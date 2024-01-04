Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, January 4, 2024, and National Spaghetti Day, which is in fact what I’m having tonight.

It’s also Dimpled Chad Day, celebrating the January election tally in 2001 that was so problematic, National Trivia Day, World Hypnotism Day, World Braille Day, the eleventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas, and, in Nigeria, Ogoni Day (Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People).

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 4 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Shoot me now! The NYT cannot stop its biased reporting about Israel, in which the news is almost imperceptibly infused with pious moralizing about what Israel should do. Now the Jewish-owned paper is beefing because Israel killed a senior Hamas leader—exactly what it is supposed to do—and did it “surgically”, the way the world prescribes. The NYT headline: “Killing of senior Hamas leader carries risks for Israel, analysts say.” As if Israel didn’t know this! What does the paper want—for Israel to surrender to Hamas and withdraw back into its boundaries? Don’t answer that, because the answer is “yes”. From the odious rag:

“Of all the possible reactions Hamas may take, the most disconcerting is with regard to the hostages,” wrote the columnist, Nachum Barnea. “The argument that the assassination will soften Sinwar’s position is just a story we tell ourselves,” he wrote, referring to the Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, adding that the killing was likely to “delay, or even torpedo, the negotiations” for their release. Mr. Netanyahu met with representatives of hostage families on Tuesday evening, around the very time that the strike took place, and told them efforts to free their loved ones were continuing. “The contacts are being held; they have not been cut off,” he said. Israel, familiar with the seemingly endless cycle of attacks and counterattacks in the Middle East, is bracing for retribution. Many residents who live along the northern border with Lebanon have already been displaced from their homes for months because of rocket fire by Hezbollah, with whom Mr. al-Arouri had worked closely. After the killing, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, said in a televised briefing that Israeli forces were “on very high alert on all fronts, for defensive and offensive actions.” He emphasized that Israel was “focused on fighting Hamas,” in what some Israeli analysts interpreted as a suggestion that it did not seek a wider war with Hezbollah. Israeli public support for destroying Hamas is broad but not unqualified: After almost three months of war in Gaza, and amid growing international pressure to limit the rising number of Palestinian civilian deaths, many Israelis are beginning to voice out loud questions about whether the goal is realistic, and whether the country could bear the toll it would take to achieve it. Most senior Hamas leaders within Gaza have eluded capture, and though Israel has begun pulling some troops out of the enclave in what appears to be the start of a shift toward a new stage of the war, few in the country were prepared for a conflict of this length and with such heavy casualties.

I’m starting to believe that not only does the NYT want Israel to lose the war, but they don’t even want Israel to exist. That’s probably an exaggeration, but when I read an article like the above, which made the steam come out of my ears, I can almost see the editors frantically looking for some angle that’s bad for Israel. And when Israel screws up, as it did when killing the three hostages, I bet they pass out sweets in the newsroom.

*And along those lines, the Washington Post, a running dog sprinting for the pound, is tut-tutting about how a surgical strike on a Hamas leader could produce a “wider war” and that Hezbollah has vowed to take revenge. Seriously, we’re supposed to fret over Israel doing exactly what nearly all of America wants it to do? Oy!

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah said in an address Wednesday that Israel would meet with “a response and punishment” a day after the death of senior Hamas leader Saleh Arouri in a suspected Israeli drone strike in a Beirut suburb. Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group based in Lebanon, has traded fire with Israel in recent weeks amid fear that tensions could lead to a regional conflict. The Lebanese government said it was urging Hezbollah to show restraint. “If the enemy thinks of waging a war on Lebanon,” Nasrallah said, they “will regret it.” Before Nasrallah’s speech, the Israel Defense Forces said its troops were “prepared for any scenario.” . . .Regional and global leaders warned against escalating violence after the killing of a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, in Beirut, amid fears that tensions could boil over on the Israeli-Lebanese border and across the region. In France, President Emmanuel Macrontold Israeli Minister Benny Gantz that it was “essential to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon,” according to a readout of a call Tuesday provided by French officials, Agence France-Presse reported. Macron also reportedly offered France as an intermediary to keep lines of communication open among all parties.

Macron can aller en randonnée. An official of Hamas happened to be in Beirut, and he expects Israel to stay its hand. Pfft!

In Lebanon, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habbib told the BBC that government officials are urging Hezbollah not to respond to Arouri’s killing, and he called on Israel’s allies to also restrain it from taking action in Lebanon. “We are very concerned,” he said, referring to the risk of a regional war. Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the attack as an “Israeli crime” aimed at drawing Lebanon into the conflict.

If Hamas officials go to Lebanon, so will Israelis or their weapons. Pfft!

An adviser to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, former ambassador Mark Regev, said the strike did not represent an attack against the Lebanese state or Hezbollah. “Whoever did this did a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership,” he said in an interview with MSNBC. Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack, he said.

prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, former ambassador Mark Regev, said the strike did not represent an attack against the Lebanese state or Hezbollah. “Whoever did this did a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership,” he said in an interview with MSNBC. Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack, he said. In Iran, which is a key backer of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said the attack was “another spark in the veins of resistance and motivation to fight against” Israel.

