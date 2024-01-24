Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ caste

Today’s Jesus ‘n’ Mo strip, called “caste,” is based on a story at the National Secular Society’s website. in which a Hindu group threatens to report one of the NSS’s branches to the cops for blaspheming Hinduism. From the story:

A Hindu charity has threatened to report a secularist group to the police over a talk critical of Hinduism.

In December, Leicester Secular Society (LSS) held a talk, entitled “Hinduism: Wretched Immoral Compass”, by a former Hindu.

The talk aimed to “highlight the failure of Hinduism as a moral compass and show that it was flawed from the very outset”. It also examined “the contribution of several neglected Indian figures who stood for liberty, equality, fraternity, social justice, women’s rights, secularism/humanism and more”.

The promotional image for the flier included a diagram of the Hindu ‘caste system’.

Before the talk took place, LSS received an email from Rajnish Kashyap, general secretary of the London-based Hindu Council UK (HCUK), to express the charity’s “deep concern and offense [sic]” at the event’s title.

The email said the title “seems designed to appeal and incite hatred towards Hindus, who are one of the largest and most peaceful groups globally”.

It went on: “We intend to bring this matter to the attention of the local Hindu community, and local authorities, including the police.