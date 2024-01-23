Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, with one day left of my trip to California. Foodwise, it’s National Pie Day, and, coincidentally, I’ll be having a slice of Key Lime pie for breakfast. I’ve long maintained that pie is the best breakfast.

It's also Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti (Orissa, Tripura, and West Bengal, India). Bose, born on this day in 1897, is seen as a national hero by many Indians despite the fact that, in his attempts to free India from the British, he collaborated with the Nazis and created the Indian National Army in collaboration with the Japanese. He died in a mysterious plane crash in 1945.

*Despite Iran’s support for terrorist organizations like Hamas and the Houthis,Reuel Marc Gerecht and

For years, Iran has provided funding, arms or training to Hamas and Hezbollah, which are fighting Israel, and to the Houthis, who have been attacking ships in the Red Sea. Iran has also launched its own strikes in recent days in retaliation for a deadly bombing earlier this month, claiming to target Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq and the Islamic State in Syria. It has also exchanged strikes with Pakistan across their shared border. While Iran is clearly asserting its military strength amid the widening regional turmoil, that doesn’t mean its leaders want to be drawn into a wider war. They have said as much publicly, and perhaps more important, they have meticulously avoided taking direct military action against either Israel or the United States. The regime appears to be content for now to lean into its longtime strategy of proxy warfare: The groups they back are fighting Iran’s foes and so far, neither Israel nor the United States has signaled any interest in retaliating directly.

Some of this reluctance clearly stems from political unrest in the country, much of it promoted by Iran’s brave women (see my daily tweets from Masih Alinejad):

At the heart of Iran’s aversion to a major conflict are the domestic issues that have been preoccupying the regime. The elderly supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is seeking to secure his legacy — by overcoming political headwinds to install a like-minded successor, pursuing a nuclear weapon and ensuring the survival of the regime as an Islamist paladin dominating the Middle East — and that means not getting dragged into a wider war. Ayatollah Khamenei’s government has been trying to keep his political opposition in check since 2022, when the Islamic Republic faced perhaps its most serious uprising since the revolution. The death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police tapped into widespread frustration with the country’s leaders and triggered a national movement explicitly intent on toppling the theocracy. Using brutal methods, the mullahs’ security forces regained the streets and schools, well aware that even unorganized protests can become a threat to the regime. Iran is also facing an economic crisis because of corruption, chronic fiscal mismanagement and sanctions imposed because of its nuclear infractions. . . . Of course, the more conflict Iran engages in — directly or indirectly — also increases the chance that a rogue or poorly judged strike could send the violence spinning out of control — in a direction Iran does not favor. History is riddled with miscalculations, and there is a real possibility that Iran could find itself pulled into the larger conflict that it has sought to avoid.

And of course if Iran gets embroiled in a war with the U.S., Iran would lose. That, combined with public discontent, might destroy any theocracy for good.

*According to MEMRI, a biology teacher in Pakistan was forced to publicly renounce evolution and Darwin. After being badly injured by a bomb earlier, the teacher continued to teach the prohibited material, and so clerics demanded an long public recantation. The teacher, Sher Ali, is a brave man. There is an audio at the link above that tells you exactly what Ali said in his renunciation, including an affirmation that women’s intellects are inferior to those of men. (I’m sure he doesn’t accept that.):

In October 2023, a video emerged on social media showing a group of Islamic religious scholars in the Bannu district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In the film, the clerics are forcing Sher Ali, a teacher of zoology, to renounce, on camera, a number of beliefs and scientific ideas such as Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. Sher Ali is an assistant professor of biology at the Government Postgraduate Decree College in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He holds a Master of Science degree in Zoology from the University of Peshawar, and a Master of Philosophy degree in human genetics from the Quaid-e-Azam University of Islamabad. In some images available on social media, Sher Ali can be seen holding a copy of the book Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, by internationally acclaimed Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari. Sher Ali is an intellectual who publicly discusses widely respected scientific ideas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Islamist groups are powerful. In May 2022, Sher Ali’s car was attacked with a magnetic bomb, leaving him in a wheelchair for months and raising the question among his students and followers whether he would continue to speak at seminars and teach openly. However, in an interview with one of his students from his hospital bed, Sher Ali revealed his optimism that he would continue to teach. This seems to have prompted a group of radical clerics associated with the Deobandi school of Sunni Islam to gather together to force him to renounce certain scientific ideas. The Deobandi school is named after the Dar-ul-Uloom Deoband, the second largest Islamic seminary in the word, after Jamia Al-Azhar of Cairo. The Dar-ul-Uloom seminary is near New Delhi, India. A translation of Sher Ali’s renunciation, as written by the clerics, is given below.

