Wednesday: Hili dialogue

*War news from the NYT. The whole tenor of the NYT’s coverage of the war is about how Israel’s military response to Hamas’s attack is damaging everything, and, frankly, I’m tired of this bias, for the military is also eliminating Hamas, which impoverished Gaza as a military and terrorist government.

But here’s one example of where they try to justify Hamas’s toll of Israeli’s killed, even though Hamas lies like a rug. This also includes some war news that’s surely accurate, but I’m now convinced that the editors of both the NYT and the Washington Post want the war to end with Hamas still around and Israel pulled back to its former border—and perhaps the papers even secretly want Israel to vanish, which would happen if Hamas is not taken down. An excerpt:

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its forces were advancing around the southern city of Khan Younis, where Israeli commanders have described house-to-house gun battles with Hamas fighters in some of the heaviest fighting of the two-month-old war. A military spokesman, Avichay Adraee, warned Gazan civilians not to approach Salah al-Din Road, the main highway that connects Khan Younis to northern Gaza, calling it “a battlefield” and “extremely dangerous.” Gazans attempting to head north to seek refuge should instead use the main coastal road, he said in a post on social media, although it was unclear whether many people would do so given the intense bombardment — or how many could see the information given communications disruptions in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, head of Israel’s southern command, had said its forces were battling in “the heart” of Khan Younis, where the fighting was “the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation” in late October. Hamas said it had killed 10 Israeli soldiers in the city and had injured several more, a claim that could not be immediately verified. Nir Dinar, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said the army did not comment on casualties until after soldiers’ families were notified. Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, also claimed in online posts that its fighters had totally or partially destroyed 24 Israeli military vehicles; that its snipers had shot at least six soldiers in the city; and that eight Israeli soldiers were injured with an anti-personnel bomb, though it did not say where.

Get a load of this “reporting”:

None of Hamas’s claims could be immediately verified, but the pace of the posts seemed to confirm Israeli accounts of intense urban combat around Khan Younis, the largest city in the coastal enclave’s south.

In other words, “we can’t verify Hamas’s claims about the deaths of Israeli soldiers, but they are buttressed by how fast Hamas issues posts, so the claims are probably true.”

*From reader Ken, some rare good news:

According to this section of the Death Penalty Information Center’s Year End Report, for the first time since such statistics began being kept, more Americans (50%) believe that capital punishment is unfairly applied than that believe it is fairly applied (47%). There may be hope yet that we will become a civilized society. The Year End Report is chock full of interesting information.

*You’ve probably heard that climate-change activist Greta Thunberg has become an ardent supporter of the Palestinian cause against Israel. If you want to read more about it, here’s a Guardian op-ed sent in by reader Niklas, “We won’t stop speaking out about Gaza’s suffering—there is no climate justice without human rights.” Somehow Greta has managed to connect her movement for awareness of global warming with Israel’s “genocide” against Gaza. Here’s how she does it (remember, she’s the first author of this stuff):

More than 15,000 people, of whom at least 6,000 were children. That’s how many people Israel has reportedly killed in the Gaza Strip in a matter of weeks – and those numbers are still rising. Israel has bombed basic societal infrastructure and civilian targets such as hospitals, schools, shelters and refugee camps. Israel has imposed a siege, preventing food, medicine, water and fuel from reaching the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the occupied Gaza Strip, leading Oxfam to accuse Israel of employing “starvation as a weapon of war”. Dozens of United Nations experts have described the situation as “a genocide in the making”, hundreds of international scholars have warned of an unfolding genocide and prominent Israeli genocide expert Raz Segal has called it “a textbook case of genocide”. But most of the world, particularly the so-called global north, is looking the other way. Despite these horrors, some have chosen to focus the public debate on attempts to delegitimise statements about Gaza made by young people in the climate justice movement. Contrary to what many have claimed, Fridays for Future has not “been radicalised” or “become political”. We have always been political, because we have always been a movement for justice. Standing in solidarity with Palestinians and all affected civilians has never been in question for us. Advocating for climate justice fundamentally comes from a place of caring about people and their human rights. That means speaking up when people suffer, are forced to flee their homes or are killed – regardless of the cause. It is the same reason why we have always held strikes in solidarity with marginalised groups – including those in Sápmi, Kurdistan, Ukraine and many other places – and their struggles for justice against imperialism and oppression. Our solidarity with Palestine is no different, and we refuse to let the public focus shift away from the horrifying human suffering that Palestinians are currently facing.

That’s a pretty tenuous connection, but it gives Thunberg a chance to vent her spleen against Israel. Although the article does mention the Hamas attacks of October 7, it doesn’t mention the hostages; and the bulk of the article is devoted to condemning Israel, not Hamas or Palestine. All this goes to show is.that although Greta might be savvy about promoting climate-change awareness, she’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer when it comes to judging military conflicts.

The authors didn’t neglect giving their pronouns, but one has “all pronouns’! All of them?

Greta Thunberg (she/her), a Swedish activist who inspired Fridays for Future, a movement of school strikes against global climate inaction Alde Nilsson (all pronouns), a global development student and climate justice activist with Fridays for Future Sweden Jamie Mater (they/them), a researcher and climate justice activist with Fridays for Future Sweden Raquel Frescia (she/they), a writer/researcher and climate justice activist with Fridays for Future Sweden

*Here’s a new Gallup poll on the proportion of Americans in various groups who support or don’t support Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The first bit of data:

Half of Americans approve of Israel’s military action in the Hamas-led Gaza Strip, and 45% disapprove, according to a Gallup poll conducted several weeks after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel that led to a major military operation by Israel.

I would have thought that the green bar would be longer. Nearly half of Americans apparently think that Israel should have done either nothing or very little in response to Hamas’s brutal attack.

More: a big age effect, so the youngest Americans are least approving of Israel’s going into Gaza, while older people are more approving. (No surprise there.) People of color are far more disapproving than are white people, while there’s not much effect of education on the data. Finally, Democrats are far more disapproving than Republicans, while Independents are in between. The Democrats are clearly clueless, and Biden is right to buck them, though how long he can fight the “progressives” on this one is unknown.

And what about Biden’s handling of the crisis?

President Joe Biden’s 32% approval rating for his handling of the Israel-Hamas situation is lower than his already-anemic 37% overall job approval rating in the new poll. This approval deficit is especially pronounced among the groups who are most opposed to Israel’s military action in Gaza: Democrats, people of color, women and young adults. These groups express significantly less approval for the job Biden is doing on the Middle East situation than they offer for his job performance overall.

Finally, 72% of Americans are following the Middle East situation either very closely or somewhat closely, a figure that increases with both age and education.

*Here’s a video from Tom Gross with the caption below. As you’ll see, Amit was released, so it’s a sort of happy ending, though we don’t know what happened to her in captivity.

Amit bravely tries to fight off seven armed terrorists. She is the freedom fighter, not them

From Bat: Columbia University circling the drain. You can bet that someone will be defending the “offensive” today. However, this conference was canceled by Columbia on the grounds that the organizers violated university protocol.

From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0:

From Masih; what a horrible existence this poor protestor has to lead.

16 Years of Injustice: The Urgent Plight of Zeynab Jalalian, For 16 years, Zeynab Jalalian, a political prisoner in Iran, has endured an unjust imprisonment without a single day of leave. Held captive by the Islamic regime, she faces a lifetime behind bars. Her only ‘crime’ is… pic.twitter.com/s1QIyBLKyK — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 5, 2023

How the UN is complicit in propagandizing kids and fomenting Jew hatred:

UNRWA's Child Soldiers .

A must watch and a must share.

Take 12 minutes to watch this.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. Hamas & Islamic Jihad Military Summer camp for UNRWA students. How on earth can UNRWA be getting away with all this? UNRWA schools send their… pic.twitter.com/4p80QTlUXc — Kosher Kockney (@KosherKockney) December 4, 2023

From Bat: “A minute and a half clip of Julia Steinberg from The Free Press testifying before Congress on education that ties DEI structure with the Jew hatred she sees at Stanford and on other campuses”:

“The answer is not for Jews to try and fit into the DEI caste system, to beg for a higher rank in the new ladder of victimhood.” Watch Free Press intern @juliaonatroika testify in front of Congress on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses. pic.twitter.com/yYyUjGBdOW — The Free Press (@TheFP) November 9, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who died in the camp at about 32:

6 December 1911 | A Czech Jewish woman, Vilemina Wittlerová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 6 September 1943. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/UbBEY5lPQc — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 6, 2023

