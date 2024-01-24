Wednesday: Hili dialogue

January 24, 2024 • 2:47 am

by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is returning from the West Coast, so light posting today. Feel free to behave in the usual, well-mannered way, in the comments, on whatever tickles your fancy.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a materialist, as you would expect from an animal:

Hili: We do not have any other choice.
A: In what matter?
Hili: Unfortunately, we have to accept reality.
In Polish:
Hili: Nie mamy innego wyboru.
Ja: W jakiej sprawie?
Hili: Niestety musimy zaakceptować rzeczywistość.
For your morning delight, I give you this tweet. Note the dot is the size of Earth’s *orbit*.
