Sunday: Hili dialogue

*War Nooz from the NYT. The U.S. is telling the IDF that it has to reduce the civilian death toll as it moves into southern Gaza.

Top U.S. officials have urged Israel to do more to spare civilians in the Gaza Strip amid signs that Israel’s military is preparing a ground invasion in the south of the enclave, where Gazans who have fled the nearly two months of fighting are sheltering. With the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire with Hamas and the resumption of Israeli military operations, Biden administration officials have been pushing for more targeted strikes to try to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. American officials have been making clear to Israel that it must not pursue a campaign in southern Gaza that would have the same devastating consequences as in the north. Israeli air and ground strikes have killed more than 15,000 people, by the Gazan health authorities’ count, since Oct. 7. On that day, Hamas-led attacks killed at least 1,200 people in southern Israel, according to Israeli officials.

The Gazan Health Authorities are, of course, Hamas, and we don’t know how many casualties are terrorists. Israel is already distributing maps of bomb-free havens and dropping leaflets about safe evacuations. But this will be a tough bout of urban combat, as many Gazans have fled to the south, Hamas among them.

*Three American men climbed the North Face of Jannu in Nepal without fixed ropes, scaling one of the world’s greatest and scarierst rock faces. It was a stupendous achievement that took six days:

“In my mind, it’s the greatest climb ever — the greatest Alpine climb,” said Mark Synnott, a renowned climber and author who was stymied by Jannu’s north face in 2000 and called it the “last great problem in the Himalayas.” At 25,295 feet, Jannu — with its remote location and combination of height, steepness and altitude — is one of the most daunting peaks for climbers. Its north face, especially, has stirred and vexed mountaineers. Others had been to the top of Jannu, though not many. None had done this route in following the minimal ethos of an Alpine-style ascent: no supplemental oxygen, no ropes fixed in advance, no porters beyond base camp.

The three men used only what they could carry on their backs. “It’s the simplest way of doing something,” Rousseau said. “You just begin at the bottom and go to the top.” Here’s the face they climbed (photo by Jackson Marvell).

*The Wall Street Journal has a big article on Greg Lukianoff, the president of FIRE, an article called “a free-speech advocate says that colleges are doing it wrong.” It is no secret that Lukianoff was hospitalized for depression, but I didn’t know why until I read the piece:

Lukianoff, who lives in Washington with his wife and their two young sons, became FIRE’s first legal director in 2001 and president in 2006. Though he does not shy away from defending sometimes odious speech, he notes that every case has its critics—whether he is fighting Florida’s prohibition on teaching critical race theory in schools or suing California’s community college system for forcing professors to teach “diversity, equity and inclusion.” “The disapproval can wear on you,” he admits. Being in the culture-war crossfire, he says, is partly why he needed to be hospitalized for depression in 2007. Part of his treatment involved cognitive behavioral therapy, which taught him to contextualize his thoughts in a way that made him feel more resilient. This insight helped him appreciate the insidiousness of “safetyism” on campuses—with its safe spaces and trigger warnings—which he argues makes students more anxious and depressed by accommodating their fears and reinforcing their faith in their own weaknesses. The “‘cure’ turns out to be a primary cause of the disease,” he and Haidt wrote in their 2015 book. . . . It might be disorienting to see students who embrace their own fragility also cheer on brutal acts of terrorism. But Lukianoff believes American universities now have an opportunity to correct their course after years of encouraging censorship and enforcing ideological conformity. He hopes that colleges seize the chance to steer students with conflicting opinions toward a more constructive dialogue and that university presidents who struggled to appease both donors and students with their recent political statements rethink the impulse to weigh in on politics at all. “Institutional neutrality is the bedrock of a free and open campus culture,” he argues.

I’m not sure that constructive dialogue is possible between Jewish students and, say, the SJP, but I appreciate Lukianoff’s implicit vote for Chicago’s principle of institutional neutrality: the Kalven Report. Only two schools share that principle with us: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Vanderbilt University. And I agree with this, too:

More generally, Lukianoff argues that Americans would be better off “if we loosened elite higher education’s grip on society.” After “Coddling” came out, he says that heads of corporations and nonprofits called him to privately complain that young graduates from top schools were creating “serious problems” in the workplace by fixating on “minor interaction problems” with each other or with the institution itself. “My answer is, ‘Could you please tell the world that?’” says Lukianoff. “People need to know that the kind of product coming out of these elite schools is unworkable.”

*I found this NYT op-ed deeply confusing: “I teach the humanities, and I still don’t know what their value is.” It’s by a Chicago colleague, Dr. Agnes Callard, an associate professor of philosophy. In fact, philosophy is the first “humanities area I thought of whose value I can defend easily: it teaches you to analyze and dissect arguments, and to examine your own beliefs to see if they’re consistent. But Callard professes to be confused:

We have been issuing a steady stream of defenses of the humanities for many decades now, but the crisis of the humanities only grows. In the face of declining student interest and mounting political scrutiny, universities and colleges are increasingly putting humanities departments on the chopping block. We humanists keep on trying to teach people what the value of the humanities is, and people keep failing to learn our lessons. This suggests to me that humanists do not know the value of the thing they are trying to defend. We can spout pieties that sound inspiring to those already convinced of our cause, but so too can an ignorant math teacher “teach” math to those who already know it. As a humanist — someone who reads, teaches and researches primarily philosophy but also, on the side, novels and poems and plays and movies — I am prepared to come out and admit that I do not know what the value of the humanities is. I do not know whether the study of the humanities promotes democracy or improves your moral character or enriches your leisure time or improves your critical thinking skills or increases your empathy.

