Rick Beato and Jim Barber: The years the music died

Whenever I say that I was lucky enough to have grown up during the apogee of rock music—in the 1960s and 1970s—and that rock music sucks today, I get tremendous pushback from people who think otherwise. Some of them maintain that high-quality rock still exists, but lives in unheard niches inhabited by obscure musicians. Other folks send me names of bands to listen to. Sometimes, they’re okay, like the Staves (now sadly diminished by the loss of one member); but often they’re not rock, and they’re NEVER as good as the best rock bands of my youth, which included Hendrix, the Beatles (the best, of course), the Doors, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Velvet Underground, the Allman Brothers, Fleetwood Mac. . . . I could go on and on. Where are their equivalents today?

The answer is that there are none. Below is what passes for rock music today: autotuned, unmemorable, and unoriginal. Yes have a listen to, Ariana Grande’s highly touted new song “yes, and?” (You could also substitute anything by Taylor Swift for this one.)

Trigger warning: really bad music. Note that this song was put up just 6 days ago and already has 20 million views! Grande and Swift are, to today’s kids, what the Beatles were to us. If you say that the rock quality of both eras is pretty much the same, and each generation just likes the music of their youth, then you don’t have ears to hear.

And now my point: to present the video below made by the great music critic and analyst Rick Beato on how rock music died. (In other words, he agrees with what I said above.)

Here’s Beato’s YouTube intro:

In this episode, my friend Jim Barber and I unravel the tangled web of policy, corruption, and greed that led to the collapse of the music business in the late 1990s.

Beato dates the money-based destructon of rock music (and “most music”) to 1996, when, after passage of the Telecommunications Act, two organizations, Clear Channel and Cumulus, “bought up most of the radio stations”. Local ownership of radio stations died in the face of rampant capitalism that turned a panoply of local stations into just a few homogenous groups. Local D.J.s lost their power as programming devolved to just a few individuals who decreed what should be played on all the stations in their stable.

This led to a reduction of competition between musicians and to the imposition of single people’s tastes on music that was played widely. Consequently, many songs were mixed “to all sound the same” and were produced and mixed by just a handful of people. Beato claims that this homogeneity led to 2012, the year “when rock music completely died.”

It gets more complicated, with much of the machinations involving producers and managers trying to get rich at the expense of musical quality by using their own equipment instead of the studios’ or bands’ own equipment.

This is all quite arcane, but some of it makes sense to me, even early in the morning. In the end, it became too expensive for bands to make music, and rock music simply had become less popular because creativity had been stifled by economic forces.

The question, then, is whether un-stifling creativity could bring rock music back to where it was when I was growing up. Not the same styles, mind you, but a general quality that was quite high, with some groups becoming classics that would endure, becoming the staples of “oldies” stations.

My answer is “no; won’t happen.” For to Beato and Barber’s Theory of Homogeneity I would add my own theory, which is mine, that is this. Here comes my theory. Here it is:

All art forms, I aver, go through the same phases of gradual improvement, reaching an apogee of quality, and then experience a gradual decline into mediocrity. While this is true for music (besides rock, it’s happened to jazz, classical music), it also includes visual arts like painting. These genres simply get exhausted after all the variations have been tried.

And now listen to Beato and Barber on “The Years the Music Died” (my title, taken of course from Don McLean).