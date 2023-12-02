Discussion for readers

I’ll be occupied most of the day, so here’s your chance to weigh in on anything. There are lots of questions you can discuss, but feel free to vent about what’s on your mind.

1.) The Hamas/Israel war. I find myself perhaps overly occupied with this, perhaps because I was in Israel only two weeks before it started, but also because it tweaks my Jewish DNA. What’s your take? Will Israel really destroy Hamas? If it does, who will govern Gaza? Should Israel have attacked Gaza in the first place? Is there any more it can do to avoid the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

2.) Trump: Many people are now predicting that he’s a shoo-in for President next year, a possibility that frightens me greatly. One of them is Andrew Sullivan, whose sensors detect a move towards Trump:

But the moment I knew his presidency was almost certain was when the Brexit result was announced in June, when everyone still assumed Hillary was a shoo-in. Something was stirring. And that’s why, after my annual trip back to Britain last week, I’m feeling the nausea again. The mood is just ugly — a deep pessimism suffused with barely stifled fury. It’s not quite right or left, as we used to understand those things. It’s more irrational than that, and less predictable. A usually mild-mannered, anti-Brexit friend of mine told me that the lockdowns had filled him with a ragethat was as unfamiliar to him as it was white-hot. Another friend talked about the perils of polarization, and then, as we went back to her house for a cup of tea, I noticed she had an enormous EU flag covering her entire front window. A pollster friend who specializes in focus groups said that pessimism and anger were starker now than ever: almost 80 percent, he said, saw their country as in a “steep decline” — Tories and Labourites, for different and often opposing reasons. . . . And Gallup’s latest polling on how the public feels about crime should terrify the Democrats. Coming back to DC this week after seven months away, I’m struck by how stark the decline has become. It says something when a city is experiencing a massive wave of carjackings, bars the cops from pursuing them, and just hands out free AirTags so you can track your stolen car yourself.

There’s also a Washington Post op-ed by Robert Kagan, “A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending.”

Let’s stop the wishful thinking and face the stark reality: There is a clear path to dictatorship in the United States, and it is getting shorter every day. In 13 weeks, Donald Trump will have locked up the Republican nomination. In the RealClearPolitics poll average (for the period from Nov. 9 to 20), Trump leads his nearest competitor by 47 points and leads the rest of the field combined by 27 points. The idea that he is unelectable in the general election is nonsense — he is tied or ahead of President Biden in all the latest polls — stripping other Republican challengers of their own stated reasons for existence. The fact that many Americans might prefer other candidates, much ballyhooed by such political sages as Karl Rove, will soon become irrelevant when millions of Republican voters turn out to choose the person whom no one allegedly wants.

Is Trump’s election really that certain, even if he’s convicted of felonies (something that would probably happen after the election)? Will he be able to pardon himself? (He can’t do that for state crimes.)

3.) Why are there so many waxing parlors in Cambridge?

If there aren’t at least 50 responses by the end of the day, I’ll be very sad.