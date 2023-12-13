Why calls for genocide are usually legal

A lot of the fracas around Presidentgate, when Republican members of Congress questioned—some might say bullied—the Presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Penn about their speech policies, centered on how the Presidents answered questions about hypothetical calls for the genocide of Jews. Their answers ultimately led to the resignation of Penn President Liz Magill as well as of the head of Penn’s Board of Trustees. Harvard’s President Claudia Gay squeaked through after scrutiny by the university’s board of Overseers. It was after Magill walked back her “it depends” answer, and issued a video calling for censorship of calls for genocide, that I decided that she should go—and she did. In my view, nobody should run a University who favors serious curbs on the First Amendment.

Much of the arguments then and now involved whether calls for genocide of the Jews should be permitted—permitted under both the universities’ speech codes and, I suppose, the First Amendment. I don’t know about the speech codes of those three schools, which, according to the Presidents, largely do conform to the courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment. And, as I said at the time, using the First Amendment standard one would have to answer the question, “Do your speech codes prohibit calling for the genocide of Jews?” by saying “it depends.” That is the correct answer, but the Republican bullies didn’t like it, yelling and demanding a “yes or no” answer. But such an answer isn’t feasible for many First Amendment questions, which often do depend on how and when speech is uttered.

The problem in Congress, I’ve added, came not from these correct answers (though Magill retracted hers, which was a big mistake), but from the arrant hypocrisy exercised by these schools, so that minor infractions of speech were punished while calls for genocide of the Jews—at least in the “river to the sea” mantra—were fine. It doesn’t look good to suddenly adopt strict First-Amendment principles right at the time when they involve criticism of Jews.

Also acceptable would be more explicit calls for genocide—under most circumstances. My solution (and Steve Pinker’s) was to enact both a Chicago-style First Amendment speech code and a p9licy of institutional neutrality. (Steve had three other suggestions, too.)

I was glad to see, then, that the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) laid out the legal issues behind calls for genocide on campus, and concluded, as you can see below, that yes, most calls for genocide are protected speech under the First Amendment. The exceptions are things that you’ll already know if you’re a free-speech maven.

Click to read (or listen). The piece is by Aaron Terr, FIRE’s director of public advocacy, and Matthew Harwood, FIRE’s vice president of communications. I’m certain that they consulted with FIRE’s legal experts as well, so I’d take this as a pretty definitive view.

Excerpts from the short article are indented, and my own text is flush left.

FIRE agrees that the issue at the hearings was not free speech, but double standards, and that Magill abandoned free speech entirely in her apologia (bolding and headings are mine, FIRE’s words are indented):

Many of those pressuring universities to punish anti-Semitic speech are rightly calling out these institutions for having double standards — policing microaggressions while letting enthusiastic support for Hamas go unpunished. They’ve correctly identified the problem, but are pursuing the wrong solution. The right solution is to eliminate all speech codes and protect free speech consistently — not to censor consistently. Nonetheless, Magill has chosen to open the door to more censorship — and it’s a decision that will reverberate across our nation’s campuses and have consequences for the very Jewish students and faculty she rightly wants to protect in this turbulent moment. While it may not be intuitive at first blush, there are good reasons why both the First Amendment and most colleges’ free speech promises generally protect even “calls for genocide.”

What does the First Amendment allow about this issue?

Harvard, Penn, and MIT are private institutions, but they commit — on paper, though often not in practice — to protecting free speech, so their students and faculty reasonably expect to benefit from First Amendment standards. And the First Amendment protects advocacy of violence, so long as it doesn’t cross the line into unprotected conduct or speech like incitement or true threats. These narrow, well-defined exceptions protect individuals from immediate threats to their physical safety, without risking a widespread crackdown on dissenting or unpopular speech. The Supreme Court defined incitement in the landmark case of Brandenburg v. Ohio. The justices held that the First Amendment protected speech at a Ku Klux Klan rally — complete with a burning cross — where armed Klansmen used slurs against black and Jewish people, called for “revengeance” if the government “continues to suppress the white, Caucasian race,” and announced a march on Congress on the Fourth of July.

Ergo, the Presidents were correct in saying that some time—indeed, most of the time, as you see below—it’s okay under the First Amendment not just to imply genocide (“from the river to the sea. . “) but to explicitly call for genocide. You can read more about Branderburg v. Ohio here, a case that set out the limits on calls for violence.

What legal curbs are there on calls for violence? There are a few, but as far as I know none of the campus calls for violence, implicit or explicit, have crossed these boundaries.

The Court made clear that speech promoting unlawful action loses First Amendment protection only if it is directed to and likely to produce imminent lawless action. That’s a necessarily high bar, designed to protect a great deal of charged political expression by capturing only that speech that is all but inseparable from the unlawful action that directly follows it. Quoting an earlier decision, the Court reiterated that “mere abstract teaching . . . of the moral propriety or even moral necessity for a resort to force and violence, is not the same as preparing a group for violent action and steeling it to such action.” The First Amendment also makes an exception for true threats — statements that communicate to another person or group a serious expression of intent to cause them unlawful physical harm. Advocacy of genocide or violence remains protected speech, unless it meets one of these exceptions in the particular circumstances in which it’s uttered. So, the First Amendment would generally protect, for example, students peacefully marching across the quad chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” even if the chant were interpreted as supporting the ethnic cleansing or genocide of Israelis. But as FIRE’s Legal Director Will Creeley recently explained, if the slogan were “directed at a specific Jewish student by a student or group moving threateningly towards him, during a protest that has turned violent and unstable, it may arguably constitute a true threat.” Moreover, “a campus speaker’s exhortations to a willing audience to attack a passerby might lawfully face punishment as incitement.”

I’ve seen none of these violations so far, but we now have a list the exceptions that fell under the “it depends” answers of the three university presidents. And there’s one more form of calls for genocide that is not protected speech—speech that amounts to harassment. Bolding is mine:

Whether a call for genocide amounts to harassment also depends on context. Harassment is a pattern of unwanted behavior targeted at specific individuals, which may or may not include speech. Under the Supreme Court’s standard for discriminatory harassment in the educational context, the conduct must be targeted, unwelcome, and “so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively bars the victim’s access to an educational opportunity or benefit.” The Department of Education has emphasized that harassment “must include something beyond the mere expression of views, words, symbols or thoughts that some person finds offensive.”

But to be clear: Calling for genocide or violence could rise to the level of harassment. For example, if students repeatedly gathered outside a Jewish student’s dorm room and loudly called for Israel to be wiped off the map, that would almost certainly satisfy the Supreme Court’s standard. The issue is not so much the content of the speech — it’s the targeted, extreme, repetitive, unwanted nature of it, which crosses the line into harassing conduct.

Some of my colleagues at the University of Chicago still object to calls for genocide of the Jews that are considered protected speech under the criteria above. “What,” they ask, “do calls for genocide really accomplish?” This is a question asked and answered by John Stuart Mill in On Liberty (a must-read that you can read for free here). FIRE gives another answer: the “slippery slope” one, which I find reasonable. Another one is the “outing the baddies” answer: allowing people to utter even detestable speech enables you to identify those who hold odious views, people who could not be identified were they ordered to keep silent. Finally, there’s also the “sharpen your arguments” answer: you can only formulate your best response to such hatred if you encounter it in its most blatant and convincingly expressed form. The article explains:

But why protect even calls for genocide? It’s completely understandable for people to pose this question. After all, the vast majority of us agree that genocide is evil and horrific. But most everyone also agrees in the abstract that “hate” is bad. While a ban on advocating genocide or mass killing may be somewhat more specific than a general ban on “hate speech,” it ultimately suffers from the same problems of vagueness and subjectivity. As we’ve seen in the debate over the Israel-Hamas war, people can’t even agree on what constitutes genocide or advocacy of genocide. (It’s thankfully rare for someone to say explicitly, “We should murder all the Jews.”) When questioning the college presidents, Rep. Elise Stefanik equated calls for “intifada” with advocating genocide, but others say the term merely refers to a mass uprising seeking liberation from Israel. Meanwhile, many claim Israel’s invasion of Gaza, which has killed of thousands of civilians, is a genocide, while Israel’s supporters call it self-defense. The right to engage in any of this speech would be subject to the whims and biases of whoever happens to be enforcing the ban on “genocide” advocacy. And the result would be stunted debate and discussion about the Israel-Hamas war and other highly consequential geopolitical conflicts.

Indeed. As someone pointed out, the Sixties claim that “violence is speech” has now morphed into the claim that “speech is violence”, and there aren’t many controversial issues I can think of that can’t be characterized as “hate speech”—even as hateful as calls for genocide of the Jews. And who shall be the arbiter of what speech is to be banned? That was a salient point raised by both Mill and Hitchens. After all, aren’t calls to abolish affirmative action hateful to minorities, and a form of bigotry?

But won’t calls for genocide of the Jews create a campus climate of intimidation? Is it not antisemitic action? No, I don’t think so—not so long as those calls are not used to promote imminent lawless violence (no, action a few days later doesn’t count); don’t constitute harassment against individuals; or don’t create such a climate of hostility on campus that students can’t participate in the proper mission of a university: teaching, learning, and doing research. I haven’t yet come across an example on this campus, or on other campuses, involving calls for genocide that rise to this impermissible level. But I hasten to add that at other schools there are indeed lawsuits pending arguing that various speech and actions by universities, or failure to act when a climate of hostility is in place, have created an atmosphere of antisemitism that impedes learning. Two examples are suits against the University of Pennsylvania or the University of California.

I’m not saying, then, that Universities cannot be complicit in creating a campus climate that deprives students of educational opportunities. What I’m saying is that I’m unaware that any of that complicity involves calls for genocide of the Jews—this topic of this post. As always, I believe that all universities should have a code of conduct like ours: one that conforms to the First Amendment as the courts have interpreted it. So yes, if a group of, say, Students for Justice in Palestine were to call for genocide of the Jews without transgressing the legal boundaries noted above, that would be okay by me. Likewise for calls for genocide against Palestinians or African-Americans. I find such speech reprehensible and hateful, but that’s not the issue.

***********

FIRE has spread its message of free speech further, and emailed a list of other op-eds that its members wrote about the “genocide” issue. What’s below is from an announcement they sent out today:

Critics were right to blast university presidents for their hypocritical defenses of free speech. But the solution to their moral cowardice isn’t censorship — it’s free speech.

