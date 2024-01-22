Canadian university advertises for scientists expert in Indigenous “ways of knowing”

The combination of Canadian wokeness and the migration across the Pacific of New Zealand’s “indigenous ways of knowing” trope has led to this ad by The University of Victoria. The U of V wants to hire three candidates in any branch of science with expertise “in either (a) working with Indigenous ways of knowing, or (b) in infusing Indigenous science approaches and perspectives into science.”
But before giving specifics, this being Canada, the ad has to have a VIDEO territory acknowledgment, to wit:
We acknowledge and respect the Songhees, Esquimalt and WSÁNEĆ peoples on whose traditional territory the university stands and whose historical relationships with the land continue to this day. We invite applicants to watch the “Welcome to the Territory” video and to visit the Songhees, Esquimalt, and W̱SÁNEĆ Nations’ websites to learn more about these vibrant communities. To learn more about the Indigenous community on campus, please see the Indigenous Academic and Community Engagement (IACE) office’s website.
Well, whose territory is it? And shouldn’t they be giving the U of V back to either the Songhees, Esquimalt and WSÁNEĆ peoples? (I guess they first need to determine who morally owns the land.)
Oy! This is part of a job ad! Well, granted, it may help attract those three scientists who are tasked with furthering indigenous ways of knowing or melding them with modern science:
But now the real meat: the job ad itself. Bolding is theirs:
Indigenization and Decolonization at UVic
The University of Victoria is committed to the ongoing work of decolonizing and Indigenizing the campus community both inside and outside the classroom. UVic released our second Indigenous Plan in 2023 and the Faculty of Science has drafted its Indigenization Implementation Strategy (2022-2026) as we prepare ourselves for the work ahead. Decolonization and Indigenization are integral aspects of the 2023 UVic Strategic Plan and the 2022 Faculty of Science Strategic Plan.
To advance our work on Indigenization and decolonization, the Faculty of Science is excited to invite Indigenous applicants for three faculty positions in any field of Science. The three available positions are at the tenure-track assistant professor level and are cross-posted across our six departments: Biochemistry & Microbiology, Biology, Chemistry, Earth & Ocean Sciences, Mathematics & Statistics, and Physics & Astronomy.
Among the qualifications is this:
“The candidate has interest, potential or experience in either (a) working with Indigenous ways of knowing, or (b) in infusing Indigenous science approaches and perspectives into science.”
Do I need to emphasize once again that there are no “indigenous ways of knowing” beyond the ways that modern science “knows” things. To be frank, indigenous “ways of knowing” are inferior to modern science, which has a whole armamentarium for determining what counts as “knowledge” (experimentation, controls, replication, hypothesis-testing, pervasive doubt, and so on). In contrast, indigenous ways of knowing invariably come down to simple observation of natural phenomena or assertions (say, about the efficacy of plants as medicines) that aren’t tested using blind studies. And without verification and replication and testing, you don’t have knowledge; you have claims.
In addition, Indigenous “ways of knowing” are almost invariably gotten down with a large dose of spirituality, religion, or tradition. Some Native Americans, for example, deny that their ancestors came to the area around 20,000 years ago, saying that their tradition tells them that they were “always here.” Under indigenous ways of knowing, experiments must conform to what is sacred: you can’t build a telescope, for example, on Hawaiian land that’s seen as sacred, or send ashes to the Moon because “Grandmother Moon lit the way for our ancestors.” (There are better reasons not to clutter up the Moon.)
It’s also for these reasons that part b) above—”infusing Indigenous science approaches and perspectives into science”—is largely futile. What does this even mean? What is an “Indigenous science approach/perspective”? Does this mean that fish are best found in area X at time Y, and that berries are likely to be found in locality Z in the fall? Or plant Q can cure you if you have malady R? If so, then yes, that’s empirical “knowledge” of a sort, but it has to be tested using real science, not “Indigenous science approaches”. The approaches may suggest hypothesis, but these “approaches” cannot become part of modern science until they’re verified using the tools of modern science. In other words, there is not Indigenous science, only science done by Indigenous peoples using the methods of modern science.
It is, then, more or less of a travesty for the U of V to hire three Indigenous people to “decolonize” science, which means, of course, to throw away the tools of modern science, developed by oppressive colonizers, and use whatever empirical/spiritual knowledge the new professors have. Or, as Wikipedia puts it,
According to Mpoe Johannah Keikelame and Leslie Swartz, “decolonising research methodology is an approach that is used to challenge the Eurocentric research methods that undermine the local knowledge and experiences of the marginalised population groups”.
Yes, science, now used worldwide by many non-European people, is still seen as not only “Eurocentric”, but as “undermining local knowledge and experiences” of Indigenous groups. But that like science undermining, as some Māori insist, their tradition that their Polynesian ancestors discovered Antarctica in the 7th century A.D? If so, then “colonizing science”, which really means using modern science, is going to win, for it tells us that there is not a shred of evidence for such claims. As best we know, Antarctica was seen by Russian sailors in 1820.
These job ads, then, are threefold travesties. They undermine real science by replacing scientists who could be finding out real stuff with scientists committed to buttressing Indigenous “ways of knowing”. They suck up money by funding largely futile endeavors. And, worst of all, they confuse students (and the populace) about what science really is: a set of methodologies, developed over a few centuries, that gives us ever closer approaches to truth. It has no legends, Gods, or spirutuality.
One could add, I suppose, that these adds are really efforts to advance science, but a big DEI initiative to advance Indigenous people themselves. That’s fine, but you shouldn’t don’t do that by sacralizing their ways of knowing. Instead, you ensure that they get the opportunities to study and practice modern science—the so-called “Eurocentric” science that is the only real “way of knowing”. To do otherwise is to erode the understanding of science.
