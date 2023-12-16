Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Catur Saturday, December 16, 2023, cat shabbos and National Chocolate Covered Anything Day. Here’s some chocolate covered orthopterans from Thailand:

It’s also Boston Tea Party Day, when British tea was dumped into Boston Harbor in 1773), National Wreaths across America Day, and, according to Wikipedia, “the beginning of the nine-day celebration beginning December 16 and ending December 24, celebrating the trials which Mary and Joseph endured before finding a place to stay where Jesus could be born (Hispanidad)” and Day of Reconciliation, “formerly celebrated as Day of the Vow by the Afrikaners (South Africa)”.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 16 Wikipedia page.

*This is ineffably sad and horrible. The IDF killed three Israeli hostages, and, of course, owned up to it. People are demonstrating in Tel Aviv demanding the return of the remaining hostages.

The deaths of three hostages whom Israel said its troops had mistakenly shot and killed in Gaza were reverberating in Israel early Saturday as political leaders mourned them and protesters urged their government to prioritize the remaining hostages’ safe return over the country’s war goals. The Israeli military announced the accidental killings on Friday, hours after saying it had recovered the bodies of three other Israeli hostages in Gaza. The deaths underscore the continuing risks for the more than 100 people who Israel says remain in captivity after being kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Israeli officials, including Yoav Gallant, the defense minister, have insisted that the current high-intensity bombardment and ground assault in Gaza are the best way to force the hostages’ release, even as the United States, the country’s closest ally, has urged that it move to a more targeted phase of the war. But the admission that Israeli soldiers killed hostages in error is likely to bolster critics within Israel who say the government isn’t doing enough to bring the captives home. “This is a sad and painful incident for all of us,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman for the Israeli military, said on Friday. He vowed “full transparency” as the military investigates how the tragedy unfolded, and said the Israel Defense Forces bore “responsibility for everything that happened.” The military identified the three men killed on Friday as Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz, both taken from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am, all in southern Israel near the Gaza border. From CNN: US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby called the deaths of three Israeli hostages “heartbreaking” after the Israel Defense Forces said it accidentally shot and killed them. The White House does not have “perfect visibility” on how this happened, Kirby said. US President Joe Biden has been briefed by his national security team on the killings, he added. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s tragic. This news coming out of Gaza today about these hostages being killed in the conduct of a raid. I want to be careful here not to speak to too many specifics because we don’t have perfect visibility on exactly how this operation unfolded and how this tragic mistake was made,” Kirby told reporters Friday. Kirby added that he believes Israel will examine how this happened but declined to make a “broad judgement about the specific circumstance.” The IDF said Friday it mistakenly shot the three hostages after they had been misidentified as a threat. I can only imagine how the families of those hostages feel: they were so close to coming home and then—they were killed by friendly fire! And of course the IDF soldiers must be devastated. What I want to know is why they weren’t asked to surrender before they were shot. There are many possible reasons, but as I’m writing this, on Friday afternoon, the scene hasn’t been explained

*U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called attention to the odious fghting tactics of Hamas, designed to make the IDF’s task more difficult since Hamas hides its fighters and weapons among civilians—a war crime. If it didn’t do that, the death toll of Palestinians wouldn’t be nearly so high. When are people going to realize that Hamas wants dead civilians to rouse the world’s ire?

Jake Sullivan tells reporters Hamas’s tactics in Gaza have placed “an incredible burden on the IDF, a burden that is unusual for a military in today’s day and age,” by hiding behind civilians as it conducts its war with Israeli forces. Israel “doesn’t have the opportunity to meet Hamas on a field of battle in a way in which civilians are off to one side and the terrorists are off to the other side,” he says. Hamas on October 7 “massacre[d] 1,200 people in a brutal and savage way. They then turned around and went back into Gaza and hid behind a civilian population, using civilians as human shields, using protected sites like hospitals and schools for military purposes, embedding themselves among the innocent Palestinian people,” while vowing to commit more attacks and destroy Israel. He says Israel has the crucial responsibility to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians, but Hamas’s ultimate responsibility for the conflict “has been lost a little bit in this whole debate.”

Sullivan blows hot and cold, but he’s been pretty consistent about the need to abolish Hamas. Now if he’d just stop trying to give Israel a timetable. . . . .

*In the NYT, Sophia Rosenfeld from the University of Pennsylvania reports on a class she teaches about free speech.

But the answer to all this confusion can’t simply be to update campus bylaws. Rather, we need to come up with better forms of speech education, keyed to the very purpose of the university, that give students the tools to work through the hard cases themselves. Twice a week in my classroom, 40 or so students from different racial, ethnic, national, religious and political backgrounds have been trying hard to understand debates about the boundaries of acceptable speech in various places and times. They have been grappling with what those boundaries should be now, including for hate speech, sedition and more. Even as the topics have crept steadily closer to home, focusing on college presidents’ statements about Israel/Gaza and the language of pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, these discussions have gone remarkably well. Students have waited their turn, listened to one another and, often, disagreed respectfully. Mainly, I think my students can remind us of the purpose of higher education and, consequently, the kind of speech culture it demands. What they have learned in my free speech class, I hope, is not just the history of laws around speech but also two different but complementary ways of navigating speech, each of them tied to a different function of the modern university. Students go to college largely to gain knowledge that will be useful in the here and now: the workplace, the democratic public sphere and private life. Importantly, that includes how to think about all sides of a given problem. It also includes how to get along with others across differences. But neither of these tasks is done without some informal rules. In my classroom, when we are conversing about the history of speech, we are also following a series of speech protocols that we’ve worked out in practice. No one, for example, can speak on top of anyone else, and no one can personalize the conversation in ways that draw attention to individuals rather than arguments. Free speech was never imagined, even by its earliest advocates, as a free-for-all. This is something that needs to be instilled.

Well, a free-for-all, though hardly educational, is still permissible speech. What she’s trying to forge are not what speech is permissible, but what the protocol should be for discussing things on campus. Those are different matters, and she knows the difference:

College, though, is also the place where one learns to question and to develop thoughtful critiques of the world one is being prepared to enter. If we think of the university as a training ground for imagining a better world — whether from a left, right, center or altogether different perspective — then a very wide latitude for speech is essential as well. Any position that has political salience in today’s discourse should be sayable on campus, whether formally moderated in a classroom or screamed on the quad. No, that does not mean we have to give space to pure expressions of hatred for any group of people or, in the example of last week, tolerate hypothetical “calls for genocide.” But it does mean we have to allow for, even encourage, the airing of varied positions on all unsettled questions, including those that turn on the expression “from the river to the sea” or the term “intifada,” like it or not.

Ideally, both should be taught, and I bet she does it well. In fact, I think that all students should be required upon entering college to take at least a unit on free speech, though a few days during orientation is hardly enough. I’d love to see such a course in action, but I’m not as optimistic as Dr. Rosenfeld that the protocols forged in her class can actually work in important cases (like Palestine/Israel discussions!). That’s because everyone has to abide by the rules worked out in class. And things get heated in the real world!

This mixture of rules and freedoms makes for a difficult standard. It gets harder all the time as student bodies become more diverse, outside politics become more polarized and the internet amplifies the sensational and turns the local into the global in an instant.

But universities have to make it their mission to train students to think about these principles and, even more, the rationales behind this combination of speech rules and freedoms. Then we have to let students and others who are living in this environment — not outsiders, whether from Washington or Wall Street — try to work it out in practice. It can be done.

*From reader Ken: “Here’s a video ad put out by the gun-safety group Mothers for Democracy to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre.”

This is an excellent ad about the futility of “thoughts and prayers”, but it’s talking about gun violence, not drowning. I guess that it would freak people out to see a video showing a child getting shot, especially because this was put out on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 children and six adults were shot to death. It’s also good because it mocks the value of the “thoughts and prayers” trope. (Controlled experiments on the efficacy of prayer show no positive result.)

*And one more legal item from Ken:

Rudy Giuliani just got clobbered with $150 million in damages in the case brought against him by the salt-of-the-earth mother and daughter team, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Couldn’t’ve happened to a more deserving putz.

Rudy Giuliani must pay two Georgia poll workers who sued him for defamation $148 million after he falsely accused them of helping to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. The former New York mayor and ex-Trump lawyer has been on trial since Monday in federal court in Washington, where Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss filed a lawsuit against him asserting that his baseless claims in December 2020 destroyed their reputations and exposed them to a torrent of vicious threats and insults. . . .“It’s an astounding verdict,” John Yoo, a former deputy assistant attorney general, said on Fox News. Yoo also said the size of the reward sends a signal from the jury that what Giuliani and others who tried to overturn the 2020 election said was “utterly false.” But what if Giuliani doesn’t have $148 million? I doubt that he does.

*As always, I stole three items from Nellie Bowles’s weeky news summary at the Free Press, this week called “TGIF: Totally nuts!”

