Friday: Hili dialogue

*America and the Jews are finally off the hook for this one: the bombing on Thursday that killed 84 people in Iran during a memorial service for Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a big-time terror promoter who himself was killed by the U.S. missile strike four years ago. Iran immediately claimed the U.S. and Israel were responsible, though they denied it. It didn’t matter: the chants began. Now ISIS has admitted they did it (Suleimani went after ISIS a lot, for they are Sunnis sworn to kill Shiites).

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for the bombing attack that killed 84 people in Kerman, Iran, a day before, during a memorial procession for Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, according to a post on the extremist group’s official Telegram account. The extremist group called the attack a “dual martyrdom operation,” and described how two militants approached a ceremony at the tomb of General Suleimani and detonated explosive belts strapped to their bodies “near the grave of the hypocrite leader.” The general, a widely revered and feared Iranian military officer who was the architect of an Iranian-led and -funded alliance of Shiite groups across the Middle East, was assassinated four years ago in an American drone attack. The Islamic State, a Sunni Muslim organization, considers its mission to kill apostate Muslims, including Shiites. Iran, a majority-Shiite country, is led by a theocratic government in which Shiite clerics are in charge. In a statement, the Islamic State identified the two attackers as Omar al-Mowahid and Sayefulla al-Mujahid. The group is composed of local affiliates across the Muslim world, but it did not specify the which regional organization was behind the bombings. The bombing in Iran was the latest bloody episode in the Islamic State’s targeting of Iran, which it considers an irredeemable sectarian foe, one that, along with a U.S.-led coalition, had a hand in defeating the group in Syria and Iraq. It was General Suleimani who built a network of Shiite militias there to repel the group and personally directed efforts to fight it.

As they say, there is no worldwide rancor when Muslims attack other Muslims (it’s not “punching down”), but when Israel does it, game over!

*Now the U.S., not Israel, is “widening the Mideast war”: yesterday, in Baghdad, we attacked and killed a terrorist who had promoted attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq:

A U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Thursday killed an Iran-linked militia commander and risked accelerating the regional fallout from Washington’s support for Israel’s military operation in Gaza, even as the Biden administration scrambles to contain the bloodshed. Explosions occurred in the central part of the city, rattling windows and prompting Iraqi authorities to close off streets nearby. Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, a militia that has claimed several attacks on U.S. forces, said in a statement that its deputy commander of operations in the Baghdad region, Mushtaq Jawad Al-Saidi, known as Abu Taqwa, was killed in a strike at a logistical support headquarters on Palestine Street.

When nearby residents learned that the blast that ripped through their morning was the sound of an American bombing, they said that fears of further violence began to gnaw at them. “It’s an indication that peace is not lasting,” said Sarah Jamal, 27, who lived several blocks from the strike. “It started in Syria, then Lebanon, then Iran and now here. We’re being dragged into this, and we have no say.”

While the U.S. has targeted militia-linked locations in Iraq and Syria several times in recent months, an American operation in such a central location of Iraq’s capital is exceedingly rare. The Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba group falls under the command of the Iraqi army, which responded swiftly, and in anger, to the strike, saying that it undermined agreements between Baghdad and Washington.

