Thursday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*In a nonbinding resolution, the General Assembly of the United Nations voted Tuesday, and by an overwhelming margin, for a cease-fire in the Hamas/Israel war.

The U.N. General Assembly demanded an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in an overwhelming vote on Tuesday that highlighted much of the world’s desire to bring the bloody conflict to an end. About three-quarters of the body’s members voted in favor of the nonbinding resolution, underscoring the isolation of Israel and the United States, which last week blocked a cease-fire resolution in the Security Council. Resounding applause and cheers erupted after the vote was announced: 153 in favor, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The resolution required two-thirds majority for passage. “How many more thousands of lives must be lost before we do something?” Dennis Francis, a diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago currently serving as president of the General Assembly, said in an address to the chamber before the vote. “No more time is left. The carnage must stop.” The resolution was put forth by the U.N.’s Arab Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which represents Arab and Muslim countries.

The substance, from CNN:

Tuesday’s brief resolution calls for a ceasefire, for all parties to comply with international law, and for humanitarian access to hostages as well as their “immediate and unconditional” release. It notably contains stronger language than an October vote in the assembly that had called for a “sustained humanitarian truce.”

Here’s the resolution itself, which is hard to find. Click on the tweet to read it in its entirety:

The list of which countries voted which way is here; besides the US, the “no” votes among European states were the Czech Republic and Austria. Among the abstainers were Italy, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

My response is brief: the damage being inflicted on Gaza is the fault of Hamas, who wanted this debacle, not the fault of Israel, which is still defending itself against a brutal terrorist organization that says it will commit more October 7-like attacks in the future. It’s imperative, then, to destroy Hamas now.

Israel is trying to do so, but given that Hamas has embedded itself among civilian, and uses them and facilities like schools and hospitals as shields, and because Israel is trying to avoid targeting civilians in an unprecedented manner, the onus is on the UN or the critics to tell us how Israel can get rid of Hamas without causing the damage that we all deplore. The UN and its members, and those who call for a permanent ceasefire, are simply trying to avoid allowing Israel to win this war, insisting on the the usual, “well, you tried, but it’s time to resume the status quo” result. Israel is not going to put up with it this time, for it realizes that the existence of Hamas is an existential threat to the Jewish state.

The statement below by the Israeli representative to the UN sums up my views pretty well. If the UN wants an end to the war, all it has to do is ask Hamas to surrender, give up power and let the hostages go. In other words, Hamas has to admit that it lost. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza could then be solved peacefully. Note that the resolution doesn’t condemn Hamas for beginning the war (the UN never even condemned the October 7 attacks).

In a sardonic bit of humor, Erdan also holds up a sign with the phone number of the Hamas’s office in Gaza, with the name of the political head of the terrorist organization.

During today's emergency meeting in the @UN General Assembly on the Israel-Hamas war, I made clear to all the ambassadors before the vote: if you want a real ceasefire, call the Hamas offices in Gaza and ask for Yahya Sinwar. Tell him that when Hamas lays down its weapons, turns…

*The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has gone further down the drain, personally attacking scientists who question the empirical claims gender activists. A short summary of the report is here, and the full report here.

From the summary:

Weaponizing science is not a new phenomenon. It is a longstanding practice, rooted in white supremacy, that disguises biases and myths using familiar scientific terms and language with the goal of limiting bodily autonomy and eliminating basic rights of LGBTQ+ people through legislative and legal campaigns. “Each of us has a role to play in stopping the spread of disinformation and building resilience against supremacist ideologies and narratives,” said Emerson Hodges, research analyst for SPLC’s Intelligence Project. “This report affirms LGBTQ+ peoples’ existence and offers tools for our lawmakers, doctors, educators and media organizations to identify and directly challenge the false narratives that attempt to erase LGBTQ+ identities — especially as we enter state legislative sessions and the 2024 election cycle.”

