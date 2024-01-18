Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, January 18, 2024, and National Gourmet Coffee Day. Make sure that if you celebrate, you simply make regular coffee with good beans (cream and sugar are allowed); for what’s below is NOT gourmet coffee!

It’s also Thesaurus Day, Winnie the Pooh Day (celebrating the birth of A. A. Milne on this day in 1882), and National Peking Duck Day.

Here’s my favorite character in Winnie the Pooh: the lugubrious donkey Eeyore, here illustrated by Ernest Howard Shepard in 1926. (Many readers probably consider Tigger as their favorite character.)

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 18 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

First, Davis didn’t prove much of a respite from frigid Chicago on Tuesday; it was pouring rain all afternoon and evening, not usual for this time of year. Fortunately, the rain stopped and it was cloudy but cool most of the day, though it turned sunny in the afternoon. It’s not hot but tolerable:here’s the weather yesterday morning:

Well 60°F is better than 8°F, the temperature in Chicago. Plus we had a nice Indian dinner Tuesday night. Foreground, my onion uttapam (made with fermented rice+lentil flour), and in the background, my friend’s thali with curried chicken. I was very happy with the uttapam, particularly because it came with copious amounts of coconut chutney, the real reason to eat these things. There was also sambar, a South Indian spicy soup.

*The Supreme Court seems poised to deal a blow to the view that the executive branch of the government can, in effect, enact regulations and laws, putting into effect rules that bypass the legislative branch.

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed inclined on Wednesday to overturn or limit a key precedent that has empowered executive agencies and frustrated business groups hostile to government regulation. Judging from questions in two hard-fought arguments that lasted a total of more than three and a half hours, the fate of a foundational doctrine of administrative law called Chevron deference appeared to be in peril. The doctrine takes its name from a 1984 decision, Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the most cited cases in American law. Discarding it could threaten regulations in countless areas, including the environment, health care, consumer safety, nuclear energy and government benefit programs. It would also transfer power from agencies to Congress and the courts. Under Chevron, judges must defer to agencies’ reasonable interpretations of ambiguous statutes. In close cases, and there are many, the views of the agency take priority even if courts might have ruled differently. . . . .seJustice Brett M. Kavanaugh responded that “the reality of how this works is Chevron itself ushers in shocks to the system every four or eight years when a new administration comes in.” He said the doctrine affected laws on securities, antitrust, communications and the environment. Other conservative justices said courts must use the ordinary tools of statutory interpretation to decide what laws mean without giving decisive weight to agencies’ views. The court’s three liberal members, by contrast, said agencies were often in a better position than courts to interpret ambiguous statutes in their areas of expertise.

This looks to be another 6-3 decision. And although this is just my gut feeling, and one that, sadly, puts me with the Satanic Six, it seems to me that the way to make federal laws is through Congress, and the way to judge whether those laws are constitutional is through the federal courts. The problem with letting agencies do this is that they may have more of a political agenda than, say, the Congress plus judiciary combined. (The riposte is that agencies have more expertise.) In this day and age mine may be a dumb opinion, though, and I’m willing to listen to counterarguments.

*More from the Supreme Court, which will soon rule whether Donald Trump’s name can be taken off Republican primary ballots because he’s being tried for promoting insurrection. They will hear arguments on the issue, based on a ruling in Colorado, on February 8, and the sooner they decide, the better. In the meantime, a judge in Maine has put his own ruling on hold pending the decision of the Supremes.

A Maine judge on Wednesday put off deciding whether Donald Trump’s name can appear on that state’s primary ballot, saying the Supreme Court needs to rule on the issue first in a similar case out of Colorado. The ruling sent the case back to Maine’s secretary of state and put it on hold. It came amid a nationwide push from Trump’s critics to prevent the former president from running for office again. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution bars from office those who engaged in insurrection after swearing an oath to uphold the Constitution. The amendment was ratified in 1868, and the clause was used initially to keep former Confederates from returning to power after the Civil War. Trump’s critics have cited the measure in lawsuits arguing Trump is banned from office because of his behavior before and during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Colorado’s top court last month ruled Trump should be taken off the primary ballot there, and a week later Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) reached the The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the Colorado case and will hear arguments on Feb. 8. Its ruling on the issue is likely to apply to all states.

