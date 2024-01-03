Yes, it’s about Israel, but the laws of physics determined that my latent secular Judaism would be activated by the Hamas/Israel war. Never before have I seen such a bushel of lies, misrepresentations, biased reporting, near-complete ignorance of history, willingness to excuse Hamas and the UN—all accompanied by sheer hatred of Israel and the Jews. It’s enough to make steam come out of my ears like a character in a Warner Brothers cartoon. Never in my own life have I seen the so much of the world go off the rails at once. (Well, there are some sane ones, but they’re not “progressives,” which angers me even more.)
So, in lieu of ranting, I present to you 5½ minutes of video commentary on the wary by Lucy Aharish, the “the first Arab-Muslim news presenter on mainstream Hebrew-language Israeli television.” This is one of the sane ones.
8 thoughts on “Video of the day”
Thanks for sharing the video. I agree with most of what was said, except the section where we are asked to think about why it is that the majority of the population in Gaza lives in abject poverty. Yes, I do not doubt for one second that donated money meant for humanitarian purposes has been mis-allocated for the self-preservation of Hamas. But I think it is unfortunate that it was not mentioned that the blockade of Gaza by Israel is likely one of the main reasons why that poverty exists in the first place.
She didn’t mention it simply because she knows the truth. The blockade of Gaza (which is an attempt to stop weapons, and only weapons, coming into Gaza – obviously with very poor results) has nothing to do with the poverty of inhabitants of Gaza Strip.
Israel should besiege Gaza to starve Hamas. Then the people of Gaza will know what real privation feels like. They will pine for the days when they were an open-air prison which will seem like Club Med in their memories.
It was the October 7 attack that made it obvious why a blockade was necessary. I always had sympathy for the Palestinians, at first because of my upbringing (as a former Communist we were cool towards Israel but I always believed in Israel’s right to exist) and later because I just felt bad for the many Arab people’s caught between despots and religious fanatics(I still do). I did not like the right wing part of the Israel government but even then I did wonder if it was even possible for a left wing Israel to have a trustworthy partner with the Palestinians (and maybe that was why Bibi kept getting elected). After October 7 and the revelations of the systematic hatred of Jews taught all over the Arab world and Hamas vow to repeat these attacks the progressive refusal to admit to this situation would have anyone angry whether they were Jewish or not.
Joe Biden needs some un-love. That comment about Israel doing “indescriminate bombing” hideously keeps cropping up. I saw it a few nights ago from a hostile BBC reporter. Plus a rumbling undertow of 1) get done quick, I need to get elected; and 2) be careful how you do the bombing!
Be careful? Biden should be right behind Netanyahu, urging him “don’t hold back.”
That comment has indeed come back to haunt Biden—and worse—the Israeli war effort. I have heard it used over and over in the media, forcing Israel to refute it repeatedly. President Biden has long been regarded as a gaffe machine, and this one was a doozie. I wish he could un-say it.
This is good, very good:
“the laws of physics determined that my latent secular Judaism would be activated by the Hamas/Israel war. Never before have I seen such a bushel of lies, misrepresentations, biased reporting, near-complete ignorance of history, willingness to excuse Hamas and the UN—all accompanied by sheer hatred of Israel and the Jews. It’s enough to make steam come out of my ears like a character in a Warner Brothers cartoon. Never in my own life have I seen the so much of the world go off the rails at once.”
I’d like to use it, with citation, of course.
And yes, it’s discouraging AF to see self-styled “progressives” parrot Hamas propaganda.
I recall falling for some crap when I was young in the anti-war movement (Viet Nam War) but I’m not willing to admit it was so utterly distorted. The Stalinists and the Weathermen made me nervous. I do recall the chant: “Kim, Kim — Kim Il Sung, Revolution by the Young” — but I could never get that one past my lips. It was always, like…what??? (I also knew at least one fire-breathing gun-toting radical who later turned out to be police agent – he was quite effective, too. I felt like such an idiot not to have sussed that out.)
Other topic, I think Biden’s statements are forced by his political position. My only objection to him is that he’s perceived as too old.
There’s a lot packed into that commentary.
What did the people of Gaza get for the millions in aid that came their way? They got tunnels. They got to serve as munitions placed at the front of a battlefield. They got rubble where they could have had a shining city by the sea.
What would it take to prove to the world that Hamas committed horrible atrocities against innocent civilians? Because the victims were Jews, nothing will suffice. The Jews are alone in this world.
What about the feminists? Jewish women don’t matter.
Does the truth always win out in the long run, as the speaker states? I have my doubts.