Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to December 23, 2023, and it’s but two days until the beginning of Coynezaa. It’s also National Pfeffernüsse Day, a day for culturally appropriating a great sweetmeat, an iced gingerbread cookie from Germany, translation: “pepper nuts”. I could use some over the holidays. But be careful, for Wikipedia notes this:

In 1820, the Brothers Grimm warned their sister Charlotte (de) against excessive consumption: “Don’t eat too much of the pepper nuts, they are said to cause a lot of heat!” At that time, nutmeg was considered an aphrodisiac, and cardamom as invigorating as caffeine

It’s also National Bake Day, Festivus, “a secular holiday made popular by the sitcom Seinfeld,” Night of the Radishes (Oaxaca City, Mexico), Tibb’s Eve in Newfoundland and Labrador, denoting a day that will never arrive (!), and, finally, Tom Bawcock’s Eve in Mousehole, Cornwall, celebrating a legendary resident (the town is pronounced “muzzle”), who saved the place from starvation. As Wikipedia notes, “During this festival Stargazy pie (a mixed fish, egg and potato pie with protruding fish heads) is eaten. . “. That is the world’s WORST pie.

Here’s a scene from “Night of the Radishes” with the Wikipedia caption:

And would you love a slice of Stargazy pie? I would eschew it! (Photo from Wikipedia.)

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 23 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The UN Security Council has finally passed a resolution that is binding on Hamas and on Israel (though countries have ignored resolutions like this before). The substance is described below (I can’t find the original text): the issue is how long the “humanitarian pauses” will last. Israel will surely not tolerate a permanent cease-fire, but that’s what many countries, including our EU allies want. The best news is that all the hostages will be released. And, with some strictures, the war can go on. The text of the resolution is here.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution calling for a surge in aid to desperate civilians in the Gaza Strip, ending nearly a week of intense diplomatic wrangling intended to ensure that the United States would not block the measure. The vote was 13-0 in favor of the resolution, with the United States and Russia abstaining. At the insistence of the United States, the final version of the measure did not demand an immediate truce, omitting earlier language that would have insisted on the “urgent suspension of hostilities.” But it called for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors,” of unspecified timing and location, “to enable full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access.” It remained unclear how the resolution would affect the current fighting in Gaza, where about 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and ground operations. The resolution was adopted after Council diplomats repeatedly delayed the vote this week and reworked the measure in intense negotiations aimed at winning support from the White House and its allies in the Israeli government. . . . Friday’s resolution, put forward by the U.A.E., the only Arab country currently on the 15-member council, called on the warring parties in Gaza to allow the use of “all available routes” into Gaza for aid deliveries, according to a draft that was circulated before the vote. It also demands the immediate release of all hostages abducted during the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. . . . Even though she did not vote in favor of the resolution, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said it “speaks to the severity of the crisis and it calls on all of us to do more.” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield did not explain why the U.S. had abstained but said she was deeply disappointed that the resolution did not condemn Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel.

This is pretty good, so long as it holds Hamas to the same suspension of hostilities as it does Israel. That is, no more rockets during the “pauses.” The hostages will be released (I predict that many will have been killed), and Hamas will no longer hold assets to use as bargaining chips. But I’m convinced that Israel and its citizens want Hamas gone, and I doubt that anything the UN does will ultimately prevent that from happening, As for what could happen after Hamas loses, you can find a good series of speculations by an Israeli at this site (h/t Norm)

*However, there’s considerable criticism that the regulation is too weak, and of course Doctors Without Borders:

Humanitarian groups immediately responded by sharply criticizing the United States for not supporting calls to end the war, which Gazan authorities say has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians. The United Nations says the war has displaced nearly 1.9 million people — more than 85 percent of the population — who are at risk of both famine and the rampant spread of infectious diseases. Doctors Without Borders, which has physicians and other staff working in Gaza’s crumbling health care system, said the resolution “falls painfully short” of what is needed. “This resolution has been watered down to the point that its impact on the lives of civilians in Gaza will be nearly meaningless,” the group’s executive director in the United States, Avril Benoît, said in a statement.

People must realize that “calls for ending the war” are the same as “calls to leave Hamas in power”, and a permanent ceasefire is a guarantee that Israel will be subject to continued terrorism, and may be in danger as a country. I don’t support calls to end the war until Hamas is destroyed or rendered powerless. The solution is for them to put down their weapons, disband, surrender, and, of course, release all the hostages.

*Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, once regarded as a “progressive” Democrat, is now abjuring the label because, as a legislator who favored Israel, he was demonized by his fellow progressives.”

In April 2022, during his Senate primary campaign in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman spoke enthusiastically about his unqualified support for Israel and said he did not consider himself a “progressive” when it came to his views on the Jewish state. “Whenever I’m in a situation to be called on to take up the cause of strengthening and enhancing the security of Israel or deepening our relationship between the United States and Israel, I’m going to lean in,” Mr. Fetterman, then the lieutenant governor, told Jewish Insider at the time. When it came to far-left Democrats who harshly criticized Israel, he added, “I would also respectfully say that I’m not really a progressive in that sense.” So as the left has turned against Mr. Fetterman in recent weeks, branding him #GenocideJohn for his unequivocal support of Israel’s fierce retaliation against Hamas in response to the group’s Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, the senator has dug in. Once a darling of progressives who positioned himself as a champion of the underdog and highlighted his association with Senator Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist from Vermont, Mr. Fetterman now has a less rosy view of the left and says the label of “progressive” does not fit him anymore. “What I have found out over the last couple years is that the right, and now the left, are hoping that I die,” Mr. Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke during his campaign, said in an interview on Wednesday. “There are ones that are rooting for another blood clot. They have both now been wishing that I die.”

*As always, I’m stealing three items from Nellie Bowles’s snarky but accurate weekly news summary; this week it’s “TGIF: Down with democracy!” The first one refers to lots of immigrants to Texas being flown to Chicago.

→ Mayor of Chicago says immigration is war: Speaking of progressives and immigration, the mayor of Chicago is having a breakdown over migrants arriving. You see, immigrants are beloved, welcome new members of Texas, they must stay in Texas. Here’s what Chicago’s mayor said this week: “[T]hey come to the city of Chicago, where we have homelessness, mental health clinics that have been shut down and closed, you have people who are seeking employment. The governor of Texas needs to look in the mirror of the chaos he is causing for this country. This is not just a Chicago dynamic. He is attacking our country.” First of all, the way blue city mayors are talking about immigrants is pretty nasty. I know and love many Californians who come from Mexico. Second: Is there no homelessness in Texas? Are there no mental health clinics that have been shut down in Texas? Why should Southern states alone carry the very real social service burden of helping new folks settle when blue states are the ones who want that open border in the first place? It’s a very clever trick to blame Southern states, which are really in a Catch-22. They’re racist for wanting border control. They’re racist for sending new arrivals to other American cities. They’re racist for even saying they need help and that social services are expensive. And yet it’s decidedly not racist for the mayor of Chicago to say that the arrival of immigrant families is an “attack” on the city. Meanwhile, 14,000 people were recorded crossing the border in a single day this week, a new record. → What if race is a skill: Colleges, banned from technically doing affirmative action, are going nuts trying to figure out ways around this rule. Obviously, dropping standardized testing is a good first step, done. But the next: they are going to redefine merit to include race, or at least that’s what an influential education consulting group is suggesting. If you think for one second that these schools are going to let in more Asian students, you have not met a determined McKinsey consultant with a pocketful of Adderall and a determination to get those percentages a little more correct at Princeton.

Here’s an excerpt from that National Review article:

explained that if the mission of a college or university is to advance diversity and equity, then applicants whose identities align with this mission should be given preference. Under Coleman’s understanding of merit, presumably, a black student who writes his application essay about overcoming “systemic racism” might be considered more intelligent and prepared for higher education than, say, a Korean-American student who gets a perfect score on the SAT. At a November event for College Board, Art Coleman, EducationCounsel’s co-founder and managing partner,that if the mission of a college or university is to advance diversity and equity, then applicants whose identities align with this mission should be given preference. Under Coleman’s understanding of merit, presumably, a black student who writes his application essay about overcoming “systemic racism” might be considered more intelligent and prepared for higher education than, say, a Korean-American student who gets a perfect score on the SAT. referenced the firm’s July guidance letter six times and advised law schools in the Empire State to “consider reevaluating the criteria for assessing merit, including standardized test scores.” It warned law firms that “overreliance on a student’s GPA might not be appropriate or determinative of a student’s career outcome and is often at the expense of evaluating a prospect’s qualities and abilities more holistically.” Even organizations outside of higher education have subscribed to EducationCounsel’s redefinition of merit. In its response to the Court’s decision, the New York State Bar Associationthe firm’s July guidance letter six times and advised law schools in the Empire State to “consider reevaluating the criteria for assessing merit, including standardized test scores.” It warned law firms that “overreliance on a student’s GPA might not be appropriate or determinative of a student’s career outcome and is often at the expense of evaluating a prospect’s qualities and abilities more holistically.” published a playbook for “advancing higher education diversity goals” that was co-authored by Coleman. It explains that “adhering to principles of holistic review that consider multiple measures of preparedness and merit (i.e., a student’s academic, nonacademic, and contextual backgrounds) is critical to making the kinds of nuanced and individualized judgements called for to achieve robust student diversity.” It instructs colleges and universities to create “admissions materials that allow students to represent academic preparedness in multiple ways, in addition to or in lieu of test scores.” EducationCounsel has been trying to redefine the concept of merit for some time. In 2019, College Boarda playbook for “advancing higher education diversity goals” that was co-authored by Coleman. It explains that “adhering to principles of holistic review that consider multiple measures of preparedness and merit (i.e., a student’s academic, nonacademic, and contextual backgrounds) is critical to making the kinds of nuanced and individualized judgements called for to achieve robust student diversity.” It instructs colleges and universities to create “admissions materials that allow students to represent academic preparedness in multiple ways, in addition to or in lieu of test scores.” At a November event for College Board, Art Coleman, EducationCounsel’s co-founder and managing partner, → Israel worse than North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Hamas: According to the United Nations, which has issued a totally reasonable number of resolutions against the one Jewish state. (H/t Hillel Neuer.)

*Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer, the spouse of our late and beloved President Bob Zimmer, and a famous professor (of classics) in her own right, just wrote an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune (archived here) about what she thinks her husband would have done about the roiling of campus due to the Hamas/Israel war. Would would Bob had done about the calls for genocide of the Jews.

I agree with her speculation about what Bob would have done, though we will never know, but not entirely with what he should have done:

Since the troubling testimony before Congress on Dec. 5 by university Presidents Claudine Gay, Liz Magill and Sally Kornbluth, I have been asked several times what I thought my late husband, University of Chicago’s 13th President Robert Zimmer, might have said in response to similar questions. Bob, who died of brain cancer in May, was a staunch advocate of the Chicago Principles and the 1967 Kalven Report and well known for his unremitting support of free speech as a necessary part of the fabric of a rigorous education. Bob’s rejection of rhetorical safe spaces and his refusal to yield to cancel culture allowed unpopular views to find expression, and reasoned rebuttal, on our campus. In this, he followed a long University of Chicago tradition. As inaugural President William Rainey Harper declared in 1902, “The principle of complete freedom of speech on all subjects has from the beginning been regarded as fundamental in the University of Chicago” and “this principle can neither now nor at any future time be called in question.” I’d like to suggest that Bob would not have equivocated as Magill, the now-former University of Pennsylvania president, did by saying, “I’ve heard chants, which can be antisemitic, depending on the context, when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.” He would not have tolerated people taking over campus buildings or hounding students trying to attend class. He would not have balked at U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s question, “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s rules or code of conduct, yes or no?” because calling for the genocide of any ethnic group on campus, he would have said, is not acceptable. This claim might seem startling. If Bob was a bastion for free speech in academia, why claim he wouldn’t tolerate chants for the elimination of Jews, or of any people? The 2014 Chicago Principles were composed under Bob’s leadership, and they are clear that the core mission of the university is commitment “to free and open inquiry in all matters” that guarantees “all members of the University community the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge, and learn.” These principles repeat the view of the Kalven Report [our principle of institutional neutrality on political, ideological, and moral issues] , which specifies that “by design and by effect, it is the institution which creates discontent with the existing social arrangements and proposes new ones. In brief, a good university, like Socrates, will be upsetting.” All of this is true. Without differences in points of view, a university is not worthy of the name. And yet the analogy to Socrates is telling. Socrates was a pain in the ass who asked you, politely, in conversation to rethink your current convictions, often by showing you that they were internally incoherent. He often upset his interlocutors and offered opinions they found morally reprehensible. But he didn’t upset them by calls to eliminate them. (And in any case, the Athenians got rid of him first.) Socrates thought that we needed, all of us, to examine our fundamental beliefs and make sure they weren’t based on unthinking assumptions. In short, free speech of the Socratic sort is here to lead to learning. . . . Consider another statement from the Kalven Report that is significant on this score. “To perform its mission in the society, a university must sustain an extraordinary environment of freedom of inquiry and maintain an independence from political fashions, passions, and pressures.” This suggests that the report would not endorse having a group of students chant, on campus, for the eradication of another group of students. That’s not the function of an education. It’s not a debate. It doesn’t lead to learning. And yes, it creates an atmosphere in which it’s impossible to concentrate because it causes Jews to wonder if the world is ticking up to another Holocaust. The 1,200 victims of the dehumanizing horror that Hamas unleashed are the harbinger of a future that suddenly seems open to unspeakable possibilities. . . . The University of Chicago is not a public institution, nor are Penn, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. And yet we might wish to recall — besides the First Amendment — Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which mandates that all students have equal access to the educational opportunities of their university. It is at least arguable that walking past protesters shouting for your destruction is as obstructive to education as it would be if the chants were in favor of the Ku Klux Klan. We could argue over the precise meaning of “intifada” or “From the river to the sea,” or contest where exactly we should draw the line. That’s fine. But there is a line.

In other words, Bob would have said that any call for genocide would create an atmosphere inimical to learning, and thus, while comporting with the First Amendment, violates title VI. I would disagree. There are things that do create such an atmosphere, like constant demonstrations that are “in your face” about genocide, and statements directed at individual students, or small groups of students in a very hostile way, but there are also acts that don’t do that. Holding up a sign that says “Kill the Jews” doesn’t, to me, rise to “depriving students of their right to an educational opportunity. If you disagree, what about the “From the River to the Sea” chant? Doesn’t that constitute, at least for many, a call to kill off the Jews and eliminate Israel? What about cries of “No affirmative action for blacks?” which many black students would see odious enough to say that it creates the inimical atmosphere. In other words, I don’t think there IS a line that hasn’t already been drawn by the courts. And a further line, banning hate speech of the “gas the Jews” sort, creates a slippery slope. (Remember, I’m a Jew and I find that call about as offensive as I can imagine.)

Here’s part of what the Chicago Principles say:

Of course, the ideas of different members of the University community will often and quite naturally conflict. But it is not the proper role of the University to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive. Although the University greatly values civility, and although all members of the University community share in the responsibility for maintaining a climate ofmutualrespect, concerns about civility andmutualrespect can never be used as a justification for closing off discussion ofideas, however offensive or disagreeable those ideas may be to some members of our community. The freedom to debate and discuss the merits of competing ideas does not, of course, meanthatindividualsmay saywhatevertheywish,wherevertheywish.TheUniversity may restrict expression that violates the law, that falsely defames a specific individual, that constitutes a genuine threat or harassment, that unjustifiably invades substantial privacy or confidentiality interests, orthat is otherwise directly incompatiblewith the functioning ofthe University.In addition, the Universitymay reasonably regulate the time, place, and manner of expression to ensure that it does not disrupt the ordinary activities of the University. But these are narrow exceptions to the general principle of freedom of expression, and it is vitally important that these exceptions never be used in a manner that is inconsistent with the University’s commitment to a completely free and open discussion of ideas

The call to kill the Jews is a debatable idea, and also outs the caller as someone who’s odious (that’s another reason to allow odious speech. But you can engage the callers in a dialogue: why do you think we should kill the Jews? So long as the protestors don’t violate university policies (no megaphones, no sit-ins), and don’t constantly harass individual students, I think they should be able to say what they want, Otherwise, you’re starting to draw new lines, and those lines will have to be adjudicated by the courts. Readers may of course disagree, as Shadi did, but I have my own solution to the atmosphere of anti-Semitism here, and will write more about that later.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron plan a catarian initiative:

Hili: We have to change the world. Szaron: How? Hili: For a better one.

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy zmienić świat. Szaron: Jak? Hili: Najlepiej na jakiś lepszy.

Here’s a nice Coynezaa picture, used with permission. The Bag of Nails is Bristol pub famous for harboring a bunch of resident cats. Paul’s words:

Merry Coynezaa from me, Paul Triffitt (shown) and Solarise in the Bag of Nails, Bristol.

From the FB page America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy: Would you like your child medium rare or well done?

From Kristin:

From Masih; No hijab and singing: this woman is in trouble, but immensely brave. Sound up. Clearly the crowd is on her side, too!

In an Islamic regime, singing as a woman is forbidden. Showing your hair is forbidden. Being a woman is a crime. Yet, here we see the bravery of Iranian women. This one removes her hijab, sings openly, and challenges the gender apartheid, supported by many. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/uAaSQRNRWG — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 22, 2023

This kind of bias is so common that you hardly notice it any more:

No, @NPR, there is no "hostage swap." Palestinians held in Israeli jails are not hostages; they are there because of their involvement in terror-related offenses. There is no moral equivalence. Please change your headline like @AP has already done.https://t.co/4nkFBvo0TS pic.twitter.com/4yXo3dtac3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 21, 2023

From Luana. The Atlantic has joined the chorus calling for the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay. When you lose the Atlantic, you’ve lost! (The article is archived here.)

“It is clear to me that this is plagiarism.” “It is disqualifying for a position of leadership at any university. Her failure to accept responsibility in stark and unqualified terms makes matters worse.”@EliotACohen on Claudine Gay:https://t.co/oNUgoaIxmp pic.twitter.com/0fr9vydWI2 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 22, 2023

From Malcolm: Cats ‘n’ kids:

From Barry, a great rocker by the early Beatles. I think this is “That’s all right”, made famous by the Beatles but written and recorded by Arthur Crudup in 1946.

The Beatles playing rock & roll music with absolute authority. pic.twitter.com/duwjwUsRva — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) December 11, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial. a mother and daughter gassed upon arrival at the camp:

22 December 1933 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Betty Scheffer, was born in Amsterdam. In October 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz with her mother Sara. They were murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/KRVUR7IaWM — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 22, 2023

Tweets from the polymathic Dr. Cobb (“call me anything, but don’t call me Matt”). First, a woman and her goose:

The way they walk away together.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/26avQze8Oq — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 21, 2023

