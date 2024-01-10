The BBC and its Hollywood movie erase the words “Jew” and “Jewish” from the story of Nicholas Winton, a hero who saved Jewish children from the Nazis

The story of Nicholas Winton (1909-2015) is about as heartwarming as it gets, but also has, as I’ll claim, a double overtone of sadness. Born in London in 1909 to Jewish parents who had immigrated from Germany, Winton was a broker and stockbroker, but in 1938 moved to Prague to work with the British Committee for Refugees from Czechoslovakia. (The country was at that time already occupied by the Nazis). And he became a man on a mission: to save Jewish children from falling into the hands of the Nazis. It was tough, and he had to get the kids through the Netherlands, where they could board a ship to England.

In the end Winton saved 669 children, nearly all of them Jewish, though, sadly, their parents remained in Europe because only children younger than 17 could be rescued. Nearly all their parents later died in the camps or ghettos. Here’s the account from Wikipedia.

Alongside the Czechoslovak Refugee Committee, the British and Canadian volunteers such as Winton, Trevor Chadwick, and Beatrice Wellington worked in organising to aid children from Jewish families at risk from the Nazis.Many of them set up their office at a dining room table in a hotel in Wenceslas Square. Altogether, Winton spent one month in Prague and left in January 1939, six weeks before the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. Other foreign volunteers remained, such as Chadwick, Warriner and Wellington. In November 1938, following Kristallnacht in Nazi-ruled Germany, the House of Commons approved a measure to allow the entry into Britain of refugees younger than 17, provided they had a place to stay and a warranty of £50 (equivalent to £3,397 in 2021) was deposited per person for their eventual return to their own country. Netherlands An important obstacle was getting official permission to cross into the Netherlands, as the children were to embark on the ferry at Hook of Holland. Following Kristallnacht in November 1938, the Dutch government officially closed its borders to any Jewish refugees. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee searched for them and returned any found to Germany, despite the horrors of Kristallnacht being well known Winton succeeded, thanks to the guarantees he had obtained from Britain. Following the first train, the process of crossing the Netherlands went smoothly. Winton ultimately found homes in Britain for 669 children, many of whose parents perished in the Auschwitz concentration camp. His mother worked with him to place the children in homes and later hostels.Throughout the summer of 1939, he placed photographs of the children in Picture Post seeking families to accept them. By coincidence, the names of the London and North Eastern Railway steamers which operated the Harwich to Hook of Holland route included the Prague and the Vienna; the former can be seen in a 1938 Pathé Newsreel.

Back in Britain, Winton lived to the ripe old age of 106, and the children he saved had become middle-aged. Many of them, unknown to him, were in the audience during a 1988 episode of the BBC show “That’s Life”. At that time Winton was 79. He knew the show was celebrating his life, but had no idea that the audience consisted not only of the children he saved (now grown up) but of their own children and grandchildren. When they stood up to identify themselves, seen in the clip below, the magnitude of what he’d done became clear, and he wept. I always do, too, when I see this video. I challenge you not to mist up when you watch this!:

Winton was modest and didn’t flaunt his achievements. In fact, they were unknown to his wife, who discovered them only when she found a scrapbook in their attic with the names of the children and of their parents. She gave the scrapbook to a Holocaust researcher, who tracked down many of the children, finding 80 of them in Britain. Many of them are in the video above. The rest is history.

Winton eventually accrued the honors he deserved, and got a knighthood in 2003 for “services to humanity, in saving Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia”.

As the old Jewish proverb goes, attributed to Hillel the Elder, “Whosoever destroys one soul, it is as though he had destroyed the entire world. And whosoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved the entire world.” I interpret this to mean that “the entire world” refers to the world apprehended by the person who lives or dies. (I often think of this when saving ducklings.) Well, Winton saved 669 entire worlds, and that’s something to marvel at.

Recently the BBC made a movie about Winton, using the title “One Life” taken from the proverb above. It stars Anthony Hopkins as Winton—an excellent choice—and has been critically acclaimed, garnering a 89% critics’ rating and a 96% public rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Well worth seeing, I’d think. (It also features Helena Bonham Carter and Lena Olin.)

But watch this 2-minute trailer, which includes a version of the scene above. But you may notice that one thing is missing: the trailer doesn’t use the words “Jew” or “Jewish.” They say “the children” and refer to them several times, but you’d have no idea from this trailer that they were Jewish children. The only sign of what’s happening is one scene in which there are a few Nazi flags.

Is this omission an accident? I tried to convince myself that it was, but after seeing the video and reading the articles below, I decided that it was no accident. They left “Jewish” out because they thought it might turn off the prospective audience. (Of course, once the audience has their butts in the theater, the movie can use the word more often.) But I’m not sure how often they use it. Can you imagine “Schindler’s List” having a trailer that doesn’t use the word “Jew”? It is, after all, about another man who saved Jews. (Winton is often called “The British Schindler”). And sure enough, it does: it mentions the word several times and shows lots of people wearing yellow stars, a Jewish wedding, and other tropes. What’s going on is very clear. Things sure have changed in the last thirty years (“Schindler’s List was released in 1993.)