Of course it will apply to all states. Much as I’d like to see Trump out of the race, the way I’d interpret the 14th amendment is that someone can be barred for insurrection only after they’re convicted of insurrection. And that hasn’t yet happened to Trump. However, there are those who think he should be allowed to run even if he’s convicted in the insurrection case. At any rate, the primaries will continue to occur, and until a decision is handed down, I suspect Trump’s name will be on them.

*As far as I know, the Covid pandemic is thought by experts to have originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, though that speculation has “low confidence“. And because the opinions of experts go back and forth, so who am I to judge? However, a new report from the WSJ further muddies the waters, claiming that China had the genetic sequence of the coronavirus a full two weeks before letting the world know. That, of course, would delay any vaccine or other palliatives for at least that period of time.

Chinese researchers isolated and mapped the virus that causes Covid-19 in late December 2019, at least two weeks before Beijing revealed details of the deadly virus to the world, congressional investigators said, raising questions anew about what China knew in the pandemic’s crucial early days. Documents obtained from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by a House committee and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show that a Chinese researcher in Beijing uploaded a nearly complete sequence of the virus’s structure to a U.S. government-run database on Dec. 28, 2019. Chinese officials at that time were still publicly describing the disease outbreak in Wuhan, China, as a viral pneumonia “of unknown cause” and had yet to close the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, site of one of the initial Covid-19 outbreaks. China only shared the virus’s sequence with the World Health Organization on Jan. 11, 2020, according to U.S. government timelines of the pandemic.

Grammar point: “only” is misplaced above, it should be between “Organization” and “on”. I am readily exercised, as my friends know, by the frequent misplacement of the word “only.” But I digress:

The new information doesn’t shed light on the debate over whether Covid emerged from an infected animal or a lab leak, but it suggests that the world still doesn’t have a full accounting of the pandemic’s origin.

Yes, why wouldn’t the Chinese immediately tell WHO as soon as it had a good sequence? Did they know the release came from one of their labs? More:

he extra two weeks could have proved crucial in helping the international medical community pinpoint how Covid-19 spread, develop medical defenses and get started on an eventual vaccine, specialists have said. In late 2019, scientists and governments worldwide were racing to understand the mystery disease eventually named Covid-19 that would kill millions and sicken many more. It “underscores how cautious we have to be about the accuracy of the information that the Chinese government has released,” said Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle who has reviewed the documents and the recently discovered gene sequence. “It’s important to keep in mind how little we know.”

We may never know whether the virus came from the Wuhan lab, the Wuhan wet market, or somewhere else. And I’m not sure how much it matters, save that labs have to amp up their security with unknown microbes. But two weeks in those early days could have saved a substantial number of lives.

*While Thomas Friedman and Anthony Blinken continue to flounder about pronouncing on the Middle East war, floating all kinds of unworkable solutions while showing their failure to grasp the local politics, Bret Stephens once again has it right in a NYT op-ed called “The genocide charge against Israel is a moral obscenity.” Indeed, if you don’t agree with Stephens’s title, I’d say you’ve lost your own moral compass.

In recent decades, as many as three million people perished in a famine in North Korea that was mainly government-induced. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians were gassed, bombed, starved or tortured to death by the Assad regime, and an estimated 14 million were forced to flee their homes. China has put more than a million Uyghurs through gulag-like re-education camps in a thinly veiled attempt to suppress and erase their religious and cultural identity. But North Korea, Syria and China have never been charged with genocide at the International Court of Justice. Israel has. How curious. And how obscene. It’s obscene because it politicizes our understanding of genocide, fatally eroding the moral power of the term. The war between Israel and Hamas is terrible — as is every war. But if this is genocide, what word do we have for the killing fields in Cambodia, Stalin’s Holodomor in Ukraine, the Holocaust itself? Words that come to mean much more than originally intended eventually come to mean almost nothing at all — a victory for future génocidaires who’d like the world to think there’s no moral or legal difference between one kind of killing and another. It’s obscene because it perverts the definition of genocide, which is precise: “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.” Notice two key features of this definition: It speaks of acts whereas part of the genocide case against Israel involves the misinterpretation of quotes from Israeli officials who have vowed Hamas’s elimination, not the elimination of Palestinians. And it uses the term as such — meaning the acts are genocidal only if they are directed at Palestinians as Palestinians, not as members of Hamas or, heartbreakingly, as collateral deaths in attempts to destroy Hamas. If Israel were trying to commit genocide, it wouldn’t be putting its soldiers at risk or allowing humanitarian relief to arrive from Egypt or withdrawing many of its forces from Gaza. It would simply be killing Palestinians everywhere, in vastly greater numbers, as Germans killed Jews or Hutus killed Tutsis. It’s obscene because it puts the wrong party in the dock. Hamas is a genocidal organization by conviction and design. Its founding charter calls for Israel to be “obliterated” and for Muslims to kill Jews as they “hide behind stones and trees.” On Oct. 7, Hamas murdered, mutilated, tortured, incinerated, raped or kidnapped everyone it could. Had it not been stopped it would not have stopped. One of its leaders has since vowed to do it “a second, a third, a fourth” time.

