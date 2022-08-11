Once again: did the Maori discover Antarctica?

Nothing better shows the kind of “knowledge” that promoters of New Zealand’s indigenous “ways of knowing” (mātauranga Māori ) want taught in science class than the claim that the Māori—or rather, their ancestral Polynesians—discovered Antarctica in the 7th century A.D. (The Māori could not have done it at that time since their East Polynesian ancestors didn’t colonize New Zealand until the fourteenth century.) Nevertheless, as I described in two posts in January—here and here—the controversy was hashed out in three articles in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand (JRSNZ) and Nature Ecology & Evolution. These aren’t free online, but judicious inquiry can yield copies.
(By the way, the generally accepted date for the discovery of Antarctica, and by that I mean seeing the continent, is January 27, 1820, when a Russian expedition saw an ice shelf connected to Antarctica.)
The first paper, by advocates Wehi et al., described “evidence” that Polynesians were the first to see Antarctica in the seventh century, AD—over a thousand years before the discovery by the Russians. They supported their claims by relying on oral legends, the “gray literature” (semi-scholarly but tendentious analyses of oral legends), and dubious interpretations of those legends. For example, the East Polynesians weren’t sailing then; the supposed boat that saw Antarctica was said to be built of human bones (and even a wooden one could not survive Antarctic waters), and the scenario relies heavily on a word almost surely translated as “the frozen sea” by the authors of the first paper below:
The first claim:
This claim was uncritically accepted by many in the press, including the credulous Guardian (click screenshot below to read):
A rebuttal (a “short communication”), written by a group including Māori scholars, was then published in the same journal. It pointed out all the problems noted above: the use of orally transmitted legends (not written down until the mid-19th century), the improbability of Polynesian sailing vessels (especially ones made of human bones) making it to Antarctic waters; the fact that East Polynesians weren’t sailing in the seventh century; that there is no archaeological evidence of their voyages, much less incursion into Antarctic waters; and the likelihood that the crucial phrase translated as “the frozen sea” probably meant “sea foam” instead. Here’s the rebuttal paper by Anderson et al.
This “rebuttal” was handled very oddly by the Royal Society of New Zealand (more on that below). The original authors then responded, but in Nature Ecology and Evolution, which also included the dubious claim of Polynesian discovery of Antarctica in its timeline below (click to read):
From Figure One of the Nature E&E paper (my emphasis, click to enlarge). Doesn’t anybody review papers any more, or are standards simply more lax when indigenous “ways of knowing” are involved? The box encloses a statement that is surely false. Come on, Nature!
Now The Listener (site of the original fight about whether mātauranga Māori should be taught in NZ science classes alongside real science) has just reprised the whole controversy and added some new comments by the authors as well as some material about how the “rebuttal” got published. That article is below, and there’s no free link.
The authors of the original paper appear to have backed off their claim about Polynesians discovering Antarctica in the seventh century, but the critics are saying that the fight is useless anyway because much of mātauranga Māori isn’t really evidence-based science, though part of it could be. (Yes, it’s confusing.)
Click to read, or make a judicious inquiry for a copy, as I can’t copy excerpts from this Listener article:
A few quotes:. In the first, one of the original authors backs off:
Dr. Priscilla Wehi said it wasn’t about which humans were in Antarctica first, but about “linkages that have gone on for many hundreds of years and will go on into the future.”
She’s not telling the truth. If you read the original paper, there’s a large section supporting the claim that Polynesians saw Antarctica first, tendered as a tribute to their endeavors and to the equality of Western and Polynesian “science”. And certainly the world press interpreted the article as meaning that!
The Listener notes that “the two papers” (original and rebuttal) “used totally different research methodologies.” That of Wehi et al “looked at oral histories as well as ‘grey literature,’ described as ‘research, reports, technical documents, and other material published by organisations outside common academic and commercial publishing channels.” In other words, Wehi et al. used transcribed oral legends spread as a kind of conspiracy theory.
There’s also this:
When you fail to produce convincing evidence, you just assert that you weren’t really making a truth claim, but simply showing how legends work their way into modern practice. One thing the advocates of mātauranga Māori love to argue is that its superiority to Western science lies in mātauranga Māori’s ability to show that everything in the Universe is connected. Well, physics shows that, too, but as Dick Lewontin once said, the troubling of a star doesn’t mean he has to take that into account when digging in his garden.
In the section below, the first author of the rebuttal makes a crucial admission (matauranga Maori isn’t the same thing as science), but also claims that sometimes we should accept historical claims from legend—presumably only when these are supported by empirical investigation—i.e., science writ large!
I’m not sure what Anderson means by saying that mātauranga Māori is a “different form of knowledge and understanding than science.” The understanding of legends may differ from how we understand science, but Anderson needs to realize that “knowledge” means the general acceptance of truth ascertained by empirical methods”—i.e., by science.
And yes, some legends may be true—but not this one. In the first paragraph above the authors show why mātauranga Māori should not be taught alongside science in New Zealand schools as an equally valid form of knowledge. Nevertheless, this is going to happen some day, all because the Woke, fearful of looking like racists, are afraid of rejecting indigenous ways of knowing as science.
The new Listener article gives more reasons why Anderson et al. find the legend of Antarctic-discovering Polynesians in conflict with empirical evidence.
Finally, there’s a bit about how the Royal Society of New Zealand treated the Wehi et al. claim and the Anderson et al. rebuttal differently. If you’ve followed my reporting on this, you’ll know that the Royal Society of New Zealand is a pack of slippery eels, trying to pretend they’re a scientific organization while at the same time trying not to offend the Māori and their claims of having “other ways of knowing.” I’m sorry, but those other ways of knowing are sometimes wrong, and the Antarctic claim is one example.
Here’s how the Listener describes the preferential treatment given to papers on mātauranga Māori as opposed to refutations of those papers:
I’m not aware of any scientific organizations that sends critiques of a paper out to the authors of that paper for review. Yes, if the critique is accepted, then the original authors may be given it and afforded a chance to respond. But that’s not how the RSNZ rolls. What they did is certainly not “a best practice” for reviewing papers. As usual, the spokesperson for the RSNZ lies, saying that they just followed what is normal. They didn’t.
The slippery behavior of the Royal Society is one reason why two of its Fellows resigned after they were “investigated” for arguing that mātauranga Māori was not the same thing as science.
I am somehow reminded of Velikovsky. Myth dictates reality.
Once upon a time, it was fashionable, in some quarters, to claim that a significant knowledge of astronomy existed centuries ago amongst the Dogon people of what is now Mali.
But “significant knowledge of astronomy” is found among essentially all cultures, including the Dogon. (Depending, of course, on what is meant by the vague “significant”.)
The debate in this case has been whether the Dogon possessed astronomical knowledge that they could not have had without modern technology, i.e. telescopes, and if so, whether they had gotten it from outside (European or Arabian) contacts, or, if you listen to the loonies, from extraterrestrials.
I always liked the creation myth (one of several as far asI can gather) of the Dogon: first he created the raffia straw for the skirts of the men, then he created the textile for the dress of the woman and then he created a basket to put the food in.
One, two and three dimensions. Not bad.
Note, I like that creation myth, not really their social norms.
Beware of people who describe modern science as “Western” science.
The language around me has already shifted beyond this. People are using the label “Western” now in NZ, proudly, as a statement of their comfort with (“Western”) science, and to distinguish it from MM. The label “Non-Western” is not much used by supporters of MM, but is more often used by defenders of “Western” traditions, lumping a range of non-western traditions together. The MM supporters are very careful to look globally for other traditions, drumming up a broad, anti-colonial “narrative”.
I wonder if we’ll soon hear of “Western-adjacent” science in this space
Reminds me of an online BBC article from Jan. 27, 2022, entitled “Is the Pilbara the oldest place on Earth?”
In the first two paragraphs one reads, “Dating to around 3.6 billion years ago, the Pilbara region of Western Australia is home to the fossilised evidence of the Earth’s oldest lifeforms.
“In recent years, science has confirmed what Aboriginal Australians, the world’s oldest continuous living culture, always knew: the Pilbara region of Western Australia is among the oldest places on Earth.”
And further down: “The Pilbara is still revealing new secrets about early conditions on Earth and the life of the region’s first inhabitants. While new discoveries about how long the Pilbara has been continuously inhabited surprise scientists, to indigenous people, it is something they have always known.”
Thus two completely different “ways of knowing” — to use the hip term –, not to mention what it is that is actually believed and/or known, are presented as if they were comparable, which is very misleading.
I do think that the roots of this approach, or some of the many roots, consist of an attempt to get away from old, and indeed wrong-headed and damaging, approaches, which basically thought of “our ways” as good, scientific, rational, etc. and “their ways” as primitive, barbaric, stupid, irrational, etc. But having a great and loving respect for other cultures does not necessarily mean that they are the same on all accounts, and therein lies the primary error, in my view. I see this quite often in my own field, Ancient Near Eastern studies.
The difference in the Māori “ways of knowing” seems to highlight their superior performance in “ways of colonizing.” Keep it short & simple, leave no colonizers, displace or distress no indigenous people, and modestly mention it only in legend. Now THAT’S a Colonialism we can all support!
The Moriori might disagree with your assessment…
That Nature Ecology and Evolution paper’ Figure 1 is something else!. “These narratives are embedded in the night sky constellations”? Really?!
Although Ross, Amundsen, Fridtjof Nansen, and Robert Peary are conventionally credited with arctic exploration and reaching the north pole, my own study of grey literature reveals that a Jew did so before them. This was Solomon Gursky, the sole survivor of the Franklin expedition of the 1840s. Solomon took up life among the local people, fathering a generation of Jewish Eskimos in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. His story is recounted in “Solomon Gursky Was Here” (1989), part of the tradition of Canadian legends (or matauranga maple leaf) collected by Mordecai Richler.
At first I didn’t realize you were pulling our collective legs! But then I see that the book is fiction. Is it worth a read?
The NYT review is fairly positive: https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/97/12/21/home/richler-gursky.html
Some consider it Richler’s best, and I guarantee it is his funniest. A brilliant takeoff on a whole
series of cultural traditions—Jewish, Canadian, British family saga, and even (if I remember right) some Irishry.
Sounds great — but alas, no Kindle version!
Based on their encounters with Moas in New Zealand, I would have thought that if the Maori had discovered Antarctica they would have eaten all the penguins before resorting to cannibalism.
I’ve been fascinated by reading Jerry’s series on MM. I’m taken back to my college days 40 years ago, when I took a bunch of anthropology courses. One that I enjoyed very much was on the Pacific Islanders. I don’t remember hearing anything in that course about the Polynesians discovering Antarctica.
An important lesson I learned from my study of anthropology was the distinction of emic and etic. It seems that these proponents of MM have erased the etic and are basing their “science” solely on the emic.