In a statement, the Defense Department described the strike as “necessary and proportionate,” saying the slain commander was “actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel.” According to Wikipedia, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba is supported by the Lebanese Hezbollah and acts as part of the Axis of Resistance. You can’t widen a war much wider than by the U.S., with troops in Iraq, going after an Iraqi paramitary group supported by Hezbollah. It is a rare event, but it also shows the U.S. isn’t putting up with terrorists, either. To not respond to the many attacks on our forces in Iraq would be a sign of weakness, something that we definitely don’t need now. *The WSJ has an article about how the Harvard crisis “signals a broader fight over what a university should be.” Well, what is the fight? I bet you can guess! Remember when Jon Haidt talked about the two brands of university? (Watch the video if you haven’t seen it!) Gay ascended to the presidency just days after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action last summer, a ruling that unleashed a roiling debate across the country about the very issues she pursued most stridently. As dean of faculty, Gay had played the role of change agent and pushed progressive ideals, including more racial diversity among faculty and academic disciplines. The emphasis won fans but also brought detractors, as the school sometimes sanctioned scholars and disinvited speakers with conservative viewpoints, and fell to the bottom of an influential ranking of colleges for free speech. Under Gay’s leadership, said Avi Loeb, a theoretical physicist in Harvard’s department of astronomy, the mandate of the administrative state of the university continued to expand and shift from serving faculty to monitoring them. “The message was, don’t deviate from what they find to be appropriate,” Loeb said. “It became more of a police organization.” Gay’s supporters said she guided efforts to expand student access and opportunity. When she was selected as president, Penny Pritzker, the senior fellow of Harvard’s board, said Gay had already strengthened “Harvard as a fount of ideas and a force for good in the world.” With the faculty divided over her leadership, Gay couldn’t count on robust backing from perhaps the university’s most crucial constituency when the school’s crisis escalated. Here’s Dershowitz, erratic in his dotage but sometimes right: Faculty and alumni who see a broader fight to determine the purpose of a university between principles of truth and social justice celebrated Gay’s resignation. “This is a good first step but it’s only a first step,” said Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus and outspoken critic of Gay. “What we need now is somebody who is beyond reproach and who will reintroduce meritocracy—instead of identity-based politics.” In the end, Gay was too woke, but that wouldn’t have been cause to terminate her. It was her plagiarism. But now that she’s gone, perhaps there can be a conversation about ratcheting back the wokeness, beginning, as Steve Pinker wrote, by getting rid of DEI, promoting full free speech policies, and instituting university neutrality on political and ideological questions. Here’s a photo of my beloved Harvard from he article (click to enlarge). How could it sink so low? *And over at the NYT again, black columnist Charles Blow (his race is relevant here) takes up the cudgels to defend Claudine gay in a misguided op-ed called “The persecution of Harvard’s Claudine Gay“. (Note: there’s a critical editorial about l’affaire Gay by Ross Douthat as well: “Harvard couldn’t save both Claudine Gay and itself.“) Quotes from Blow: But the campaign against her was never truly about her testimony or accusations of plagiarism. It was a political attack on a symbol. It was a campaign of abrogation. It was and is a project of displacement and defilement meant to reverse progress and shame the proponents of that progress. As Janai Nelson, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., posted online, “The project isn’t to thwart hate but to foment it thru vicious takedowns.” This is what comes out of the south end of a bull facing north. Yes, perhaps some of her opponents were motivated by racism, but the most prominent one, Bill Ackman, withheld money not because Gay was black but because he saw Harvard as antisemitic. Remember, she’s been President for only a few months, but Harvard’s fall from grace to the position of the worst school free-speech school in America took years. But I digress. More: Diversity, equity and inclusion, or D.E.I. — the effort to assist and support the underrepresented — turns out to be the ultimate target. . . .When I spoke with the U.C.L.A. Law and Columbia Law School professor Kimberlé Crenshaw last year about the battle in Florida over the teaching of Black history, she warned that this scapegoating of academics would spread to D.E.I. efforts beyond academia, including in corporate America. “This thing will not be satisfied by one victory,” she said. “This is just one skirmish in a wider, broader battle” to make discussions about the legacy of racism in this country taboo and “to contain the power of Black folks, queer folks, women and pretty much everybody else who doesn’t agree to the agenda of reclaiming this country that the MAGA group claims.” At the time, I didn’t fully appreciate just how prescient her words were. Sorry, but there are not just two sides in this battle: MAGA versus DEI-boosterism. There are plenty of people who like diversity (and not just of ethnicity), but aren’t keen to lower standards to get it. There are other ways–ways that don’t involve letting people limbo below the merit bar. They’re harder and take longer, but in the end will be the only ones that work (and by “work” I mean “being fair but not weakening our institutions”). As a friend wrote me just a few minutes ago, Blow “has one story”, and the NYT lets him tell it over and over again.

A tweet from Ayaan about this:

Now imagine if a white straight man was president of Harvard. And he said calls for genocide against Jews on campus was dependent on context? Or if he had half as many plagiarism charges as Claudine Gay?