This is all correct, and really, I have no use for those people who spend their time accusing Israel of genocide when the real culprits, Hamas, who have openly and gladly admitted their genocidal intentions, are ignored. What a moral travesty it is that no Western nation has accused Hamas (or the countries Stephens mentions above) of genocide! Not one nation in the world is willing to do so.

*We haven’t spoken of the war in Ukraine for a while, as it’s been pushed off center stage by what’s happening in Gaza. But Ukraine is still fighting for its life, and my impression has been that it’s not winning—that slowly but surely, Russia is pushing into the country as well as wrecking it. Now a big military macher at NATO thinks that the whole war needs a rethink, though what that rethink is remains elusive, at least in the AP article that describes it.

Ukraine is locked in an existential battle for its survival almost two years into its war with Russia and Western armies and political leaders must drastically change the way they help it fend off invading forces, a top NATO military officer said on Wednesday. At a meeting of the 31-nation alliance’s top brass, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, also said that behind President Vladimir Putin’s rationale for the war is a fear of democracy, in a year marked by elections around the world. Over two days of talks in Brussels, NATO’s top officers are expected to detail plans for what are set to be the biggest military exercises in Europe since the Cold War later this year. The wargames are meant as a fresh show of strength from NATO and its commitment to defend all allied nations from attack.

At this point you may well be asking, “So what? What good do wargames do?”. And you’ll be right given that NATO is not going to commit troops to fighting the Russians. There’s some gobbledygook:

As the war bogs down, and with U.S. and European Union funding for Ukraine’s conflict-ravaged economy held up by political infighting, Bauer appealed for a “whole of society approach” to the challenge that goes beyond military planning. “We need public and private actors to change their mindset for an era in which everything was plannable, foreseeable, controllable and focused on efficiency to an era in which anything can happen at any time. An era in which we need to expect the unexpected,” he said as he opened the meeting. “In order to be fully effective, also in the future, we need a warfighting transformation of NATO,” Bauer added.

But what is the sweating admiral trying to say? It turns out to be simple: “Give Zelensky more weapons!” I’m not sure how much of a “transformation of aims that really is. Yes, the UK will send 20,000 more troops to participate in the war exercises, but in the end it comes down to donations from NATO countries:

The U.K. will also send advanced fighter jets and surveillance planes, plus warships and submarines. With ammunition stockpiles diminishing as allies send military materiel to Ukraine, the Norwegian government said Wednesday it was earmarking 2 billion kroner ($192 million) to boost defense industry production capacity, saying there is “a need for large quantities of ammunition.” Norway’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said that “increasing capacity in the defense industry is important, both for Ukraine, but also to safeguard our own security.” Half the funds will go to Nammo, a Norway-based aerospace and defense group that specializes in the production of ammunition, rocket engines and space applications, “to increase the production of artillery ammunition,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

But I fear that this won’t be enough, for Russia has not only lots of ammunition and weapons, but a lot more fighters. I of course approve of all the help we can give Ukraine, a scrappy little country with tough fighters and tough cats, being slowly nibble away by a rancid dictatorship. But I fear we’ll have to stand by as at least a sizable chunk of Ukraine–if not all of it–will fall under Putin’s control.