→ Iranian agent at Oberlin in trouble: There’s a professor at Oberlin, Mohammad Jafer Mahallati, who was Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations. He has a colorful history: he has called for the elimination of Israel and supported the fatwa on Salman Rushdie. A bunch of Iranians blame him for being part of covering up the murder of 5,000 Iranian political dissidents. But that’s all old news, and Oberlin loves these things about him. He’s in trouble now, though. Finally, someone figured out how to get him, and it’s not through proving that he wants to kill infidels (which is hot and intersectional right now). It’s through proving that he once did a #MeToo, which at Oberlin is the highest crime in the land. Because decades ago, in 1997, at Columbia, Mohammad Jafer Mahallati allegedly bribed a student to have sex with him in exchange for good grades (how else does one get good grades?). Court papers show he tried to get out of it by claiming diplomatic immunity before eventually settling. At Oberlin, a grope in 1997 is never forgotten, or forgiven. He’s been suspended. → Many cases of anti-Zionism not being antisemitic: Across the country, sophisticated anti-Zionist protesters are reminding us how clearly not antisemitic they are. Yes, people simply have strong feelings about Middle East military strategy, not about Jewish people. That Israeli restaurant in Philly looked just like the Likud Party. Ditto that large community menorah in a public park in Oakland that was destroyed this week. In Berkeley, Jewish community members singing a Hanukkah song were interrupted with protesters screaming “Stop using your religion to justify killing.” A protester at Yale climbed a menorah and hung a Palestinian flag on it. And a Canadian news segment on Hanukkah was hijacked, the screen cutting from a nice rabbi to video of IDF soldiers shooting, then back to the rabbi. The station later blamed it on “a technical glitch.” Right. I always mix up those buttons. → Arrested development: After dozens of Brown University students occupied a school building calling for cease-fire (that’s the one where Hamas keeps hostages and keeps fighting but Israel stops! For peace! #Now!), Brown had the cops come and arrest them. They booked the kids right there on campus. “To expedite the process and avoid processing arrests in two locations, Brown DPS arranged with the Providence Police Department to conduct all arrest processing on-site in University Hall,” a university spokesperson wrote in a statement to the student paper. Watch the university administrators deliver the news to protesters here. I must say, I’m shocked that Brown University did this. Normally the Ivy League sends in what the students call Basic Human Rights (masseuses, therapists, more therapists). But the times, they are a-changin’. Get out by 5, or we’ll call the sheriff.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

Hili: I got you. Kulka: I haven’t done anything. Hili: You are on my territory.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam cię. Kulka: Ja nic nie zrobiłam. Hili: Wkraczasz na moje terytorium.

From a Harvard colleague, an editorial cartoon by Steve Kelley:

A coincidence but an accurate one:

Another coincidence: a flamingo-shaped flock of flamingos:

From Masih; I like to think that incidents like this mean that the theocracy is doomed, but they have far more power than do the protestors.

In Mashhad, Iran, the morality police brutally target a woman just for walking her dog without a hijab. A stark reminder of a regime that systematically oppresses millions of women, instilling fear and enforcing gender apartheid. It’s time for the world to stand against this… pic.twitter.com/cHzP3zCetx — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 15, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protestors have freedom of speech, but they can’t help trying to deplatform and disturb people, in this case a group of Jews who want to celebrate Hanukkah by singing (second tweet). Hanukkah has nothing to do with the current Hamas/Israel conflict, and these aren’t even Israelis. What would Palestinians do if a bunch of Jewish activists disturbed worship in a mosque?

As our community sings Hine Ma Tov, a song representing peace and community, disrupters yell "stop using your religion to justify killing" and "free Palestine." pic.twitter.com/b3sUdeg6WB — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) December 13, 2023

From Barry, who says “it’s difficult to work when every keystroke is supervised.” That’s true, but it’s also more fun. Hili is like this, but she’s the editor.

From Malcolm, caught in the act!

he got caught pic.twitter.com/AmGewwYbIC — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 13, 2023

I don’t see this as a problem:

From the Auschwitz Memorial: gassed at age 4

16 December 1937 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Max Henri van Son, was born in Rotterdam. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 3 October 1942 in a transport of 1,014 Jews deported from #Westerbork. He was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/Hmd6VIqI1K — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 16, 2023

Two tweets from Professor Cobb. Look at the beautiful vase topped by two ducks, and soon after glass was invented!

A wonderful 3,500 year-old ancient Egyptian glass jar from the cosmetic beauty case of Merit. This lovely jar has a lid decorated with two duck heads. The body is made of core-formed glass with applied thread decoration. Glass was a relatively new material at that time, so this… pic.twitter.com/VWYQfxeaNV — Alison Fisk (@AlisonFisk) December 14, 2023

Look at that moose go!

Moose are fast, even in the deep snow.. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qDLEOo1Y8y — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 14, 2023