDF is slowly losing its country’s support in their conquest against Hamas due to their methods of attack. Sam also discusses with Piers Morgan how religion and God have played a part in this conflict and could be partly to blame for the escalation.

The conversation begins with Sam explaining why social-media platforms do not and should not adhere to a First-Amendment construal of free speech. If sites like Twitter (X) weren’t cleaned up, they’d become toxic cesspools. Elon Musk, says Sam, isn’t really the “free-speech absolutist” he pretends to be. Sam and Piers go off on Alex Jones and his Sandy-Hook denialism—one example of how unregulated speech on social media can cause damage.

The discussion of the Hamas/Israel war begins about 3:33, with Sam emphasizing that the war is really based largely on Muslim religious beliefs (and to a much lesser extent on Jewish religious beliefs), and we can understand it much better when we realize that the jihadis really believe what they say they believe: their actions will land them in heaven. He also notes the special standards that Muslims claim for themselves, sometimes because of “the tendency of the Muslim community to erupt with psychopathic rage in response to what it perceives to be the desecration of religious symbols.”

A much longer discussion of the pernicious effects of religion on terrorism is found in Sam’s “bright line” monlogue linked below.

Finally, at 9:34 Morgan asks Sam his thoughts about whether the massive damage inflicted on Gaza by the IDF would actually increase the radicalization of Hamas. Sam then addresses the “disproportional” ratio of of Gazan civilian deaths to Israeli deaths as a purported reason to end the war. You can see his answers by listen to the video.

If this leaves you wanting more, do go hear Sam’s hourlong monologue, inspired by the war, called “The bright line between good and evil” from his Making Sense podcast. It’s absolutely brilliant, and much more an analysis of morality and religion than of the politics of the war.