Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ purity

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “spiral,” came with a few short words and a link:

The link refers to a “purity spiral,” which according to Wikipedia is:

. . . . a form of groupthink where it becomes more beneficial to hold certain views than to not hold them, and more extreme views are rewarded while expressing doubt, nuance, or moderation is punished (a process sometimes called “moral outbidding”). This feedback loop leads to members competing to demonstrate the zealotry or purity of their views.

And here’s an example as the boys prepare to sing a duet: