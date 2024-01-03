Video of the day

Yes, it’s about Israel, but the laws of physics determined that my latent secular Judaism would be activated by the Hamas/Israel war. Never before have I seen such a bushel of lies, misrepresentations, biased reporting, near-complete ignorance of history, willingness to excuse Hamas and the UN—all accompanied by sheer hatred of Israel and the Jews. It’s enough to make steam come out of my ears like a character in a Warner Brothers cartoon. Never in my own life have I seen the so much of the world go off the rails at once. (Well, there are some sane ones, but they’re not “progressives,” which angers me even more.)

So, in lieu of ranting, I present to you 5½ minutes of video commentary on the wary by Lucy Aharish, the “the first Arab-Muslim news presenter on mainstream Hebrew-language Israeli television.” This is one of the sane ones.