Today we have some photos by reader Matthew Ware, taken in Rajasthan, one of my favorite parts of India. Matthew’s notes are indented; click on the photos to enlarge them:

These photos were taken near Udaipur, Rajasthan, northern India in early 2022. We saw quite a few static animal-powered devices, mainly used for threshing cereal crops, but this was the first (and only) one we saw that was used to lift water.

The Hindus do love their cattle – after all, they may well be a reincarnated friend or family member! They often adorn them with trinkets and, as in this case, paint their horns. As sacred animals, they are not slaughtered for food.