Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is returning from the West Coast, so light posting today. Feel free to behave in the usual, well-mannered way, in the comments, on whatever tickles your fancy.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a materialist, as you would expect from an animal:

Hili: We do not have any other choice. A: In what matter? Hili: Unfortunately, we have to accept reality.

.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie mamy innego wyboru.

Ja: W jakiej sprawie?

Hili: Niestety musimy zaakceptować rzeczywistość.

.

For your morning delight, I give you this tweet. Note the dot is the size of Earth’s *orbit*.

.