*From Tom Gross:

Today, Kfir Bibas, the world’s youngest hostage, is one year old. He was 8 months old when he was kidnapped at gunpoint with his brother Ariel, age 4, and his parents Yarden and Shiri, from their home on the kibbutz by Hamas terrorists on October 7. Kfir was born on January 18, 2023. The Red Cross hasn’t visited them even once. Spare a thought for Kfir and Ariel the world’s youngest hostages

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants Kulka to go back upstairs where she lives:

Hili: Could you facilitate Kulka’s return to her home? A: But she didn’t ask for it. Hili: I did.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy mógłbyś umożliwić Kulce powrót do jej domu? Ja: Przecież ona o to nie prosiła. Hili: Ja prosiłam. . . . and a photo by Paulina of Baby Kulka playing in the snow:

*******************

I may have posted this before, but it’s good because it’s true:

I posted this on Facebook 13 years ago today; it’s one of the best cat memes ever:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From Masih: These two Iranian journalists were just released after a year in prison for simply reporting on the death of Mahsa Amini. Now they’re threatening to put them back in the hoosegow for now wearing hijabs. Such is life in the Islamic Republic of Iran:

Iranian authorities go after women journalists freed on bail for not wearing hijab Iranian authorities have threatened to send back to jail two journalists for disobeying compulsory hijab laws just one day after they were freed on bail. Elaheh Mohammad and Niloufar Hamedi had… pic.twitter.com/LQ5afxnaF7 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 15, 2024

The clip below is from MEMRI, which is always reliable. If you want to see the homophobia of Islam, rarely mentioned by Western “progressives,” have a listen. This was sent by freader joolz, who adds:

I will never understand why LGBTQ ideologists show unconditional support for Palestine. Concern for the citizens is never tempered with ‘….. but their homophobia is unacceptable’ or ‘….. but their treatment of women is barbaric’. Things in war are rarely 100% good or bad, but pretending that’s the case is delusional. This tirade was in Jerusalem, but I have no doubt many Palestinian men think this way. It may be a handy link to highlight the cognitive dissonance of those who pretend they are ‘left’, rather than those who are actually left.

The homophobic tirade was actually delivered at the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam. I wonder how gay people can want this attitude to extent from the river to the sea:

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Mohammed Saleem Ali Goes on a Homophobic Diatribe during Friday Sermon: The Palestinian People Will Not Allow a Single Homosexual on Our Land; Such Perversion Brings the Wrath of Allah on Us All #palestinians #alaqsa #homophobia pic.twitter.com/smixjucgaY — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 5, 2022

From Jay, who says, “Dogs vs. cats: End of the discussion. Indeed! Look at that demented d*g!

And from Jay’s partner Anna; read the thread; I enclose four tweets. Creating a climate hostile to one’s race should extend to all races:

De Piero’s counsel, FAIR network attorney Michael Allen, reacted to the ruling: “This is a strong decision in which Judge Beetlestone, a President Obama appointee, was very clear that if you impose ‘a constant drumbeat of essentialist, deterministic, and negative language’… — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) January 12, 2024

In her decision, the judge opined that: "Training on concepts such as ‘white privilege’, “white fragility’, implicit bias, or critical race theory can contribute positively to nuanced, important conversations about how to form a healthy and inclusive working environment [. . . ]… pic.twitter.com/eNzvDYypiz — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) January 12, 2024

From Barry: a truculent crow wants more grooming!

"Why did you stop? I didn't ask you to stop." https://t.co/0MrtlQ4u2g — Barry Lyons (@lyonsnyc) January 15, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a one-year-old boy gassed to death upon arrival at the camp:

18 January 1943 | A French Jewish boy, Claude Alexandre, was born in Lyon. In August 1944 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/tO7QYkGRIR — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 18, 2024

Two tweets from Professor Cobb. The first one has good news about the saiga antelope (Saiga tatarica), which approached extinction due to poaching (the horns are used in Chinese medicine) and to two episodes of disease that killed many animals.

Good news! #ConservationOptimism Once critically endangered, saiga antelopes now bound towards a brighter future w/ 1.9M in Eurasia!🌏 An example of how conservation can turn the tide for species at risk.🤝 ✍️More w/ @bittelmethis, @natgeo ⤵️https://t.co/M8oMWJYNaL — ipbes (@IPBES) January 14, 2024

To show how many disappeared, here’s a Wikipedia map showing the current and past distribution of the two subspecies:

White: historic distribution of the Saiga (Saiga tatarica); green: current distribution of Saiga tatarica tatarica; red: current distribution of Saiga tatarica mongolica

And a pianist does a blues version of Beethoven:

This made me smile today.😃

(Sound way up) pic.twitter.com/4u34SdviUI — ♒😺☮🌊Ms. Caramel Rhapsody & Jesse 👑🧓🏾We ❤️YOU! (@CaramelRhapsody) January 13, 2024