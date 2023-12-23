Kipnis on Hitchens

Here we have one snarky writer dissing another, and I admire both of them. This one is Laura Kipnis, writer and Northwestern University professor, going after Christopher Hitchens, who needs no introduction. It’s a fairly short piece in Critical Quarterly, free to read by clicking below (pdf is here).

Those of you who admire Hitchens—and I’m one—will have to endure him taking a drubbing about his retrograde views of women and politics, his fixation on Bill Clinton, and his overstatements about his sex life. Yes, he was wrong, but often he was right (viz., Mother Teresa, religion, the Elgin Marbles), but he was always witty and thoughtful.

Just a few excerpts, and I’m gonna go home and cook a nice dinner with a nice bottle.

I can be as humourless as the next leftwing feminist but for some reason Christopher’s, what to call it – lasciviousness? antiquarianism? – amused more than offended me, though his public anti-abortion stance was noxious and, one suspects, hypocritical. Colour me surprised if that particular edict was upheld in practice. In any case, I never thought of him as someone you’d go to for instruction on feminism, and increasingly not on any political question, yet it was perplexingly hard to hold his bad politics against him. Mocking him on gender could even be fun, as at least there, unlike elsewhere, the positions seemed lightly held. When he published his notorious ‘Why Women Aren’t Funny’ piece in Vanity Fair, I responded (I hope a teensy bit funnily) in Slate, where he also frequently wrote, that though it was a fascinating portrait of female nature and relations between the sexes, it was unclear to which decade it applied – it had the slightly musty air of 1960s-ish Kingsley Amis, wrapped in nostalgia ‘for the merry days when sexual conquest required an arsenal of tactics deployed by bon-vivantish cads on girdled, girlish sexual holdouts. “Oh Mr. Hitchens!” you imagine one of the potential conquests squealing at an errant hand on nylon-clad knee.’ My problem with Christopher, hardly mine alone, was (to state the obvious) simply that he was one of the more charming men on the planet and mixed with liquor, this is a dangerous combination. Like most people who knew him at all, a few of the drunkest nights of my life were spent in his company. Conversations were funny, flirtatious, frank. Yet the rightward turn and increasing political rigidity also made him seem ridiculous: eruditely shrill.

And Kipnis avers that Hitchens was obsessive about Bill Clinton, particularly about his philandering (or rape, or whatever he actually did):

Christopher, on the other hand … Something about Bill Clinton’s sex life seemed to derange him. He was off the rails on the subject, literally sputtering. I tried to put it to him that he seemed, well, overinvested. It seemed way too personal, somehow off. What was it about Bill Clinton that had this unhinging effect on him? (I was kind of drunk at that point myself.) I suppose I expected him to at least pretend to ponder the question, devote maybe a few seconds to a show of self-examination. Anyone would. Not him. He was barricaded against anything I could say, also against the ‘what is this “about” for you’ sort of conversation that drunk people are known to have, which is one of the fun things about drinking, Something obdurate and hardened switched on instead. Thinking was not what was taking place, just pre-rehearsed lines and a lot of outrage. . . . . When I later tried (and failed) to read No One Left to Lie to, his anti-Clinton screed, it reminded me of what had seemed so deranged and shrill that evening in Chicago. Of course, there’d be much more of that to come: the bellicose over-certainty about Iraq, the increasingly militaristic posturing – there was a comic rigidity about it. I’m thinking of what philosopher Henri Bergson wrote in his 1900 book on laughter about what turns people into comedic figures:2 being unaware of something automatic or mechanistic in your attitudes or actions, like Lucille Ball on the chocolate factory assembly line, turning into an automaton herself as the line keeps speeding up. Inflexibility is funny, though also a tragic waste of whatever’s human in us. The human is elastic.

Kipnis is smart and is not without humor herself, so one has to seriously consider her point of view. But what we can all agree on is what she says towards the end:

There was a sentence of Christopher’s that I always remembered, from a review of something by Richard Yates. I wished I had written it. Regarding Yates: ‘It’s clear that he’s no fan of this smug housing development or the new forms of capitalism on behalf of which its male inhabitants make their daily dash to the train.’ It’s a sentence I’m sure he gave little thought to, but I loved its man-of-the-world swoop – from a writer’s oeuvre to the banalities of suburban marriage to the mode of production, crammed into an offhandedly elegant sentence. There were always things to admire in his sentences, even as his political instincts went to shit.

The man could write. And when he wrote and was right, it was great stuff, like “God Is Not Great.”