And from the report, which has six chapters. Some of it is okay, like criticism of “conversion therapy” meant, among other things, to change an individual’s sexual preferences and identity to conform to societal “norms”. But the tenor of the piece is that all attacks on gender activism and the science engaged in gender transition constitute hateful anti-LGBTQ speech, transphobia, and the like. Here’s one example:

Because the anti-LGBTQ+ movement can no longer easily find medical or scientific justification for conversion therapy, they are generally left with one option – poking holes in the affirming care model, labeling affirming health care practices as too “experimental” and advocating so-called “talk” therapies and “gender exploratory therapies.” With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, these claims found a readymade audience of science deniers and conspiracy theorists to promote their pseudoscience and anti-LGBTQ+ political agenda.

Well, one response is that puberty blockers are indeed “experimental”, and there’s a lot more to investigate about what happens to children who aren’t given hormones but good therapy when they ask for puberty blockers, But no, that’s “transphobic.”

Colin Wright, who specializes in sex and sex identity, has some things to say about the SPCL document. That document seems to be largely an exercise in smearing those who criticize extreme gender activism. You can see below they go after Colin’s girlfriend simply because she was associated with Colin and another organization, but never deal with any claims she made.

Here are a few tweeets:

The "anti-LGBTQ+ pseudoscience network" runs deep folks! Some of them are even dating each other!

That thread also shows that the SPLC's piece is loaded with misspellings and/or typos. Here are a few examples:

So. Many. Typos.

One more. Look at the heading of the third column. Didn't they proofread their analysis?

That suggests the report wasn’t written with care. But that’s trivial: the main point is that, exactly like the ACLU, the SPLC was once a very good organization at defending civil rights, but now both groups have moved into territory where ideology, in the form of gender activism, has distorted their original mission. It’s hard to make real mistakes when you’re simply defending everyone’s civil rights written in the law, but much easier when you’re sworn to go after anyone perceived to attack LGBTQ issues. This is the difference between the ACLU’s now-retired executive director “Mighty” Ira Glasser and its present day gender ideologue Chase Strangio. Taking an uncompromising side on, say, gender transition, can damage people’s lives, so great care is required, not legal bulldozers.

*In a NYT piece called, “Denying the gender-based violence of Oct. 7 helps no one,” author and lawyer Jill Filopovic decries the silence around the gender-based violence committed by Hamas on October 7. You’d think that now we have plenty of evidence for rapes, killing, and mutilation of Israeli women, the denialism would stop, but there are still plenty of denialists around. Why? Because the attacked women were mostly Jews, of course. Filopovic:

But even as evidence mounted, so did disbelief. On social media, accounts often flood mentions of Hamas’s gendered violence with arguments that no such thing happened, often insisting that the allegations were invented by the Israeli government as a pretext for war, are simply too unsubstantiated to be believed or pale in comparison with Palestinian suffering. Some of these accounts may be bots; others have hundreds of thousands of followers. Hamas, too, denies carrying out any rapes. One Hamas official told The Washington Post that the group considers “any sexual relationship or activity outside of marriage to be completely haram,” using the Arabic word for “forbidden” (unlike, apparently, the mass murder of civilians, including women and babies). Denials and deflections have come from people with vast reach. Some work at prominent magazines; others run popular podcasts, YouTube channels and websites. These denials have migrated into global leftist discourse and seem intended to sow doubt or prompt wholesale dismissal of the subject. Israeli authorities say that police investigations are ongoing. According to one Israeli diplomat, evidence of rape has been submitted to the United Nations, and last week, one person who recovered bodies and another who prepared them for burial testified as part of a U.N. event in which speakers condemned the vast silence on Oct. 7 gender-based crimes. A U.N. commission of inquiry charged with investigating war crimes by both Israel and Hamas will look into acts of sexual violence on Oct. 7, and its chair said there are people ready to provide testimony. Israel, though, believes the commission is biased and is apparently refusing to cooperate. While we wait for more information to emerge, it may seem flummoxing to casual observers that anyone would downplay the existing evidence: Does it really seem so outlandish that a group that murdered some 1,200 people, broadcast some of the killings and seemed to revel in degrading their victims might have committed acts of sexual violence, too? Does anyone really believe that, were it not for rape claims, Israel’s campaign in Gaza would be any less brutal, let alone nonexistent? But that misses the point. For many denialists, truth doesn’t seem to be the goal; a monopoly on righteousness is.

