Wednesday: Hili dialogue

*War news from the NYT. The whole tenor of the NYT’s coverage of the war is about how Israel’s military response to Hamas’s attack is damaging everything, and, frankly, I’m tired of this bias, for the military is also eliminating Hamas, which impoverished Gaza as a military and terrorist government.
But here’s one example of where they try to justify Hamas’s toll of Israeli’s killed, even though Hamas lies like a rug. This also includes some war news that’s surely accurate, but I’m now convinced that the editors of both the NYT and the Washington Post want the war to end with Hamas still around and Israel pulled back to its former border—and perhaps the papers even secretly want Israel to vanish, which would happen if Hamas is not taken down. An excerpt:
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its forces were advancing around the southern city of Khan Younis, where Israeli commanders have described house-to-house gun battles with Hamas fighters in some of the heaviest fighting of the two-month-old war.
A military spokesman, Avichay Adraee, warned Gazan civilians not to approach Salah al-Din Road, the main highway that connects Khan Younis to northern Gaza, calling it “a battlefield” and “extremely dangerous.” Gazans attempting to head north to seek refuge should instead use the main coastal road, he said in a post on social media, although it was unclear whether many people would do so given the intense bombardment — or how many could see the information given communications disruptions in Gaza.
On Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, head of Israel’s southern command, had said its forces were battling in “the heart” of Khan Younis, where the fighting was “the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation” in late October.
Hamas said it had killed 10 Israeli soldiers in the city and had injured several more, a claim that could not be immediately verified. Nir Dinar, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said the army did not comment on casualties until after soldiers’ families were notified.
Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, also claimed in online posts that its fighters had totally or partially destroyed 24 Israeli military vehicles; that its snipers had shot at least six soldiers in the city; and that eight Israeli soldiers were injured with an anti-personnel bomb, though it did not say where.
Get a load of this “reporting”:
None of Hamas’s claims could be immediately verified, but the pace of the posts seemed to confirm Israeli accounts of intense urban combat around Khan Younis, the largest city in the coastal enclave’s south.
In other words, “we can’t verify Hamas’s claims about the deaths of Israeli soldiers, but they are buttressed by how fast Hamas issues posts, so the claims are probably true.”
*From reader Ken, some rare good news:
According to this section of the Death Penalty Information Center’s Year End Report, for the first time since such statistics began being kept, more Americans (50%) believe that capital punishment is unfairly applied than that believe it is fairly applied (47%).There may be hope yet that we will become a civilized society.The Year End Report is chock full of interesting information.
*You’ve probably heard that climate-change activist Greta Thunberg has become an ardent supporter of the Palestinian cause against Israel. If you want to read more about it, here’s a Guardian op-ed sent in by reader Niklas, “We won’t stop speaking out about Gaza’s suffering—there is no climate justice without human rights.” Somehow Greta has managed to connect her movement for awareness of global warming with Israel’s “genocide” against Gaza. Here’s how she does it (remember, she’s the first author of this stuff):
More than 15,000 people, of whom at least 6,000 were children. That’s how many people Israel has reportedly killed in the Gaza Strip in a matter of weeks – and those numbers are still rising. Israel has bombed basic societal infrastructure and civilian targets such as hospitals, schools, shelters and refugee camps. Israel has imposed a siege, preventing food, medicine, water and fuel from reaching the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the occupied Gaza Strip, leading Oxfam to accuse Israel of employing “starvation as a weapon of war”.
Dozens of United Nations experts have described the situation as “a genocide in the making”, hundreds of international scholars have warned of an unfolding genocide and prominent Israeli genocide expert Raz Segal has called it “a textbook case of genocide”. But most of the world, particularly the so-called global north, is looking the other way.
Despite these horrors, some have chosen to focus the public debate on attempts to delegitimise statements about Gaza made by young people in the climate justice movement. Contrary to what many have claimed, Fridays for Future has not “been radicalised” or “become political”. We have always been political, because we have always been a movement for justice. Standing in solidarity with Palestinians and all affected civilians has never been in question for us.
Advocating for climate justice fundamentally comes from a place of caring about people and their human rights. That means speaking up when people suffer, are forced to flee their homes or are killed – regardless of the cause. It is the same reason why we have always held strikes in solidarity with marginalised groups – including those in Sápmi, Kurdistan, Ukraine and many other places – and their struggles for justice against imperialism and oppression. Our solidarity with Palestine is no different, and we refuse to let the public focus shift away from the horrifying human suffering that Palestinians are currently facing.
That’s a pretty tenuous connection, but it gives Thunberg a chance to vent her spleen against Israel. Although the article does mention the Hamas attacks of October 7, it doesn’t mention the hostages; and the bulk of the article is devoted to condemning Israel, not Hamas or Palestine. All this goes to show is.that although Greta might be savvy about promoting climate-change awareness, she’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer when it comes to judging military conflicts.
The authors didn’t neglect giving their pronouns, but one has “all pronouns’! All of them?
Greta Thunberg (she/her), a Swedish activist who inspired Fridays for Future, a movement of school strikes against global climate inaction
Alde Nilsson (all pronouns), a global development student and climate justice activist with Fridays for Future Sweden
Jamie Mater (they/them), a researcher and climate justice activist with Fridays for Future Sweden
Raquel Frescia (she/they), a writer/researcher and climate justice activist with Fridays for Future Sweden
*Here’s a new Gallup poll on the proportion of Americans in various groups who support or don’t support Israel’s military actions in Gaza.
The first bit of data:
Half of Americans approve of Israel’s military action in the Hamas-led Gaza Strip, and 45% disapprove, according to a Gallup poll conducted several weeks after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel that led to a major military operation by Israel.
I would have thought that the green bar would be longer. Nearly half of Americans apparently think that Israel should have done either nothing or very little in response to Hamas’s brutal attack.
More: a big age effect, so the youngest Americans are least approving of Israel’s going into Gaza, while older people are more approving. (No surprise there.) People of color are far more disapproving than are white people, while there’s not much effect of education on the data. Finally, Democrats are far more disapproving than Republicans, while Independents are in between. The Democrats are clearly clueless, and Biden is right to buck them, though how long he can fight the “progressives” on this one is unknown.
And what about Biden’s handling of the crisis?
President Joe Biden’s 32% approval rating for his handling of the Israel-Hamas situation is lower than his already-anemic 37% overall job approval rating in the new poll.
This approval deficit is especially pronounced among the groups who are most opposed to Israel’s military action in Gaza: Democrats, people of color, women and young adults. These groups express significantly less approval for the job Biden is doing on the Middle East situation than they offer for his job performance overall.
Finally, 72% of Americans are following the Middle East situation either very closely or somewhat closely, a figure that increases with both age and education.
*Here's a video from Tom Gross with the caption below. As you'll see, Amit was released, so it's a sort of happy ending, though we don't know what happened to her in captivity.
Amit bravely tries to fight off seven armed terrorists. She is the freedom fighter, not them
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows off her knowledge of evolutionary history:
A: What are you looking at?Hili: At a V-formation of dinosaurs.A: Those are probably geese.Hili: It’s possible.
Ja: Na co patrzysz?Hili: Na klucz dinozaurów.Ja: To chyba gęsi.Hili: Możliwe.
From Bat: Columbia University circling the drain. You can bet that someone will be defending the “offensive” today. However, this conference was canceled by Columbia on the grounds that the organizers violated university protocol.
From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0:
From Masih; what a horrible existence this poor protestor has to lead.
16 Years of Injustice: The Urgent Plight of Zeynab Jalalian,
For 16 years, Zeynab Jalalian, a political prisoner in Iran, has endured an unjust imprisonment without a single day of leave. Held captive by the Islamic regime, she faces a lifetime behind bars.
How the UN is complicit in propagandizing kids and fomenting Jew hatred:
UNRWA's Child Soldiers .
A must watch and a must share.
Take 12 minutes to watch this.
Hamas & Islamic Jihad Military Summer camp for UNRWA students.
How on earth can UNRWA be getting away with all this?
UNRWA schools send their… pic.twitter.com/4p80QTlUXc
From Barry, who adds, “See? A dog can be helpful.” Yes, to a cat!!
From Jez (I may have posted this before):
This just made my day!
From Bat: “A minute and a half clip of Julia Steinberg from The Free Press testifying before Congress on education that ties DEI structure with the Jew hatred she sees at Stanford and on other campuses”:
“The answer is not for Jews to try and fit into the DEI caste system, to beg for a higher rank in the new ladder of victimhood.”
Watch Free Press intern @juliaonatroika testify in front of Congress on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.
— The Free Press (@TheFP) November 9, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who died in the camp at about 32:
6 December 1911 | A Czech Jewish woman, Vilemina Wittlerová, was born in Prague.
She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 6 September 1943. She did not survive.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 6, 2023
Two tweets from the estimable Dr. Cobb. First, an obsessed d*g:
German shepherd runs to the bathtub with a toy in his mouth whenever his ducklings are taking a bath ❤️✨
Presented by @Migrationmovie #sponsored
— The Dodo (@dodo) December 3, 2023
Matthew calls this one “saucy,” but it’s good advice:
Your annual reminder to please please please put xmas lights on palm trees. pic.twitter.com/9NVgIMvO3k
— Dr Amanda Moehring (@FlyBehaviour) December 5, 2023
1957 Project Vanguard – many of us of a certain age (elderly) can recall seeing the image of the Vanguard (navy) rocket lift off the launch pad and then quickly explode on our black and white tv’s of the day. We saw more Vanguard explosions over the next year as eight of the eleven Vanguard launches ended in failure with three launches achieving an orbiting satellite. We were chasing the Russians’ successful Sputnik launches but just a month (Feb 1, 1958) after the first Vanguard failure, an Explorer satellite was successfully launched which kicked off the U.S. orbital space program using a modified army Redstone rocket. This is pre-NASA which was created in October of 1958.
I missed out Gladys Eva, who was born on this day in 1920:
Brubeck was a competent pianist, but his most important job as a bandleader was to keep his baby grand between the two stars of the quartet, saxophonist Paul Desmond (the composer of many tunes, including “Take Five”) and drummer Joe Morello. The two reportedly loathed each other.
If Desmond’s sound was the dry martini, Morello might be what – something with club soda? The percussive bubble pop sounds.
Greta “no solutions only demands*” Thunberg :
“Advocating for climate justice fundamentally comes from a place of caring about people and their human rights. ”
This is a gnostic claim. The epistemological root is in self-knowledge – gnosis. The “knower” i.e. wizard has the secret knowledge that ordinary people lack. The ordinary people can save themselves by gaining climate consciousness (in that epistemological world) – analogous to class consciousness in Marxism (derived from Hegel’s dialectic).
As for the dialectical shell game being played, it all makes sense by accounting for the objective of The Revolution – which uses problematics in the material world to advance. That development is from Marx (“the point is to change it”)- to transform the material world into the Ideal (the Ideal which Hegel developed).
It’s all for the Revolution.
*quote from 2014: “Our job is to demand solutions not provide solutions.”
https://news.sky.com/story/no-home-comforts-for-greta-and-crew-as-they-sail-to-new-york-11784736
Are you a climate change denialist?
See?
The design of dialectical political warfare predicts this battle over identity/minutiae – use the friend / enemy distinction (Mao Zedong) to destroy, in this case, interpersonal relationships (as far as anonymous commenters on WEIT can go).
I could list ways I personally use energy, resources, my current bibliography, and the temperature and humidity.
What would it matter – I am not a wizard, but no one else is either, and none of us should be allowed to claim power/authority on that basis.
Look also how far removed this is from evaluation of the quote above.
Good point, well made.
I am not surprised in the least that Thunberg links Gaza and Climate Change. As we’ve seen, through the lens of Critical Race Theory, any non-Western ethnic group is automatically Oppressed by virtue of their not being white which implies White Supremacy which is really just double-talk for Capitalism. Similarly, Climate Change, aka Global Warming, is caused by green house gases which are the result of, basically, economic activity (specifically Western; China gets a pass), which mean Capitalism. To the Thunberg’s of the world, the only solution to both problems is to end Capitalism. In fact, to them the only solution to every problem is to end Capitalism.
A book I picked up recently that is worth reading :
The Future of Everything – the science of prediction – from wealth and weather to chaos and complexity David Orrell, 2007.
Mostly apolitical clear look at modeling, and question/answer on how it all works/what it means. I am not endorsing nor refuting this book’s conclusions, but saying it made me think – in particular so genuine advances in energy can be separated from yet another excuse for communists to get total control.
Also to your “capitalism”, I note that Marx and perhaps Engels were the ones to establish free-market economies – which they of course resented – as the demiurge strawman of “capitalism”. Capital is necessary but insufficient for stability in an economy (though I am not an economist).
Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations I think is where free-market economy was developed first?
China does not get a pass, but historical emissions mean the earliest industrialised countries should carry a lot of the burden –
https://www.carbonbrief.org/revealed-how-colonial-rule-radically-shifts-historical-responsibility-for-climate-change/
For me, Greta has now lost ANY credibility to talk about climate change in the future, as she inadmissibly conflates the issue with identity politics, or more precisely post-colonialism. Because it is to be feared that she will use the same tactics in future if it suits her agenda.
In other news, rock star Denny Laine, guitarist for the Moody Blues and Wings, died yesterday from a lung disease. He was 79.
Also, TV producer Norman Lear (All in the Family, Sanford & Son) has died, age 101.
Jerry has put his finger on the crucial question to ask anyone who supports “Palestinian counteroffensive”/Hamas, viz., “Do you endorse Israel’s existence as a nation-state?” Let’s ask this question of the editorial boards of the news media, too. No hemming and hawing, state your position clearly. If there’s any good that can come from this horrible war, perhaps it might be that we can leach out the heretofore hidden anti-Semitism that permeates society more extensively than I would have thought.
Jerry’s Dec 3 posting links to Sen Schumer’s Senate speech in which the senator gives a bit of historic tutorial on the creation of the State of Israel as a secure and defensible homeland for the Jewish people after years of oppression, and most recently at that time, the Holocaust. Weit post with link to forty-minute video of speech is at https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2023/12/03/chuck-schumer-delivers-senate-speech-on-antisemitism/
“Jews needed a secure and defensible homeland because Europeans tried to kill them” is not something that (most) Palestinians and their supporters deny. Their problem is with who was the one who had to cede part of their own land to the Jews to make that possible.
There are things one can say that have some effect on people who deny Israel its right to exist in its current borders, but “Jews needed a homeland because of European persecution” isn’t one of them.
Ok. So what are those things?
Oh, and Israel is flooding the Hamas tunnels.
One of the many problems with this “all oppression is connected” view of nonprofit, charity, and single issue organizations is that it weakens the organization. Instead of focusing on a single problem and addressing that well, activity is diffused over multiple Good Causes and the original Good Cause becomes less important, both to the general public and to those in the organization.
It also lowers the membership. Just because someone cares about climate change, free speech, church/state separation or women’s rights doesn’t mean they buy into the entire package of progressive causes. Skeptics either quit in disgust or get thrown out by the Purity Spiral referred to in todays Jesus and Mo.
Yudkowsky wrote a nice piece about this on Less Wrong, called “Evaporative Cooling of Group Beliefs”
https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/ZQG9cwKbct2LtmL3p/evaporative-cooling-of-group-beliefs
Yes – because the Revolution uses, chews up, and discards that which no longer advances the Revolution.
Klaus Schwab describes how he recruited Thunberg in his one of his books, I think The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
As such, it seems a natural progression for the personalities being used for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals to absorb and act on more of those targets, and apply activism to them.
But the Revolution is not working this time either, and not without destruction. Whatever gets used up will be revived with whatever fresh revolutionary potential is around at the time.
I would like to add another favorite book to the two I nominated yesterday. It is Anthony Doerr’s “All the Light We Cannot See,” another historical novel. At times it is a bit difficult to follow, given that the author switches back and forth in time and place, but each section is labeled as to both, which helps.