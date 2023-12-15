Top Hitchens Quotes

The good news is that the doctor gave me a clean bill of health. Here’s something to get the weekend started.

Steve Stewart-Williams now has a Substack site (everybody does–I feel left out!), but he’s a good guy and it’s worth looking at (subscribe if you want to read it regularly). Here’s one of his posts that you can see for free: his choice of the top ten quotes by Christopher Hitchens. I’ll give just two, as you need to see them all. Click on the screenshot to read:

Two from Hitch to get you started. Most of you will have heard of these, but the first one may be his most famous (it has a Wikipedia page):

“That which can be asserted without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence.” (This is now known as Hitchens’ razor, and is an extremely useful intellectual tool.) “If someone tells me that I’ve hurt their feelings, I say, ‘I’m still waiting to hear what your point is.’ I’m very depressed how in this country you can be told, ‘That’s offensive!’ as if those two words constitute an argument.”

Go see the other eight. And you might have a look at his new post “Scientists censoring science,” discussing a recent paper on that topic written with a bunch of coauthors.