Here’s the poor guy being forced to renounce what he said. If he tries to teach Darwin again, or extol the minds of women, he’ll be killed for sure:

*The Washington Post reports that the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, has overruled Texas by requiring the state to remove some of the barriers between the U.S. and Mexico, barriers intended to prevent immigrants from entering.

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration on Monday and cleared the way for border patrol agents to remove razor wire Texas officials installed along a busy stretch of the southern border until the legality of the barriers is resolved in court. As is typical in emergency actions, the majority did not explain its reasoning for dissolving an order from a lower court. Four conservatives — Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh — noted their dissents without explanation. Even though immigration and border security matters are generally the purview of the federal government, Abbott has mobilized thousands of National Guard troops and lined the banks of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass with razor wire to try to block illegal entries. Earlier this month, federal officials said Texas National Guard personnel had blocked U.S. Border Patrol agents who were investigating reports of drowning migrants from a section of the Rio Grande where the state had placed the wire barriers.The bodies of three migrants, a woman and two children, were found in the river by Mexican authorities days later. . . .Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar urged the justices to “restore Border Patrol’s access to the border it is charged with patrolling and the migrants it is responsible for apprehending, inspecting, and processing.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have been overwhelmed by the volume of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. agents recorded nearly 250,000 illegal crossings along the southern border in December, the highest one-month total ever, according to preliminary CBP data obtained by The Washington Post.

Yes, there’s a crisis at the border, but it needs to be resolved legally, not with Texas going rogue. That a conservative court would at least put a stay on the state’s behavior suggests that these things need federal approval. The problem, of course, is that neither Congress nor Biden is doing much about it. And that may tell in November’s election.

*Once again the US and UK have struck back at the Houthis for trying to control shipping traffic in the Sea, particularly to Israel. This time it was a big strike, and of course the media wag their fingers and say that this could lead to a “wider war”. But what are we to do, and if not us, who? Should we let the Houthis take what they want, like Portland shoplifters?

A U.S.-led coalition launched a series of strikes against Houthi targets Monday, U.S. and U.K. officials and the Houthis said, in the second major assault in a continuing bid to stop the Yemeni rebel group’s attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea. The strikes marked at least the sixth time the U.S. has targeted the group, which is armed, funded and supported by Iran. In most instances, the U.S. said it was launching self-defense strikes. Monday’s strikes were aimed at stopping the group from being able to launch attacks. An official in the Royal Navy said the attacks struck dozens of targets, including rocket launchers, missile depots, warehouses and radar sites. . . . In the hours leading up to the coalition strikes, a U.S.-flagged and -owned heavy load carrier was targeted with a Houthi missile while sailing eastbound in the Gulf of Aden, British security consulting firm Ambrey said, while mariners were warned to avoid the area. Roughly 85 ships were sailing through the waterway to the Suez earlier Monday. . . .In what they said was a response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis began attacking commercial ships in the end of November, rattling global markets and upending international shipping routes. Initially directed against Israeli-linked vessels, the attacks have become increasingly indiscriminate. The rebels have attacked vessels from boxships to tankers moving sanctioned Russian oil as the global shipping nexus complicates their ability to identify specific targets. Last week, vessel traffic through the Suez Canal was down 34% compared with the end of November, according to data by Lloyd’s List Intelligence. Though eager to protect global shipping, the Biden administration has been reluctant to respond too forcefully to the Houthis lest it trigger a war in the region, in part because of the group’s backing from Tehran, Western security officials and advisers have said.

But, as noted above, perhaps Iran wouldn’t want to get involved, and if the Houthis are widening their war by indiscriminately raiding ships, then they have to be stopped. The alternative is to stop all shipping through the Suez Canal, which would be unthinkable.

*This sad story shows how much the Russians love their cats. A train conductor threw a pet cat off a train into the snow, thinking it was a stray. It was not; it was a pet. The cat died of the cold, and all hell broke loose.

More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for a Russian train conductor to lose her job after she threw a pet cat off a train, believing it was a stray. The white and ginger tom cat, known as Twix, escaped from his carrier on a train traveling between Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg on Jan. 11. He was found by the conductor, who forcibly ejected the animal from the carriage while the train was stopped in the town of Kirov, east of Moscow. Hundreds of people banded together in sub-zero temperatures to search for the animal, who was later found dead on Jan. 20, a little over half a mile from the train tracks where he had been left. Volunteers reported that Twix had perished from the severe cold and suffered a number of suspected animal bites. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in Russia, with thousands following the story on dedicated social media accounts. Others reshared viral footage of the cat being dropped into the snow in temperatures approaching -22 Fahrenheit (-30 Celsius). . . .A separate petition calling for criminal charges to be brought against the conductor had gathered more than 100,000 signatures on Sunday, after being published online on Jan. 19. Local authorities have so far declined to prosecute the conductor, who has not been publicly named. In a statement, Russian state train operator RZhD said that it “sincerely regretted” the death of Twix, and vowed that it would change its rules on how employees should approach unaccompanied animals.

Here’s the poor moggie from The Moscow Times (credited to “social media”). You can see a short video of Twix being dumped at this site (I can’t bear to post it.)

Now no animals will be heaved off of trains, but will be handed to people in the station who will take them to rescue organization. I still say that the conductor should be fired. What kind of person would throw out a cat into the snow in subfreezing weather?

Hili: I’m going back home. A: Why? Hili: My paws are freezing.

In Polish:

Hili: Wracam do domu. Ja: Dlaczego? Hili: W łapki zimno.

From Masih; a video showing Iranian “morality police” beating up a woman for showing a bit of her hair. For, you know, a bit of hair could incite the uncontrollable lust of men and lead to trouble. . .

See the brutality of morality police in Afghanistan. Yes! we Iranians have seen this movie before.

On display: female morality police officers in Afghanistan and Iran. They berate and beat up women for showing their hair or wearing “improper” hijab. This is how deep the rot of… pic.twitter.com/65YpifFlFK — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 22, 2024

This kind-hearted man brings a newborn foal that can't breathe back to life with a professional touch pic.twitter.com/FkE6t5oxS0 — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) January 22, 2024

From cesar: Larry Summers, former President of Harvard, beefs about the constitution of Harvard’s new antisematism task force. The tweet is long, so expand it. Harvard can’t seem to do anything right these days.

After Friday’s new anti-Semitism task force announcement, I have lost confidence in the determination and ability of the Harvard Corporation and Harvard leadership to maintain Harvard as a place where Jews and Israelis can flourish. The previously touted advisory committee has… — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) January 21, 2024

From Luana, a CodwPink member accosts Marco Rubio about Hamas. I’m no Republican, but he gives a good answer, and it would be good no matter what his political affiliation.

Watch Senator Mark Rubio's response to a group of protesters urging him to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza.#Hamas_is_ISIS pic.twitter.com/QnUiWPifNs — kharen heart (@HeartKharen) November 30, 2023

The referee took a nap..🐈😂 pic.twitter.com/cqry0hJrN6 — Santu Mehra (सीकर) 🅾️➕ (@SantuMehra51) January 22, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial. a Dutch girl sent to the camp at age 17; did not survive.

22 January 1925 | Dutch Jewish girl, Frieda Henriette Citroen, was born in Amsterdam. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Westerbork oin September 1942. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/kWr5bdtN0I — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 22, 2024

Honored to host George Church, PhD – Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School & pioneer in genomics on ep2 of pod! "I think the trend is going to be towards everybody getting IVF as the main way of having babies. I think that's a plausible future." @geochurch pic.twitter.com/o7pVCDb04t — Noor Siddiqui (@noor_siddiqui_) January 18, 2024

The world runs on rhythm. pic.twitter.com/HYn2DSbLP1 — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) January 14, 2024