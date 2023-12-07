NYT reports that the IDF deliberately killed journalists; I predict this is wrong

I am writing this to make a prediction based on my knowledge of the Israel Defense Forces. Below is a new New York Times headline, which I predict will be shown to be wrong. Click to read, and I’ll put a précis below. I also found the article archived here.

The claims:

An Oct. 13 strike that killed a videographer for the Reuters news agency and injured six others in southern Lebanon was carried out by the Israeli military and appeared to be a deliberate attack, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday. The watchdog group said that evidence it had reviewed — including dozens of videos of the incident, photographs and satellite images, and interviews with witnesses and military experts — showed that the journalists were not near areas where fighting was taking place and that there was no military objective near their position. “The attack on the journalists’ position directly targeted them,” the report said, labeling the attack a war crime. The Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to the report. Reuters published its own investigation on Thursday and said that an Israeli tank crew had killed its journalist and wounded the others. . . . On Oct. 13, a week after Hamas attacks on Israel sparked an all-out war, the seven journalists from Reuters, Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse, the French news agency, were standing on a hilltop in southern Lebanon close to the border with Israel. They were filming and broadcasting cross-border shelling between the Israeli army and Lebanese militants allied with Hamas. The report said that the journalists were wearing antiballistic jackets marked “Press” and had a car marked “TV.” They had been at that position for more than an hour and were visible from an Israeli military location more than a mile away, the report said. The report said that two munitions, fired within 37 seconds of each other, killed Mr. Abdallah, and injured the six others. A car belonging to Al Jazeera was destroyed. Ramzi Kaiss, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that it was an “apparently deliberate attack on civilians and thus a war crime.” . . . In a separate report, which contained some of the same information, the human rights group Amnesty International said that the journalists were stationary and that their markings “should have provided sufficient information to Israeli forces that these were journalists and civilians and not a military target.”

Now this may have occurred as reported, but I’m going to stick my neck out and predict that this was by no means a deliberate targeting of journalists. Why do I say this?

a. The IDF does not deliberately target civilians, including journalists. They may be killed if they’re in the line of fire, but not as targets. b. It would be completely inimical, and highly damaging to both the IDF and Israel, if the military was discovered to have targeted civilians and especially journalists. The IDF is especially careful not to do this, both because they value innocent life and also because the eyes of the world are on them, watching their every move. No Army in the world is as careful as Israel’s to target only military objectives. (That said, of course, this could be a mistake; see below.) c. The reports come from two groups known to be resolutely anti-Israel: Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. I suspect they are keen to rush to judgement, as has the mainstream liberal media in all of this war. Remember when the NYT, the BBC, and other liberal sources reported that Israel had hit the al-Ahli Hospital in late October, killing 500? It turned out that it wasn’t Israel that damaged the area (it was a parking lot, not the hospital itself), but a misfired missile launched by the terrorist group Islamic Jihad, and that far fewer people were killed. d. Israel’s lack of commenting is, I think, because the IDF is investigating the incident. It didn’t comment right away on the al-Ahli bombing, either, and some took that as an Israeli admission of guilt.

I think the most likely possibility for what happened is that the IDF was fired on from a site near where the journalists were, and returned fire, hitting the journalists who were bystanders to the action. Alternatively, it could have been a simple mistake, but I think that less likely as I don’t think the IDF would fire on a car without any good reason. What I think did not happen is that the IDF simply wanted to kill journalists and shot them.

Now I may be wrong, and if so I’ll admit it, but, more important, the IDF will admit it, as it has admitted previously when it screwed up. If IDF soldiers violate the army’s code of conduct (such as killing a wounded terrorist who poses no danger because he’s lying on the ground), they can go to jail.

The chance that the headline above is accurate is, in my view, very close to zero. Stay tuned.

Oh, and by the way, when was the last time you saw a NYT headline that Human Rights Watch or Amnesty International condemned Hamas or Islamic Jihad for committing a war crime? Palestinian terrorists do that on a daily basis, you know—most often by firing rockets willy-nilly at Israel.