by Matthew Cobb
PCC(E) is returning from the West Coast, so light posting today. Feel free to behave in the usual, well-mannered way, in the comments, on whatever tickles your fancy.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a materialist, as you would expect from an animal:
Hili: We do not have any other choice.A: In what matter?Hili: Unfortunately, we have to accept reality.
In Polish:
Hili: Nie mamy innego wyboru.
Ja: W jakiej sprawie?
Hili: Niestety musimy zaakceptować rzeczywistość.
Ja: W jakiej sprawie?
Hili: Niestety musimy zaakceptować rzeczywistość.
.
For your morning delight, I give you this tweet. Note the dot is the size of Earth’s *orbit*.
.
One thought on “Wednesday: Hili dialogue”
Didn’t expect a Hili this early. That blackhole needs to slim. I think the feline is talking about the reality of Trump’s victory.