Friday: Hili dialogue

December 8, 2023 • 2:21 am

by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is travelling today, so posting will be light if not non-existent.

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is concerned.

A: Weighing pros and cons…
Hili: We get the impression of a huge weight.
.
In Polish:
Ja: Zważywszy wszystko…
Hili: Mamy wrażenie ogromnego ciężaru.
As usual on such PCC(E)-less days, feel free to chat away about whatever you fancy. How about those Nicks, eh?