Finally, we see below the racial requirements (their bolding). Note that you don’t really have to be an indigenous person; you only have to identify as indigenous, and do so in writing. But that is weird. If the University has an equity plan and the government a Human Rights Code limiting applicants to Indigenous peoples, on what basis do they allow a non-Indigenous person who self-identifies as one? (I doubt such people would be accepted for the job anyway.). Of course this would be considered a violation of the law in America, but Canada isn’t the U.S.
In accordance with the University’s Equity Plan and pursuant to section 42 of the BC Human Rights Code, the selection will be limited to Indigenous peoples. Our search committee will review the pool of applications from those who self-identify with this designated group. Candidates from this group must self-identify in their cover letter to be considered for this position.
13 thoughts on “Canadian university advertises for scientists expert in Indigenous “ways of knowing””
Harvard has a land acknowledgement too:
Harvard University is located on the traditional and ancestral land of the Massachusett, the original inhabitants of what is now known as Boston and Cambridge. We pay respect to the people of the Massachusett Tribe, past and present, and honor the land itself which remains sacred to the Massachusett People.
https://hunap.harvard.edu/land-acknowledgement
… for some value of “original” that is around 7 or 8 thousand years after the original inhabitants (tribe name, and language, and indeed, skin colour – unknown) were first expelled in the normal round of “nation” upon “nation” internecine violence and upheaval.
I’m betting that those peoples were merely the last-but-one to have stolen the land off others and colonised it.
Fun fact: I think it’s true that there is only one location in the world where we can be fairly certain that the current inhabitants of the land include the direct descendants of the very first wave of settlers.
Even funner fact, the above inhabitants are the only indigenous people anywhere that the UN refuses to recognise as being indigenous and refuses to recognise as having any say in the status of the land they inhabit.
Anyone guess where?
I guess Antarctica. How’d I do?
I don’t think so. There’s no population there in the sense of families giving birth and raising children, who then go on to raise their own children there.
Geographically close though!
Pitcairn Island.
You might be right! (In which case my assertion of “only” would be wrong.) There might also be some Inuit peoples who qualify, since they are a relatively recent migration into empty land (I’m not fully sure though).
But I was thinking of the Falkland Islands, which were first settled (in the above sense of families raising children) by British settlers, and their multi-generational descendants are still there.
[Before that there were occasional landings by whaling ships and various military landings claiming it for Spain, France, England or (what is now but wasn’t then) Argentina, but no settled population.]
Notably, the UN’s “Special Committee on Decolonization” refuses to recognise these direct descendants of the first settlers as having any say in the status of the islands.
The Argentinians are at least part-way down that road, having had at least one infant born on the continent. Some time in the early 80s, IIRC – back when there was a Malvinas Jaw-Jaw, instead of the Malvinas Blatant Populist Sentiment Appeal (400-odd fatalities).
What has happened to that/ those child/ren, I do not know. They’re old enough to be subject to some serious economic blandishments, whether by the government or the Argentine equivalent of “Married At First Sight” or similar barrel-scraping advertising programmes.
The earliest anatomically modern humans emerged 200,000 to 300,000 years ago in in southern Africa. I guess there. Other places humans have come and gone, stolen land from previous settlers for as long as we know.
I’d be interested to know how the UN SDG goals and ESG metrics work to make this job what it is. I assume it’s the same as any other higher ed administration agenda incentivized by the UN — and their “red thread” of “transformation” as described in :
Parr, et. al.
“Knowledge-driven actions: transforming higher education for global sustainability”
2022
UNESCO
https://doi.org/10.54675/YBTV1653
… BTW “sustainability” is coded Marxism for the sustain of communism.
[ Ouroboros ]
“As above, so below”
–Corpus Hermeticum
Has there ever been a paper published in a reputable journal using indigenous knowledge that advance physics, astronomy, chemistry or mathematics? (With apologies I’ve excluded biology and geology as they could draw upon historical knowledge in some limited circumstances.)
I recently read Steven Pinker’s book Rationality. In it he makes the rather good point that all humans (at least some of the time) act rationally, and have always done so. Pinker defines rationality as ‘the ability to use knowledge to attain goals’. He illustrates this with the example of the San (the bushmen of the Kalahari) and their methods of hunting. Their ‘ways of knowing’ for hunting are rational. Pinker then points out how rationality has been refined over time with the development of, inter alia, logic, induction, and (Bayesian) probability. In this way dead-white-male rationality is seen as the refinement of universal rationality. I think this is PCC’s point put another way. Consequently it would be helpful to separate indigenous ‘ways of knowing’ into those that are effective and those that are not effective ‘to attain goals’ i.e. which are rational and which irrational. Some of the rational ones are valuable. If you are hungry in the Kalahari desert, find one of the San, because they will be better at getting food than you are.
I am a multiple-time graduate of the University of Victoria. Victoria — indeed, British Columbia as a whole, is almost completely subsumed in the indigenous narrative and wholly bought into the victim-oppressor trope. UNDRIP is in legislation here as BCRIP, and it affects (or infects) almost every aspect of everything. UVic even has an “indigenous law” faculty, although what indigenous laws they are teaching are unclear. What is more clear is that “indigenous law” really means learning means and methods of using that dastardly colonial law to get more money from Canadian taxpayers. There should never be an “unceded land” narrative for Victoria because the land was all covered under one of the 14 Douglas Treaties (that conveniently get dismissed when inconvenient, which is all of the time lately).