So many denialists in the face of so much evidence! If this involved claims of Israelis raping Palestinian women—something that I haven’t heard of, but, if proven, would be severely punished by the IDF—the whole world would believe it, and even without evidence. All it would take is the word of Hamas.

*You’ve surely heard that the Supreme Court is going to take up the case of the abortion drug mifepristone. An appeals court had ruled to curb the use of the drug because the FDA didn’t test it properly, an unprecedented incursion of law into drug testing. Reader and legal eagle Ken gives us his take. When I asked him whether the Supreme Court’s taking on the case was a bad thing, he emailed me this, which I quote with permission:

No, I don’t think so. Although the case will have a direct impact on the availability of medical abortions, it is not an abortion case per se. It will be decided on administrative law grounds — did the FDA abuse its discretion in approving mifepristone 23 years ago? And (although administrative law is not my field of expertise) I think the Court will be loath to say it did, since that could open a hornets’ nest of stale regulatory claims. Also the Court is aware the case was brought by a group of anti-abortion zealots, and is well aware of the havoc caused across the nation by its decision in Dobbs. It is also aware of the damage that has been done recently to its standing with the public. Under the circumstances, I doubt the Court wants to appear to be reaching out to issue another decision making access to abortion more difficult. I expect that the Texas plaintiffs will carry the votes of justices Thomas and Alito, but that the other seven justices’ votes are up for grabs.

And Ken later added this:

Plus, I’m not sure of the full scope of what SCOTUS will be reviewing in this case. The Court granted the cert petitions filed by the Biden Administration and by mifepristone’s manufacturer, but denied cert on the petition filed by the original Texas plaintiffs. So it appears that the Court’s review will be limited to the FDA’s 2016 and 2021 decisions to make mifepristone more widely available, but will not include the FDA’s original 2000 approval of mifepristone as an abortifacient, since that claim was found to be untimely.

*The New York Post reveals that not only did Harvard keep its investigation of Claudine Gay’s plagiarism (begun in October) secret up to and including her testimony in Congress, which is probably okay, but they apparently intimidated the newspaper when it inquired about her purported plagiarism well before her testimony (h/t Wayne):

Harvard University covered up a high-level investigation into whether its controversial president was a plagiarist — and used an expensive law firm to threaten The Post over our own probe. The college announced Tuesday morning that it had investigated Claudine Gay over whether some of her academic work was plagiarized and had cleared her of breaching the college’s “standards for research misconduct.” Instead, it said that she would request four corrections in two publications to insert citations and quotation marks that were originally “omitted.” But The Post can disclose that Harvard spent weeks failing to come clean about Gay being under investigation — staying quiet even when she was hauled in front of Congress for disastrous testimony on how the Ivy League college is dealing with antisemitism on campus.

Well, one can argue that Harvard had no obligation to disclose this until they issued their “she’s not fired” letter. But it’s not okay to threaten a newspaper if it makes inquiries about a University investigation.

Tuesday’s statement, issued to “members of the Harvard community” said that the probe began in late October, after Harvard “became aware” of allegations about Gay. But the statement did not tell the full story — including how Harvard called in bulldog attorneys to protect Gay. The Post contacted the university on October 24, asking for comment on more than two dozen instances in which Gay’s words appeared to closely parallel words, phrases or sentences in published works by other academics.

