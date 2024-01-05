Today’s batch of photos (we have more!) comes from reader Leo Glenn of western Pennsylvania, who also pays tribute to another contributor. Leo’s text and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. Note the felid lagniappe at the bottom.

It’s been a while since I contributed wildlife photos. I’m no Mark Sturtevant, but here are a few photos of insects I’ve taken this year, mostly on the daily dog walks. Bald-faced hornet (Dolichovespula maculata) on Solidago sp.). Not a true hornet, which are in the genus Vespa, bald-faced hornets are a species of yellowjacket wasps. According to Wikipedia, they produce colonies of 400-700 workers, which is the largest colony size in its genus. They construct large paper nests, which they aggressively defend, a fact to which I can personally, and regrettably, attest: on goldenrod Not a true hornet, which are in the genus, bald-faced hornets are a species of yellowjacket wasps. According to Wikipedia, they produce colonies of 400-700 workers, which is the largest colony size in its genus. They construct large paper nests, which they aggressively defend, a fact to which I can personally, and regrettably, attest:

Imperial moth caterpillar (Eacles imperialis), in its fifth and final instar, undoubtedly look for a place to pupate. They are polyphagous, feeding on many tree species, including pine, maple, oak, sassafras and sweetgum:

Another imperial moth caterpillar (Eacles imperialis) in its fifth instar, showing their color variability:

The aptly named pale beauty moth (Campaea perlata). They are in the family Geometridae, derived from Ancient Greek and meaning to measure the earth, as their larvae, also called inchworms, appear to be measuring as they perambulate along:

Splendid earth boring beetle (Geotrupes spendidus) And splendid it is. They are named earth boring because they make burrows to lay their eggs. They prefer fungi, but will also feed on dung, carrion, and feathers:

Spotted cuckoo spider wasp (Ceropales maculata) on Queen Anne’s lace (Daucus carota). Members of the spider wasp family (Pompilidae) are nearly all solitary. They are so named because the female captures and paralyzes spiders, transports them to its underground lair, and lays an egg in the abdomen of the spider. The hatched larva then consumes the spider from the inside. The spotted cuckoo spider wasp, as its name implies, does things a little differently. The female seeks out a female from another spider wasp species which already has a spider, follows her, and when she drops the spider momentarily to prepare her lair, the spotted cuckoo spider wasp dips in, lays her egg in the spider, and flies off. The unsuspecting spider wasp then places the spider in her lair and lays her own egg. But the spotted cuckoo wasp spider egg has evolved to hatch first and eat the other egg, before moving on to consume the spider.

Zabulon skipper butterfly (Lon zabulon), sipping nectar from a Trifolium pratense). Its proboscis is considerably longer than its body: ), sipping nectar from a red clover flower (). Its proboscis is considerably longer than its body:

Giant leo pard moth (Hypercompe scribonia). I had to move it to my palm to get a decent photo: ). I had to move it to my palm to get a decent photo:

Viceroy butterfly (Limenitis archippus). It was long thought to be an example of Batesian mimicry due to its strong resemblance to the monarch butterfly (It can be distinguished from the monarch by the black lines transversing its hind wings.). However, after it was discovered to also be distasteful to predators, it is now considered an example of Müllerian mimicry, which, to quote Wikipedia, is when “two or more well-defended species, often foul tasting and sharing common predators, have come to mimic each other’s honest warning signals, to their mutual benefit.”

Chrysochus auratus) on its host plant, Apocynum cannabinum). You can see my reflection, and my dog’s reflection, in its elytra. One of my personal favorites, a lovely dogbane beetle ) on its host plant, dogbane ). You can see my reflection, and my dog’s reflection, in its elytra.

Felid lagniappe: And finally, a few photos of our neighbor’s orange tabby, whose name is Moses. Moses likes to sit perfectly still in our driveway for long periods of time and stare at our house. My family call him the spy cat. He also likes to come up to the sliding door on our back deck and harass our cats (which are strictly indoor cats), causing them to hurl themselves into the glass with a resounding bong, He seems to prefer to do this in the predawn hours when the humans are still asleep. The first time it happened, I thought someone was breaking in.(Now we just yell, “Moses!” and try to go back to sleep.) My repeated attempts to befriend him failed, until recently, when persistence paid off, and I was finally able to get him to come to me. The photos capture that first successful encounter. Now we’re best buds, of course.