Now, what about “One Life?” Here’s “Israeli filmmaker, director, and activist Yuval David [speaking] about the antisemitic environment in Hollywood and the purging of Jewish references in marketing of ‘One Life.’” David, who knows what he’s talking about, has absolutely no doubt that the omission was deliberate, engineered by the progressive ideology that pervades Hollywood (I’m starting to wonder if “Jew” or “Jewish” even appears in the film!). Have a look:

And below is an article from the popular entertainment magazine Variety that discusses how, in the movie’s promotion, they omitted mentioning the religion of the children who were saved, which of course is why they had to be saved. Click the headline to read. And here’s an excerpt from that piece about how they erased “Jewish” from the marketing materials, using instead the words “Central European.” That is shameful:

The marketing materials for Anthony Hopkins latest feature film, a Holocaust biopic titled “One Life,” are set to be amended after controversy ensued over the lack of reference to Jews. “One Life” tells the story of Nicholas Winton (played by Hopkins), better known as the British Oscar Schindler. Winton helped save the lives of over 600 children – the majority of them Jewish – from the Nazis during World War II. But there has been disquiet over marketing for the movie after it was claimed Jews had been erased from the synopsis. The furore started after British media retailer HMV tweeted about the film and referred to the children saved by Winton as “Central European” rather than Jewish. A number of independent cinemas also used the term “Central European” instead of “Jewish” while describing the film on their websites. [JAC: This makes no sense: children who were “Central European” but not Jewish weren’t usually endangered.] See-Saw Films, who produced “One Life,” and Warner Bros. Pictures., who are distributing it in the U.K., subsequently also came under fire for omitting the word “Jewish” from their marketing materials when describing the children saved by Winton, although they did not use “Central European.” Warner Bros. in the U.K. declined to comment but Variety understands that following the criticism all Warner’s official marketing for the film will be amended to describe the children as “predominantly Jewish,” which reflects the fact that while most of the 600+ Czechoslovakian children were Jewish, a handful of them were non-Jewish political refugees.

Click:

At least they fixed the materials, but it’s clear that they left Judaism out of the materials on purpose. It’s the progressive Zeitgeist: Jews aren’t exactly the world’s most popular group.

The BBC itself, however, continues to omit any mention of Jews in its article below (click to read). There is not a single mention that the children were Jewish, which of course drives the whole movie. In case the BBC has a social-media promoted “change of heart,” you can find the original BBC article archived here.

Click to read:

I’ve put the entire text of this article below the fold, and you can do a search for “Jew” or “Jewish”. You won’t find it. That has to be a deliberate omission, for the reason the kids were saved simply must be part of the story.

Finally, there was a series of tweets about whether the BBC used the word “Jewish” in stores about the Holocaust. Their score: 50% (2 out of 4). Given the history of the BBC’s antisemitism, I call the omission deliberate, especially for the Winton movie. And, as you saw, I’m not alone,

Here are the tweets. Reader Jez says this about the first Tweeter:

Cath Leng, whose tweet alerted me to it, is a former BBC employee herself. She just posted a piece about how the BBC broadcast an unbalanced piece about the man who won a recent women’s pool competition – the woman he was going to face in the final politely declined to take part, forfeiting the prize. The BBC didn’t even interview her, and just focused on the man’s feelings.

This one does https://t.co/AZXqMjWnyN — Cath Leng (@leng_cath) January 9, 2024

It’s in here Surprised to see those words absent from any Holocaust story https://t.co/VmQUSNPGcm — Cath Leng (@leng_cath) January 9, 2024

As Vonnegut said, so it goes.

h/t: Jez, Malgorzata

Click “continue reading” to see the BBC story:

Sir Nicholas Winton: Holocaust saviour ‘did not think he was a hero’

5th January 2024, 06:09 UTC

By Caroline Gall & Matt Hutchinson BBC News, West Midlands

The family of Sir Nicholas Winton, who organised the rescue of more than 600 children from the Nazis, say he refused to think of himself as a hero.

The philanthropist is now the subject of a film which tells the story of him bringing them from German-occupied Czechoslovakia to the UK in 1939. His grandson Laurence, who lives in Herefordshire, said the making of the film had been an emotional process. It also had a pertinent message about refugees today, he added. Sir Nicholas, known as Nicky to his friends and family, saved 669 young children in the nine months leading up to the outbreak of World War Two.

Sir Anthony Hopkins plays Sir Nicholas Winton in the film One Life “As a child, it was a thing, it didn’t really mean anything to me at that point,” Mr Winton said. “It took a while for me to re-evaluate and think ‘oh, actually this is quite special and unusual’. “It wasn’t that he kept it a secret, it was more that he was focused on the future and he wasn’t interested in patting himself on the back – and that was true throughout his life.” Sir Nicholas, who received a knighthood in 2003 for services to humanity, died in 2015 aged 106.

Mr Winton said his grandfather had become friends with many of the rescued children and had met them when they went to Maidenhead in Berkshire, where Sir Nicholas and his grandmother lived.

Laurence Winton said the family were pleased the film also showed the collaborative effort behind saving the children “We didn’t think of him as a hero because it was so hard to get him to accept that. He would just say ‘no, no.. I would do what anyone would do’,” he said. Sir Nicholas’s daughter wrote a book about her father, which forms the screenplay to the film One Life, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins. She died last year and was very sad she would be unable to see the movie, Mr Winton said. She had always wanted Sir Anthony to play her father and the actor had done a “brilliant job” in portraying him, he added. The family are also pleased the film showed the collaborative effort behind saving the children and had a relevant message for today, which was that it happened in spite of so many things. “I think that’s the lesson for us today, is to think ‘what’s changed’? Are things really different, do we think about refugees in a different way? antisemitism is still a huge issue,” he said.

“That’s what would have made Nicky happy to see the story told, if he thought it was going to inspire people to do something and take action today or to support refugees today – we are very pleased to see it on that basis.”