Harvard delayed and then, according to the Post, wrote back in this way:

And two days later, on Oct. 27, The Post was sent a 15-page letter by Thomas Clare, a high-powered Virginia-based attorney with the firm Clare-Locke who identified himself as defamation counsel for Harvard University and Gay. The letter contained comments from academics whose work Gay was alleged to have improperly cited — even though the political scientists’ review could only just have begun.

Apparently the “threat” is a threat of a defamation suit, though it’s not clarified. In the meantime, the conservative Washington Free Beacon asked about a dozen scholars to review paragraphs and their putative sources from four of Gay’s publications. Several of them, including Lee Jussim, say that Gay clearly committed plagiarism, though the Post article above quotes a few scholars say that the similarities did not rise to the level of plagiarism.

Finally, apparently more “copying” has been found, not just in Gay’s Ph.D. thesis but in 5 of her 11 published papers. Stay tuned. This may be a tempest in a teapot, or Harvard, feet to the fire, could be forced to ask for Gay’s resignation.

EXCLUSIVE: @PhilWMagness has discovered that Harvard president Claudine Gay plagiarized material in another academic paper. This makes five total papers—nearly half of her entire scholarly output. In her 2001 APSR paper, "The Effect of Black Congressional Representation on…"

More to read: “Harvard’s double standard for Gay” on the Heterodox STEM site. It’s written by four Harvard undergraduates who would be punished if they did what Claudine Gay did.

Here's a satire of the BBC's Israel coverage from the Israeli humor show Eretz Nehederet (h/t Barry; see the new Free Press piece about the show). The Israelis have a remarkable ability to squeeze humor out of a dire situation.

From Masih: A professor fired because she showed her hair. Don’t those wanton women know that showing hair excites the uncontrollable passions of men, making women responsible for any harassment or sexual violence that ensues?

Breaking news: Dr. Fatemeh RajaeiRad has been fired from university following her defiance of the Islamic regime’s mandatory hijab law. She posted on her instagram: “The roaring river finds its way, even if it must pass through hard and impenetrable rocks.” The Islamic… pic.twitter.com/zSGF7lzNmH — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 12, 2023

I’m on the fence about Claudine Gay, but I thought I’d put up this sardonic tweet by Peter Boghassian:

I opposed @Harvard firing their president, Claudine Gay. Having a plagiarist at the helm of our most prestigious academic institution is the perfect symbol for an utterly corrupt system. — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) December 12, 2023

Demonstrators at Brown, supporting divestment in companies supplying Israel war weapons, held an illegal sit-in on Tuesday and, unlike at MIT, the foreign students might face deportation after arrest. (MIT they didn't arrest any illegal protestors because the foreign students could be deported. Brown, however, isn't letting anyone off the hook.) The arrests are detailed in the second tweet.

From The Providence Journal:

From The Providence Journal:

“The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable, and the University is prepared to escalate the level of criminal charges for future incidents of students occupying secure buildings,” said university spokesman Brian Clark. “Given that this is the second prominent incident in recent weeks of students trespassing in a secure, non-residential building after operating hours, the University fully expects to recommend more significant criminal misdemeanor charges for any future incidents after the Dec. 11 sit-in.”

This appears to be video of Brown University students being told they would face administrative and legal consequences for remaining in the building past 5pm. It ends as international students are told they "may experience those…consequences differently if it leads to…"

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Dutch girl gassed upon arrival at the camp; she was just eight:

14 December 1934 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Martha Doof, was born in Amsterdam. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 11 February 1943 in a transport of 1,184 Jews deported from Westerbork. She was among 1,005 of the murdered in gas chambers after the selection. pic.twitter.com/AtSfmVtscK — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 14, 2023

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. He says of the first one “This is the most depressing graph in the whole of science, because of the events that are highlighted on it.”

Another climate agreement, which will have as much effect as the previous ones. We are in a perilous position and yet we are still digging and drilling for the profit of the carbon companies and the petro-states. pic.twitter.com/7bDg2Gdbzg — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 13, 2023