Would the NYT give him their platform to cry that he is the victim of… — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) January 4, 2024

*A bunch of documents connected with l’affaire Jeffrey Epstein have just been unsealed, revealing some names heretofore not connected with the case. Note that these people are NOT proven to have had sex with underage girls, though they will of course be saddle with that implication. I’m sure P. Z. is poring through the documents, slavering over every name that he can tar. Well, read on:

Newly released court documents describing Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls provide a reminder of how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes. The more than 40 documents released late Wednesday — the latest of thousands that have been made public — were sprinkled with the names of celebrities and politicians who socialized with Epstein or worked with him in the years before he was publicly accused nearly two decades ago of paying underage girls for sex. Most of those names were familiar to anyone who has followed the scandal closely, including the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein’s former girlfriend, household manager and chief recruiter of young, vulnerable females. . . .The roughly 250 documents being unsealed, starting this week, in one of the lawsuits against Maxwell mostly rehash what has long been known about a man who traveled in elite circles until his July 2019 sex trafficking arrest left him so cornered that he took his own life in jail. But they have included a few fresh details about a pyramid of abuse that grew over three decades and damaged dozens of teenage girls and young women. Among the famous people in Epstein’s orbit before he was exposed as a sexual predator were former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, singer Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield, according to the accounts of his victims and other witnesses who were quoted in the newly released documents. None of those men were accused of any wrongdoing. There were also repetitions of well-known stories about Britain’s Prince Andrew. He was sued by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who said she had sexual encounters with the royal when she was 17. The prince, who denied the allegations, settled the lawsuit in 2022. . . .Sjoberg also testified that she once went to a dinner at one of Epstein’s homes that was also attended by magician David Copperfield. She said Copperfield did magic tricks before asking if she was aware “that girls were getting paid to find other girls.” One allegation against Epstein and Maxwell was that some girls he paid for sexual acts later recruited other victims. Sjoberg said Copperfield didn’t get more specific about what he meant. A Copperfield publicist didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

That’s about it: no smoking guns, and not much we didn’t know, except about Copperfield. There’s Randy Andy, of course, but we already know the Royals paid off the girl before they kicked Andy to the curb.

The NY Post’s headline on Wednesday. As you recall, they buttressed the plagiarism charges against Claudine Gay (h/t Greg):

From Beth:

From Masih: The Arabic equivalent of the Red Cross, and, like the Red Cross in Gaza, they actually abet terrorists.

This is the head of Islamic Regime’s Red Crescent, seeing yesterday’s terrorist attack that killed over 100, as a means to strengthen the Islamic regime. Last year, during Iran’s uprising, the Red Crescent aided the regime by using their vehicles to transport forces suppressing… pic.twitter.com/dDNftcvmoc — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 4, 2024

From Luana and FIRE. So true! These people are also called the “yes-butters.”

.@SalmanRushdie warned us about the "But-Brigade." The people who say, "Yes, I believe in free speech, but …" Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy, and people should express themselves freely. This is a friendly reminder: Don't be a free speech but-head. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vPQQh2mtUo — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) January 4, 2024

From Malcolm, a cat that doesn’t work right! (watch video):

From Simon. Rechavi uses videos as analogues of biology, in this case the string of “adenine bases” added to messenger RNA to increase its stability before it’s translated into protein—called the polyA tail.” But look how smoothly these dancers move!

My second favorite big cat (Pallas’s cat is my fave). But look at this majestic snow-covered tiger!

So Majestic!! Should be protected at all costs. pic.twitter.com/2RLLILD2ek — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 4, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 14 year old girl died in the camp:

5 January 1928 | Dutch Jewish girl Roosje Wolf was born in Rotterdam. In December 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/4SU4DqwIoj — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 5, 2024

Two tweets from Matthew. First, Titanicat. “Draw me like you draw your French cats.”

Someone remade titanic, but with their cat 🐈‍⬛ 🎬 owl___kitty pic.twitter.com/6pJbImn7eN — cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) January 3, 2024

An illusion, but it doesn’t work very well for me:

Vertically or horizontally aligned rows appear to tilt. pic.twitter.com/je0IQRZIYs — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) January 4, 2024