No, it’s an attempt of Israel to stop terrorism against it, terrorism which is largely financed and promoted by Iran.

The United Nations peacekeeping force inside Lebanon, UNIFIL, has urged all parties to cease fire. “We are deeply concerned at any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences,” a spokesman said in a statement emailed Wednesday. The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon was established in 1978 to monitor the border after Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon that year.

The UN, which is clearly an arm of Palestine now, can also take a hike. Surely they know what a “cease fire” means. But when have they ever cared a hoot about Israel? Further, the UN force in Lebanon has done almost nothing to curb Hezbollah, something that’s clearly obvious now.

*Here’s a Times of Israel headline that should scare the bejeezus out of Hamas. Click to read:

It’s a short article:

After the killing of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut yesterday, allegedly by Israel, Mossad chief David Barnea says today: “Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the [October 7] massacre — he signed his own death warrant.” Barnea makes the comment at the funeral of former Mossad head Zvi Zamir, who died yesterday. The quote is a paraphrase of a famous one by Israel’s first prime minister David Ben Gurion, who said in a 1963 speech: “Let every Hebrew mother know she has entrusted the fate of her [soldier] sons to commanders worthy of it.”

But maybe the butchers don’t care, for when Mossad takes them down they’ll become shaheed (martyrs) and get all the goodies in Heaven. Mossad has a long memory, though, as witnessed by the seven years it took for them to finish off the terrorists who killed Israeli athletes in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

*More trouble, but this time in Iran. As the WSJ reports, the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian terrorist boss, who was assassinated by the U.S. four years ago, was interrupted by a series of explosions that killed at least 95 people. And Israel apparently had nothing to do with it. Soleimani was the man who gave orders to Hezbollah, to Hamas, to the Houthis, and who was in charge of exporting the Iranian revolution to the whole world. He was killed at the direction of, yes, Donald Trump with the approval of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, without the Congress knowing anything.

At least 95 people were killed in explosions in Iran near a public ceremony commemorating the death of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer killed in 2020 by an American airstrike, the country’s state media reported. Iranian officials said the blasts were the work of terrorists. Some 211 others were wounded by the blasts, which took place as crowds gathered near the tomb of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to Iran’s government-run Islamic Republic News Agency. Iran said it was investigating the cause of the explosions. Officials revised the death toll down after reporting earlier in the day that 103 people had been killed in the blasts. The blasts come at a moment of heightened tensions across the Middle East, with war raging between Israel and Hamas, an Islamist militant group that has moved closer to Iran in recent years. A senior Hamas leader, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed on Tuesday in Beirut in what Lebanese officials described as a suspected Israeli attack. The Israeli military declined to comment on whether it was responsible for the attack in Beirut.

Of course it was, but they don’t comment on stuff like this (and we have confirmation from “anonymous sources”(. But I highly doubt that the explosions in Iran had anything to do with Israel. They have nothing to gain from causing pandemonium at the funeral of a dead terrorist and there are plenty of splinter groups in Iran that would gladly do so. But when in doubt, blame the U.S. and Israel:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a short statement didn’t assign blame for Wednesday’s attacks, saying “the perpetrators and criminals who were involved in this terrorist crime will soon be identified and punished for their actions.” Some Iranian officials broadly blamed the U.S. and Israel for the blasts, without offering specifics of how the two countries might have been involved. U.S. officials said the U.S. had no involvement in the blast, and said they had no indication Israel was behind it. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. had seen no intelligence anticipating violence surrounding the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

As an example of how odious this guy was, he was personally sanctioned by the United Nations. You have to be a really bad actor to get that award!

*Bill Ackman, the hedge-fund gazillionaire whose tweets helped bring down Claudine Gay and who was the first donor to withhold money from Harvard for its antisemitism, has written an article for the Free Press called “How to fix Harvard.” I thought Steve Pinker had already done that by proposing his “Fivefold Way”, but Ackman has more to say:

A few weeks later, I went up to campus to see things with my own eyes, and listen and learn from students and faculty. I met with 15 or so members of the faculty and a few hundred students in small and large settings, and a clearer picture began to emerge. I ultimately concluded that antisemitism was not the core of the problem. It was simply a troubling warning sign—it was the “canary in the coal mine”—despite how destructive it was in impacting student life and learning on campus. I came to learn that the root cause of antisemitism at Harvard was an ideology that had been promulgated on campus, an oppressor/oppressed framework, that provided the intellectual bulwark behind the protests, helping to generate anti-Israel and anti-Jewish hate speech and harassment. Then I did more research. The more I learned, the more concerned I became, and the more ignorant I realized I had been about DEI, a powerful movement that has not only pervaded Harvard but the educational system at large. I came to understand that diversity, equity, and inclusion was not what I had naively thought these words meant. I have always believed that diversity is an important feature of a successful organization, but by diversity I mean diversity in its broadest form: diversity of viewpoints, politics, ethnicity, race, age, religion, experience, socioeconomic background, sexual identity, gender, one’s upbringing, and more. What I learned, however, was that DEI was not about diversity in its purest form. Rather, DEI was a political advocacy movement on behalf of certain groups that are deemed oppressed under DEI’s own methodology.

