Why it’s ludicrous to expect the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza

In the face of a seemingly intractable war between Hamas and Israel, two fantasies have arisen as “solutions” that will being peace. Neither will work, and we know they won’t work.

The first is that if Israel only approved a two-state solution—one Palestinian and the other Israeli—this would help end the war. But that’s pure nonsense for a variety of reasons. Do I need to list them? First, the Palestinians don’t want a two-state solution, and never have; they’ve rejected it repeatedly. They want a one-state solution, and that one state would be Palestine, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean sea. What about the Jews? Well, they wouldn’t survive long in such a state, for, to the Palestinians, the object of a one-state solution is the end of Israel.

Nor do the Israelis want a Palestinian state abutting their country, for they now have a well-deserved fear that this would simply continue the terrorism from Palestinians that’s plagued Israel for decades. Hamas, as you know, have threatened to repeat an October 7th like even over and over again.

Which brings up the second question of who would govern a Palestinian state, and the proposed but equally futile solution: the Palestinian Authority.

That’s risible for several reasons. If Hamas still exists at the end of this war, then that’s who would be in charge, for the people of Gaza, as well as Palestinians in the West Bank, prefer Hamas over the Palestinian Authority (PA). The PA might be marginally better than Hamas at running a Palestinian state, but it’s not an honest broker: the PA supports terrorism as well, also aims at a single state, and has the infamous “pay for slay” program that rewards Palestinian terrorists who kill Jews.

In truth, neither side now wants a two-state solution, and neither side has an honest broker to negotiate one. Nevertheless, ignoramuses like Blinken, egged on by Biden, somehow think that the magic words “two states” will bring lasting peace. That’s insane. (I once promoted the two-state solution myself, but that was before October 7.)

Now, in an article at The Hill, Nitsana Darshan-Leinter, an Israeli attorney and human-rights lawyer who defends victims of terrorism, explains why one solution that liberals are now suggesting—governance of a Gaza (and probably the new Palestinian state) by the PA—is hopeless.

(The Hill is a widely-read nonpartisan site, and, according to Wikipedia, is second only to CNN in online readership for a political venue.)

Here’s Darshan-Leitner’s argument, which begins with some history:

. . . Most Western leaders, including President Biden, are calling for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to assume control of the Gaza Strip and its 2.2 million inhabitants. Pinning Gaza’s future on the PA is a recipe for surefire disaster. The PA was the byproduct of the 1993 Oslo Accords and the wishful thinking that terrorists could be rehabilitated into becoming responsible statesmen. Then-President Bill Clinton, and then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, hoped that an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict along with billions of dollars of American and European Union tax money could convince, and bribe, Palestinian Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat and the heads of the other Palestinian fronts to test drive self-governance and create a peaceful future of coexistence for their people. The U.S. leader hoped that Arafat would abandon his AK-47 for the democratic principles of Washington, Jefferson and Madison. Yitzhak Rabin dreamed that Oslo would provide the Palestinian people with the rewards of living side-by-side with the Jewish state. Both men were wrong, and their optimism resulted in 30 years of incessant conflict and unspeakable suffering. In 1994, as part of the Oslo Accords, Israel ceded governance of the Gaza Strip and major cities in the West Bank to the newly established Palestinian Authority. Arafat, the head of the PLO’s Fatah faction, was the self-appointed PA president for life and apparently had no intention of swapping land for peace, even after he was repeatedly offered the framework for a two-state solution, including East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state. Arafat’s PA never ended its war against Israel, even though under the treaty they had become Israel’s partners for peace. Since 1994, the State Department’s USAID has sent more than $5.5 billion to prop up the PA. The CIA and other federal agencies have spent untold billions more to prop up the PA’s numerous security agencies, but that training and the funds were merely used to facilitate and finance the mechanisms of terror rather than to combat it. It took legal action by the human rights NGO that I founded to help force the Congress to stop the PA from using American taxpayer money from paying stipends to the terrorists and their families as a reward for murdering Jewish civilians.

Yes, the U.S. taxpayer supplied rewards to Palestinians for killing Jews. And now Arafat has been replaced by another proponent of terrorism, Mahmoud Abbas.

Mahmoud Abbas — Arafat’s successor, and the current PA president known by his nom de guerre of Abu Mazen — is 88 years old and serving the 19th year of a four-year term. He is corrupt, ineffective and a promoter of virulent antisemitic conspiracies. A pro-Palestinian pundit appearing on Bill Maher’s HBO show “Real Time” recently commented that “Abu Mazen does three things every day, he sleeps, he smokes, and when he wakes up, he says something dumb about the Holocaust.” Abu Mazen has been a feckless leader of an authoritarian fiefdom where nepotism is rife, public funds are used to enrich government officials and their family enterprises, and the welfare of the Palestinian people is a distant afterthought.

The corruption of the PA is well known. Both PA and Hamas leaders are millionaires or even billionaires, and that money came from corruption, including levying taxes on goods coming into the Palestinian Territories. Abbas’s net worth is estimated at $100 million, and many of the Hamas leaders, who live in luxury in Qatar, have even more. Rife with corruption and scheming for a one-state solution, these organizations cannot be honest brokers for a two-state solution.

As Darshan-Leitner notes, the corruption of the PA is one reason why Hamas is more popular than the PA, even in the West Bank. If there’s to be one elected force to Rule Them All, it would be Hamas.

If you encounter one of those misguided people who tout the two-state solution as a cure-all, particularly one governed by the PA, just point them to this article. Part of its peroration:

How then, one must ask of the U.S. State Department and the UK’s Foreign Office, can anyone expect the PA to govern a war-torn Gaza Strip and rehabilitate the lives of more than 2 million people who have been reared on intimidation, radicalization, terror, conflict and self-inflicted suffering? Western diplomats have argued that the PA must assume a central role in governing the post-war reality because anything would be better than Hamas. But that is like saying one form of terminal cancer is better than another — neither guarantees anything more than continued misery and mortality. Israeli border communities, evacuated at the start of the war, will not agree to return home if the PA is placed in charge again. A post-Hamas Gaza will require capable hands to erase the legacy of the terror state from where the Oct. 7 attacks were financed, planned and executed. . . . For 30 years, the PA has failed its benefactors and partners in peace and, most tragically, betrayed the Palestinian people. Fantasizing that the PA will be Israel’s sheriff and can solve the gargantuan problems of post-Oct. 7 Gaza is a mistake of epic proportions that will only guarantee continued bloodshed and misery for all sides. Hope is not a strategy.

In the absence of honest brokers on both sides, I have no confidence in a two-state solution—not until the political situation changes drastically. Those who promote such a solution are simply ignorant—or so desperate to end the war in the face of world opinion against Israel that they’ll grasp at any solutinon. Blinken and Biden are among these straw-graspers.

