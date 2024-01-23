The Oscar nominees

The recognition for “Oppenheimer” had been expected. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences threw surprises into all of the other major categories.

Most prominently, Greta Gerwig did not receive a nomination as best director for “Barbie.” Instead, the increasingly international academy gave a first nomination to the French filmmaker Justine Triet, who directed “Anatomy of a Fall,” a did-she-or-didn’t-she thriller. “Barbie” also failed to figure into the best actress category, with Margot Robbie overlooked for bringing the doll to zany life. Instead, Annette Bening was honored as a best actress candidate for her obsessive, aging swimmer in the Netflix film “Nyad.”

In the best picture category, “Oppenheimer” will contend against “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Zone of Interest.” The entries in this field had been widely expected; no surprises.