Apparently Ackman has not been paying attention to campuses, and seems pretty ignorant about the grasping tentacles of DEI and its narrative. Well, better to learn later than never. And so he pins most of the blame for Gay’s failure on her embrace of DEI. Pinker, too, says that DEI must be eliminated to “fix Harvard”, but his solution is more thorough. Ackman on Gay:

The Harvard board should not have run a search process that had a predetermined objective of hiring only a DEI-approved candidate. In any case, there are many incredibly talented black men and women who could have been selected by Harvard to serve as its president, so why did the Harvard Corporation board choose Gay? One can only speculate without knowing all of the facts, but it appears Gay’s leadership in the creation of Harvard’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and the penetration of DEI ideology into the corporation board room perhaps made Gay the favored candidate. The search was also done at a time when many other top universities had similar DEI-favored candidate searches underway for their presidents, reducing the number of potential candidates available in light of the increased competition for talent.

He also suggests that universities should get their presidents from the world of business:

. . . . universities should broaden their searches to include capable businesspeople for the role of president, as a university president requires more business skills than can be gleaned from even the most successful academic career with its hundreds of peer-reviewed papers and many books.

Perhaps, but businesspeople don’t much understand what’s needed in academia. In fact, Harvard’s Board of Overseers is loaded with such people, and look what they did: they chose Gay and then defended her against the charges of plagiarism! He gives other recommendations, including the resignation of several Board members, and some of them are good:

Harvard must once again become a meritocratic institution that does not discriminate for or against faculty or students based on their skin color, and where diversity is understood in its broadest form so that students can learn in an environment that welcomes diverse viewpoints from faculty and students from truly diverse backgrounds and experiences.

I can sign on to that. In net, Ackman did Harvard a very good turn, but Pinker’s solution involves more salubrious changes than does Ackman, with more emphasis on free speech and the addition of institutional neutrality.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili looks proud and very intent today!:

Hili: I’m very busy. A: What with? Hili: Observing the world.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem bardzo zajęta. Ja: Czym?

Hili: Obserwowaniem świata.

*******************

From Kristen:

From Stash Krod, a New Yorker kitty cartoon by Kim Warp:

From the Really Funny Signs FB page:

From Masih, another Iranian women beaten to death because of her tonsure. She was just 17.

The Islamic Republic killed her just because she didn’t want to cover her cute short hair.

This is #ArmitaGaravand who was beaten up to death by morality police in Iran. I cannot stop thinking of her.

Iranian teenagers hate Mullah’s regime. They want to have a normal life. pic.twitter.com/NpWtrKQIX8 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 3, 2024

From Jez, who loves otters—just like Matthew and me:

Good morning everybody.

The pelting rain has finally subsided here in Yorkshire and some of the fields are actually flooded but today is much brighter thank goodness! 😃

I hope that you all have a great hump day and hugs are available as always . . .pic.twitter.com/LAjq9Kgu6s — John Sowle (@johnsowle) January 3, 2024

From Simon; Oded likes to find scientific analogues to videos (“supplementary material” consists of the data that you don’t want to put in the paper but is necessary to buttress its conclusions)::

The stuff hidden in the supplementary materialspic.twitter.com/Fo12UAwJ6J — Oded Rechavi 💔 (@OdedRechavi) January 2, 2024

From Malcolm (second tweet). A cat makes a mistake by attacking a crow when its mates are around:

This is what happens when crows try a big cat 💀 pic.twitter.com/72o7Ch6bbF — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) December 31, 2023

From Luana, the two types of d*gs:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 21 year old woman killed with an injection of phenol directly into the heart, a horrible and painful way to die. Then they killed her parents and her sister.

4 January 1921 | Dutch Jewish woman Ester Levitus was born in Amsterdam. A clerk. In 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz, where she was killed on 21 August with a phenol heart injection. Her parents Jakob & Sophia and younger sister Lena were also murdered in the camp. pic.twitter.com/jKQa3gH2Ln — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 4, 2024

And a drawing of the executions, I believe by someone who witnessed them:

In 1941 seriously ill prisoners in #Auschwitz began to be killed with phenol heart injections. Inside a procedure room prisoners were told to sit on a stool. A functionary behind them pulled their arms back & an SS orderly plunged a needle directly into the heart muscle. pic.twitter.com/DG844jkQOg — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 24, 2020

Two tweets from Professor Cobb. First, LOOK AT THIS YAK GO!

Defenders of the Tibetan Plateau, the wild Tibetan Yak 野生藏牦牛，青藏高原的捍卫者 pic.twitter.com/Tpi83lkj6Z — YellowRiver 478@folks (@Yellowriver478) December 24, 2023

Six species of cat from one trailcam (identified in Spanish):

.

SEIS ESPECIES DE FELINOS SILVESTRES EN UN MISMO SITIO Conviven en una misma zona entre ellas, y también con humanos, ya q se trata del área norte del PN Calilegua donde la actividad hidrocarburífera se acompaña de un intenso tránsito vehicular. pic.twitter.com/04qIB4MNPF — Red Yaguareté (@RedYaguarete) December 26, 2023