Please send in your wildlife photos if you got ’em. We’re running a bit lower than I’d like, and the holidays are a good time to get some photos together..

Today’s batch comes from James Blilie of Washington state. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:

I recently joined a Facebook group called Life In Northwest Washington which posts photos from Washington state. This is the inspiration for this set: Washington state landscape photos. I have tried to ensure that none of these are repeats; but some could have slipped through my review. I was crazy about mountain climbing in my 20s and this resulted in many photos from Washington’s Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. (Please bear with my obsession.) Photos were taken with Pentax K-1000 and Pentax ME Super 35mm film cameras, except the last one. 1984, me on the top of Mount Si, with North Bend Washington in view below (it is much changed since 1984!). A friend and I climbed a short 5th class (roped rock climbing) route up the east side of the “haystack” at the top of the peak. Mount Si is a well known hike to Seattleites. Scanned Kodachrome 64. Pentax M 20mm f/4 lens:

1984, View of Mount Rainier and the moon from the Cascadian Couloir on Mount Stuart. Scanned Kodachrome 64. Pentax M 20mm f/4 lens.

1984, Mount Rainier from Kaleetan Peak, central Washington Cascades. The Granite Mountain Fire Lookout is visible in the middle distance, left. Pentax M 135mm f/3.5 lens. Scanned Kodachrome 64.

1985, La Push Beach 1 at sunset, on the west side of the Olympic Peninsula. Pentax M 135mm f/3.5 lens. Scanned Kodachrome 64:

1985, Walking above the clouds. A friend on our climb of the North Ridge of Mount Adams. I’ve climbed Mount Adams 3 times, always by this less frequented route. Pentax M 20mm f/4 lens. Scanned Kodachrome 64:

December 1985, Seattle from Tiger Mountain. Pentax M 135 mm f/3.5 lens. Scanned Fujichrome:

October 1986, climbers in the Goat Rocks Wilderness. Pentax M 20mm f/4 lens. Scanned Kodachrome 64:

February 1988, Climbers on the upper Ingraham Glacier on Mountain Rainier at sunrise. We did summit. I attempted Rainier twice, once in summer and once in winter and summited both times. I was younger and much stronger then! Pentax M 20mm f/4 lens. Scanned Kodachrome 64:

June 1989, Climbers on the south side of Mount Baker. Pentax M 20mm f/4 lens. Scanned Kodachrome 64:

1990, kayaker off Brown’s Point, near Tacoma, Washington. This is a good friend of mine paddling the skin & frame kayak that he built himself. I was big into sea kayaking and white water kayaking at this time. Pentax A 400mm f/5.6 lens with matched 2.0X teleconverter. Scanned Kodachrome 64:

Mount Adams at sunset, taken at about 4:30 pm on this Thanksgiving Day (23-Nov-23). Photo is taken from our driveway. When our new house is complete, this will be the view from our living room, dining room, kitchen, and one bedroom and from our front porch. Olympus E-M5 Mark III m4/3 mirrorless camera; LUMIX G Vario 100-300mm f/4.0-5.6 MEGA O.I.S. lens at 150mm: