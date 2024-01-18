Finish these poems

If you’re old enough to recognize these poems, you’re at least 60. I remember two of them, and both have the same last line. Your task is to supply the last line, which is the same for both quatrains.

But don’t look at any of the answers in the comments before you guess. I suspect that because we have a “golden years” demographic, the right answer will come soon.

These are from my memory, though I suppose you can find the answers somewhere on the web. No Googling!

Poem#1 (my favorite):

Cattle crossing

Please go slow

Because that old cow

Is some bull’s beau. . .

Poem #2 (this should provide a clue):

In this vale

Of toil and sin

Your head grows bald

But not your chin. . .