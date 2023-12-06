Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ purity

December 6, 2023 • 8:15 am

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “spiral,”  came with a few short words and a link:

Oh, just get on with it, for God’s sake.

The link refers to a “purity spiral,” which according to Wikipedia is:

. . . . a form of groupthink where it becomes more beneficial to hold certain views than to not hold them, and more extreme views are rewarded while expressing doubt, nuance, or moderation is punished (a process sometimes called “moral outbidding”). This feedback loop leads to members competing to demonstrate the zealotry or purity of their views.

And here’s an example as the boys prepare to sing a duet:

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ purity

  1. Ah – very good. Very VERY good!

    Similar to “love bombing” (feel free to look it up).

    I love this comic – I love love LOVE IT! So much love, for this comic!

    Comic is Love

    Reply

      2. I confess to evil, to not going far enough, and vow to commit to a lifetime of self-reflection, criticism, and activism.

        … this is supposed to be facetious but damn, it gets scary.

        Reply

  2. Yes, yes — quite enjoyed the purity spiral link, too. Now denounce me for insufficient piety.

    (not directly related, but ha ha on a social media platform where I quietly commented that culturally there may be a rainbow of genders, there are, really, two biological sexes I was immediate berated for my “grade school understanding of genetics”.)

    Reply

  3. We have read and conversed about this for years, and at last we have a name for this thing we go on about: Purity spiral.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *