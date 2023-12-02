Cambridge and Harvard

Here are a few holiday snaps from my perambulations around Cambridge yesterday. Naturally they started at Harvard Square and the Coop (the University bookstore and merchandise emporium). I wanted to buy myself a Harvard tee-shirt, but the prices were stratospheric (in the range of $30-$40 for a teeshirt, for crying out loud), so I satisfied myself by looking at the books. The science section was a bit thin, but I did see this: Matthew’s latest book prominently displayed. I sent the photo to him, and his cynical comment was “They should have sold more.” But if they did, there wouldn’t be a book on display!
They also had one copy of Faith Versus Fact in the science section, but no copies of Why Evolution is True:
I visited my friend Andrew Berry, whose office is in the Bio Labs, the oldest part of Harvard’s biology section, but the site of many famous discoveries and home of many Nobel Laureates. On the way from the Square to the labs, you walk though the famous Harvard Yard, the central quad of the old campus. From Wikipedia:
Harvard Yard, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the oldest part of the Harvard University campus, its historic center and modern crossroads. It contains most of the freshman dormitories, Harvard’s most important libraries, Memorial Church, several classroom and departmental buildings, and the offices of senior University officials including the President of Harvard University.
The Yard grew over the centuries around Harvard College’s first parcel of land, purchased in 1637. Today it is a grassy area of 22.4 acres (9.1 ha) bounded principally by Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge Street, Broadway, and Quincy Street. Its perimeter fencing – principally iron, with some stretches of brick – has twenty-seven gates
A panorama (click to enlarge)
On the east side is the equally famous statue of John Harvard, probably the object photographed more often than any other by visitors. Here one of a group of Asian students poses by the statue (they all did, one by one).
Some of the details from Wikipedia (it’s may not even depict John Harvard!):
John Harvard is a sculpture in bronze by Daniel Chester French in Harvard Yard, Cambridge, Massachusetts honoring clergyman John Harvard (1607–1638), whose deathbed bequest to the “schoale or Colledge” recently undertaken by the Massachusetts Bay Colony was so gratefully received that it was consequently ordered “that the Colledge agreed upon formerly to bee built at Cambridg shalbee called Harvard Colledge.” There being nothing to indicate what John Harvard had looked like, French used a Harvard student collaterally descended from an early Harvard president as inspiration.
The statue’s inscription—JOHN HARVARD • FOUNDER • 1638—is the subject of an arch polemic traditionally recited for visitors, questioning whether John Harvard justly merits the honorific founder. According to a Harvard official, the founding of the college was not the act of one but the work of many, and John Harvard is therefore considered not the founder, but rather a founder, of the school, though the timeliness and generosity of his contribution have made him the most honored of these.
Tourists often rub the toe of John Harvard‘s left shoe for luck.
Heading northeast, you pass the famous Memorial Hall containing the Sanders Theater, site of many lectures, performances, and inductions into societies. It was completed in 1878. From Wikipedia:
Memorial Hall, immediately north of Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a large High Victorian Gothic building honoring Harvard men’s sacrifices in defense of the Union during the American Civil War—”a symbol of Boston’s commitment to the Unionist cause and the abolitionist movement in America.”
Built on a former playing field known as the Delta, it was described by Henry James as consisting of
three main divisions: one of them a theater, for academic ceremonies; another a vast refectory, covered with a timbered roof, hung about with portraits and lighted by stained windows, like the halls of the colleges of Oxford; and the third, the most interesting, a chamber high, dim and severe, consecrated to the sons of the university who fell in the long Civil War.
James’s “three divisions” are known today as (respectively) Sanders Theatre; Annenberg Hall (formerly Alumni Hall or the Great Hall); and Memorial Transept. Beneath Annenberg Hall, Loker Commons offers a number of student facilities.
And then, the Biological Laboratories, or Bio Labs, opened in 1933. It’s famous for its carved brick, the iconic rhinos that flank the doors, and the biological decorations on the doors.
The building:
The brickwork at the top of the building is decorated with carved animals, which are lovely. Few visitors look up to see them. Here are some cats:
There’s one rhino on each side of the entrance. When I was younger and spry, I’d climb stop them and have my picture taken:
They don’t make biology buildings like this any more. The building is now part of the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, but once held all the molecular biologists, including greats like Matt Meselson, James Watson, and Mark Ptashne. Meselson, 93 still works there, and was famous (and should have won a Nobel Prize) for the “Meselson-Stahl” experiment, which showed that DNA replicates “semiconservatively” (the strands separate and a new strand is copied onto each old one. That experiment was done at Caltech, before Matt moved to Harvard. (I go on because I like the guy and he’s a terrific person and scientist.)
The three entrances to the Biolabs are each decorated with a different group of organisms in brass.
Insects:
Marine invertebrates (all the vertebrates are carved on the brick above):
And plants:
They don’t make biology buildings like this any more! I didn’t do my Ph.D work in this building (I was in the Museum of Comparative Zoology Laboratories nearby), but I spent many hours taking and t.a.ing classes here.
On the walk down Massachusetts Avenue back to where I’m staying, I passed two marijuana dispensaries, seven barber shops, and four waxing parlors. I’m not sure why so many denizens of Harvard and Cambridge get waxed. Here’s a notable building on Mass Ave: the old Sears store, which was bought by Lesley University and now contains classrooms. It’s a great old Art Deco structure:
The lovely house in North Cambridge where I’m staying with my oldest friends. As you see from the plaque below, it’s a “historic place”:
Next door, a milkweed pod spreads its genes:
Jerry, loved the photos of Cambridge and Harvard, lived and worked there for years. The Biolabs is a beautiful place, I ran a lab in the basement in the 90s where we did protein sequencing and oligonucleotide synthesis as a service for the faculty. Did you know there was a greenhouse on the roof? Lovely spot to visit in the Winter.
I know there’s a greenhouse on the roof! When I worked there – as a secretary, not a scientist, alas – I visited it often. The guy who ran the greenhouse at the time also gave classes in plant care. My plants have benefited from what I learned ever since.
Let me be the first: The Biological Laboratories are on Divinity Avenue?
Yes, and the Divinity School is nearby, probably accounting for the name.
About a half mile west of the historic Samuel Wright House is a pond I’ve walked past many times, and looking at a map just now I learned that it’s named “Jerry’s Pond”!
I hope Jerry gets a chance to go see his eponymous pond!
GCM
I was going to buy a Stanford hoodie when I was there for my reunion in October, but they were $160🙀🙀🙈 i did get a very cozy fuzzy vest for a mere $60.
When I worked at Harvard in the 1980s, there were humorous parodies of the traditional crimson-lettered Harvard sweatshirts
HARVARD
The Harvard of the East
as if in answer to such things as
Purdue
The Harvard of the Midwest
I worked at the Biolabs for a couple of years as a secretary to Walter Gilbert (this was shortly before he won his Nobel Prize). I remember getting a vicarious sense of excitement from the revolutionary discoveries being made.
It was a great place to work. The outside of the building, of course, is just fabulous, as Jerry’s pictures reminded me. But the setting is great too – I could spend my lunch hours across the street at the Natural history museum. In addition, one of the perks of being employed at Harvard was that I could take one class per semester, for free. As a philosophy major, I was thrilled to be able to take a class by Robert Nozick, the famed philosopher.
What a great perk to take a Harvard class for free. Virginia has a Senior Citizen Higher Education Act of 1974 which allows us oldsters (60y.o. and above), who are state residents, to audit any class at any state college or university for free. I used it just before the pandemic to take a freshman bio-chem course. It wore this old man out! But I think that I am ready now to try another one.
That IS a great perk. If the university you can access is in Charlottesville, then you’re doubly lucky. My brother went to law school at UVA and I remember Charlottesville being just breathtaking in the spring. And then there’s TJ, of course. What an incredible mind and personality.
Not UVA, but TJ’s undergrad school, College of William and Mary. Williamsburg is nice too and just a half hour drive to the west for me. Charlottesville is two hours. Btw, if you’re 60 and your state taxable income is less than $23,000 for the year, you can take any course for credit for free. There are no income restrictions on auditing.
Lovely photos – especially those doors.
I just loved the Bio Labs building with its rhinoceroses and brass window adornments. You really felt like you were entering a building devoted to biology. Even though the MCZ is perhaps a more famous building, the Bio Labs building is way more beautiful. It brings back great memories.
Speaking of memories, there’s Memorial Hall. When I was at Harvard the building didn’t have its pyramidal tower. IIRC, the original tower burned in a fire, and has since been rebuilt.
Thank you for the pictures!
Ooo didja stop by the glass flowers?
The last pic reminded me!
I gotta go there again soon.
No, i didn’t go into the MCZ, but I’ve visited the glass flowers many times. It is an underappreciated and spectacular thing to see, and if you’re at Harvard, pay a few bucks and go see them. It’s well worth it.
I visited the glass flowers a few years ago. They’re amazing. I remember the roof of the Annenberg Hall because of the red slate used on the roof and because I worked in a slate mill in Granville NY, where the slate used in the original construction and subsequent repairs probably came from. I say that because tmk red slate is only found in Granville.
The biology represented on the doors and brick walls is wonderful. The rhino pair is great. Metal seems to be an especially good medium to show off the creature’s impressive bulk.
During a trip to France in 2015, my wife and I went to the city of Arles. Although we’re atheists, we like to visit churches, and we happened to enter the Cloister of Saint Trophime. I was amazed to realize that the small and intimate stained glass windows in one hall showed what looked like enlargements of microscopic diatoms. (I’ll send photos to Jerry.) The windows were set deeply into the thick stone walls of the building.
Back home in California I did some noodling around via Google, but I couldn’t find any information about the windows. Unfortunately, I didn’t think to ask about them when I was there. Some years ago I sent an email to the church, but I never got a response. Does anyone know about these windows, and why they are in a church?
I loved seeing the art work at the Bio Labs entry. We need to protect these grand old buildings. The doors are especially fabulous- insect and plant versions of the Gates of Paradise. I guess these are the Gates to Biology-
Zara sells Harvard swag now. So just go to your local mall. No need to travel.