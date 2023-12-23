The American Association of Biological Anthropologists denies the sex binary in humans (on ideological grounds, of course)

The other day I discussed how several anthropologists wrote a letter supporting the decision of the American Anthropological Association (AAA) and the Canadian Anthropological Society (CASCA) to cancel a panel on sex (“Let’s talk about sex, baby: why biological sex remains a necessary analytic category in anthropology”) at their annual meeting. Appaerntly they objected to the fact that there are two sexes in humans that can be identified in skeletons with a high degree of accuracy.

One of the three signers of the letter was our old friend Agustín Fuentes, a Princeton professor who apparently decided to devote most of his career being uber-woke (he has, for example, damned Charles Darwin for promoting genocide and being a misogynist).

The letter by Fuentes et al, attacked the sex binary in humans, implying that in our relatives the orangutans there are more than two sexes, because there are two types of males in at least one of the three named species: big dominant males with cheek flaps, and smaller males lacking jowls. The statement was this was this (my bolding):

People are born with non-binary genitalia every day – we tend to call people who fall into this group intersex. People are born with sex chromosomes that are not XX or XY but X, XXY, XXXY and more, every day. The same is true with gonads. What’s more, someone can have intersex genitalia but not intersex gonads, intersex chromosomes but not intersex genitalia. These bodily differences demonstrate the massive variation seen in sex physiology across vertebrate species. Looking beyond humans, we see three forms of the adult orangutan. Does this represent a sex binary? Significant percentages of many reptile species have intersex genitalia. Are we still trying to call sex a binary? The binary limits the kinds of questions we can ask and therefore limits the scope of our science.

Well that’s just stupid. They’re clearly implying that there are more than two sexes in orangutans. In fact, as all sane primatologists agree, there are only two sexes in orangs: in this case there are two types of males and one type of female. Yep, still two sexes! Even Wikipedia recognizes that the two forms of males are, yes, MALES. They produce sperm, and that’s the diagnosis and definition of males in animals (and vascular plants).

I will say no more except to add that this letter and its craziness comes purely from the ideological view that if there are humans who don’t feel that they are members of their natal sex, then we must be able to see a spectrum of biological sex in nature. That is, we impose what we want to be true upon nature itself, an error called the “reverse appeal to nature” fallacy. Luana and I described that in our paper:

This inverts an old fallacy into a new one, which we call the reverse appeal to nature. Instead of assuming that what is natural must be good, this fallacy holds that “what is good must be natural.”

If there are humans with gender dysphoria, then we must see a spectrum of sex in humans. But in fact we don’t. And we don’t see it on other animals either. The “reverse appeal to nature” is the basis for six misstatements by ideologues in my field that Luana Maroja and I discussed in an article called “The ideological subversion of biology.”

But now there’s another infection of anthropology by wokeness that I’ve learned of, and it’s an infection not just of cultural anthropology, but anthropology in general. I refer to the following statement by the American Association of Biological Anthropologists. This is an old and venerable (founded 1928) organization that used to be called the American Association of Physical Anthropology, but changed their name after a series of votes, though I’m not sure why. At any rate, I hear that it’s the home of the top peer-reviewed journal in anthropology.

That, however, didn’t keep it from going full woke, and it issued a statement in support of trans lives (below) that denies the sex binary in humans. And it clearly does that on ideological grounds. Here’s the statement (it appears here). I’ve added red where they go off the rails.

This society, like all science societies, really should institute a policy of institutional neutrality, because this has almost nothing to do with anthropology. It’s virtue-signaling, pure and simple, and their denial of the sex binary is simply nonsense. Of course it’s proper to oppose bias and bigotry against trans people, but it’s also proper to oppose attacks on innocent Israelis and the murder of Syrians by their own President. Note as well that they make a contentious statement here, approving of “care that is gender and life affirming,” There are many people, presumably including anthropologists, who don’t approve of the form of “gender-affirming” care that immediately accept’s a child’s self-diagnosis of being born in the wrong body, and putting them on a conveyer belt that ineluctably leads to hormone treatment and surgery.

Shame on the American Association of Biological Anthropologists! Not only do they make a big scientific mistake, but, in their effort to show how wonderful they are, promote a form of therapy that may well be harmful to the very group of gender-dysphoric youngsters that they want to help.

h/t: Elizabeth Weiss