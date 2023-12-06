Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “spiral,” came with a few short words and a link:
The link refers to a “purity spiral,” which according to Wikipedia is:
. . . . a form of groupthink where it becomes more beneficial to hold certain views than to not hold them, and more extreme views are rewarded while expressing doubt, nuance, or moderation is punished (a process sometimes called “moral outbidding”). This feedback loop leads to members competing to demonstrate the zealotry or purity of their views.
And here’s an example as the boys prepare to sing a duet:
6 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ purity”
Ah – very good. Very VERY good!
Similar to “love bombing” (feel free to look it up).
I love this comic – I love love LOVE IT! So much love, for this comic!
Comic is Love
It’s not enough to love it. It should change your life.
Why do you insult the comic? It’s very hurtful.
It changed my life so thoroughly, I feel neither capable nor worthy of attempting to describe my change.
I confess to evil, to not going far enough, and vow to commit to a lifetime of self-reflection, criticism, and activism.
… this is supposed to be facetious but damn, it gets scary.
Yes, yes — quite enjoyed the purity spiral link, too. Now denounce me for insufficient piety.
(not directly related, but ha ha on a social media platform where I quietly commented that culturally there may be a rainbow of genders, there are, really, two biological sexes I was immediate berated for my “grade school understanding of genetics”.)
We have read and conversed about this for years, and at last we have a name for this thing we go on about: Purity spiral.