Well, maybe it does all those things, and more. Maybe it teaches you how to see life from other perspectives, or glory in the beauty of art and of prose: how to read and how to see. I don’t care so much about moral character, but has the good doctor considered that humanities may do different things for different people, and for some people nothing at all. After all, my teaching evolution excited some people (several of whom became biologists), but many others weren’t turned on. But I can still defend it (I won’t here, because this is the Nooz). However Callard even questions the value of teaching science:

Humanists are not alone in their ignorance about the purpose of their disciplines. Mathematicians or economists or biologists might mutter something about practical applications of their work, but very few serious scholars confine their research to some narrow pragmatic agenda. The difference between the humanists and the scientists is simply that scientists are under a lot less pressure to explain why they exist, because the society at large believes itself to already have the answer to that question. If physics were constantly out to justify itself, it would become politicized, too, and physicists would also start spouting pious platitudes about how physics enriches your life.

Well, why are the practical implications to be ignored? And, of course, there are many cases in which “pure” science has given us unpredictable but practical results (think of the development of gene-sequencing technology that began by wondering how bacteria survived in springs near the boiling point). I would have no trouble defending evolutionary biology even if it never led to practical understanding, as it tells us the truth about nature and about how things got here and why. Isn’t that satisfying to our curiosity? After all, humans like questions answered. Callard, though, doesn’t even seem to understand the purpose of doing science: humans are curious primates, and also primates who want their lives to be better.

In the end, Callard does answer her question:

The task of humanists is to invite, to welcome, to entice, to excite, to engage. And when we let ourselves be ourselves, when we allow the humanistic spirit that animates us to flow out not only into our classrooms but also in our public-self presentation, we find we don’t need to defend or prove anything: We are irresistible.

Her first sentence–the value of humanities–contradicts her penultimate sentence. Why are they irresistible?

*In her latest article in The Critic, “Saving Gaza with a queer intifada,” the irrepressible Titania McGrath has a solution to the Middle East crisis (yes, yes, I know it’s satire, but this column is funny; h/to to Athayde):

The answer to the Middle East conflict is simple: intersectional slam poetry. I recently announced that I will soon be touring Gaza, Iran and Saudi Arabia — mostly vegan cafes and community centres — in order to perform my poems and spread the message of diversity, equity and inclusion. I will be accompanied by my friends from the “Queers for Palestine” collective, who will doubtless receive a warm welcome. Unlike Britain, there has never been a single arrest for homophobic hate crime in the whole recorded history of Palestine. Gay people in Arab nations are out and proud and are known to happily shout it from the rooftops. Some critics of the pro-Palestine movement have accused us of supporting terrorism, but this is simply a misunderstanding. When the Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter tweeted “I stand with Palestine” along with an image of a paraglider, this wasn’t a reference to Hamas. It was simply because they were being sponsored by a firm that specialises in outdoor activities and adventure sports. How else would BLM be able to afford all those mansions in California as a base for their important social justice work? And when protesters in London were calling for “jihad”, this was also widely misinterpreted. As the Met Police pointed out, “jihad” has multiple meanings. So while it can mean a holy war, in most cases it’s more like a yoga retreat. In fact, I went for a really nice jihad at my local spa last week. I treated myself to an intifada, which is a kind of facial massage with lavender and tea tree oils.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili finally has to accept the hard truth:

Hili: We have to accept reality. A: And what is that? Hili: Winter is coming.

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy zaakceptować rzeczywistość. Ja: Czyli? Hili: Idzie zima.

Masih draws parallels between Iran and Hamas (remember, the former funds the latter); read the whole tweet.

Hamas and Islamic Republic are terrorists, and they do not talk for the people of Iran or Palestine.

The whole situation in Israel and Gaza is an incredible tragedy.

While this is a proxy war by the Islamic Republic and its terrorist arm Quds Force and should be condemned in… pic.twitter.com/D8262ZYmdX — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 30, 2023

The University of Michigan student body, set to vote on two resolutions about Israel, Gaza, and BDS, had to cancel the vote after the election was hijacked by a Palestinian group that sent emails to all students urging them to vote in the “right” way. The thing is, the pro-BDS (i.e., anti-Israeli) side probably would have won if the pro-Palestinians just could have kept their fingers out of the election:

BREAKING: The University of Michigan just canceled its campus-wide BDS referendum that falsely accused Israel of genocide and apartheid. This vote should have never been approved in the first place. It only promotes hate and violence. The path to a brighter future for both… pic.twitter.com/o6ggIdeUY4 — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) December 1, 2023

Umm. . . AOC, we don’t condition our aid to Palestine on whether they violate “human rights and international law.” Much of the aid we give Palestine, including humanitarian aid, goes to Hamas and other terrorist groups. But that doesn’t concern the Squad. We should condition our aid on ensuring that it doesn’t go to Hamas.

You know that AOC hates Israel, but she’s walked back her vitriol since it gets in the way of her ambition to become a Senator (there are voting Jews in New York):

Conditioning aid to Israel, as we do with virtually all other US allies, is a responsible course of action. The United States has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure that public resources do not facilitate gross violations of human rights and international law. https://t.co/Q15Z56CeoW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2023

Also this; she was too chicken to vote on a bill that condemned Hamas, though all the other members of her “squad” did.

AOC didn't join the members of the Squad (and others) in voting "no"; she has become too savvy and too ambitious to do that. Instead, she DID NOT VOTE. Shameless. Click "show more" to show the "no" votes on a no-brainer "yes" bill. https://t.co/Eu8y53Q8uG — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) December 2, 2023

Here’s her vote:

Before she wised up, AOC voted “no” on an October 25 bill to condemn Hamas (there the House vote was 412-10).

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl gassed upon arrival, age ten:

3 December 1933 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Rosalia Elisabeth Bloemist, was born in Amsterdam. In February 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/JWdz9QU04w — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 3, 2023

