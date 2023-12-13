The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “bans”, refers to the Qur’an ban in Denmark, giving a link to the story in France 24.
An excerpt:
Denmark’s parliament on Thursday adopted a law criminalising the “inappropriate treatment” of religious texts, effectively banning Koran burnings after a series of desecrations of Islam’s holy book sparked anger in Muslim countries over the summer.
The bill, which prohibits “inappropriate treatment of writings with significant religious importance for a recognised religious community”, was passed with 94 votes in favour and 77 opposed in the 179-seat Folketing.
“We must protect the security of Denmark and the Danes. Therefore, it is important that we now have better protection against the systematic insults we have seen for a long time,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a statement.
In practical terms, it will be forbidden to burn, tear or otherwise defile holy texts publicly or in videos intended to be disseminated widely.
Those who break the law, which will be evaluated after three years, risk a fine or up to two years in prison.
Over the summer, Denmark and neighbouring Sweden became the focus of anger across several Muslim countries after a slew of protests involving burnings and desecrations of the Koran.
Clearly, they’re scared of Muslim ire. I guess it’s illegal to burn the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Book of Mormon. Up to two years in prison! This is the result of Denmark taking in a large number of Muslim immigrants who are allowed to foist their religious beliefs on the whole country.
Well, the cartoon. Mo is absolutely correct, but inverts the sentiments behind the law to get angry. After all, people can’t burn the Old Testament, either, so the law is also antisemitic.
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Danish cowardice”
What happens if burning its holy book turns out to be a ritual of some future religion?
Several days ago, Newsweek posted an interesting essay by Kristen Waggoner entitled “Ireland Must Say No to Orwellian ‘Hate-Speech’ Laws”. One has much reason to be concerned about the future of freedom of expression in our country, but far more alarming is the situation in Europe.