The Oscar nominees

The Oscar nominations are out, and the NYT lists all the big ones (and more) in the article below, which you can access by clicking. But I’ll list the nominees for eight categories as well:
Part of their summary:
Oscar voters lined up behind a classic studio blockbuster on Tuesday, giving 13 nominations to Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” the most of any movie, and setting up the long-awaited coronation of Nolan as Hollywood’s leading filmmaker.
No film by Nolan has ever been named best picture. He received his second nomination for directing on Tuesday. Here is the full list of nominees.
The recognition for “Oppenheimer” had been expected. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences threw surprises into all of the other major categories.
Most prominently, Greta Gerwig did not receive a nomination as best director for “Barbie.” Instead, the increasingly international academy gave a first nomination to the French filmmaker Justine Triet, who directed “Anatomy of a Fall,” a did-she-or-didn’t-she thriller. “Barbie” also failed to figure into the best actress category, with Margot Robbie overlooked for bringing the doll to zany life. Instead, Annette Bening was honored as a best actress candidate for her obsessive, aging swimmer in the Netflix film “Nyad.”
In the best picture category, “Oppenheimer” will contend against “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Zone of Interest.” The entries in this field had been widely expected; no surprises.
Sadly, I’ve seen few of the Oscar-nominated pictures this year: only two— “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and I’d give the nod to the latter. Readers are welcome to weigh in with their favorites in each category
Here. are the NYT lists:
BEST PICTURE
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
BEST DIRECTOR:
Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
BEST ACTOR:
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
BEST ACTRESS:
Annette Bening, “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera, “Barbie”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“May December”
“Maestro”
“Past Lives”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
I just realized that the categories of “actor” versus “actress” (terms that are no longer politically correct), the Academy is assuming a sex binary. This will, I suspect, lead to big trouble in the future when we have transgender actors in movies.
6 thoughts on “The Oscar nominees”
I’ve seen Maestro, and for what it’s worth, while it’s an enjoyable film, I simply don’t see it as Best Picture material. Rather, it seems like a showpiece for Bradley Cooper as opposed to a serious portrayal of Leonard Bernstein. I haven’t seen Oppenheimer or Flower Moon, but based on reviews, they seem to stand out from the others.
I have never been so uninterested in movies or the Academy Awards. Part of that may just be age; I feel like there isn’t a lot new. I’d seen at least two biopics about Oppenheimer before last year’s movie came out. (Probably why the entertainment industry targets the under 35 crowd.) That plus the feeling that I am going to be preached at. I think I only saw one new movie last year, and that was “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”. I hated it (cardboard villain and too much animal torture). I find there are plenty of existing movies that I haven’t seen that are worth watching.
I think this past year of movies was a pretty good one for thoughtful people. (I’m 74.)
Guess I must not be thoughtful, then.
Emma Stone should win Best Actress for Poor Things. No matter what you think of the film itself she was incredible. It was definitely a bizarre and dark film, but with a sense of humour. Mark Ruffalo was very good, his accent wasn’t bad, but I couldn’t decide if Willem Dafoe was supposed to be Irish, Scottish or something else.
Barbie
I see what they did there.
“ACTOR”/”ACTRESS”
That is encouraging, I suppose. I mean, it could be :
ACTZIR
ACTX
ACTZIM
….