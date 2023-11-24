Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, November 24, 2023, otherwise known as “Black Friday“, the beginning of the Christmas shopping season and a day when there are bargains to be had, so they say. Foodwise, it’s National Sardines Day, which we can just ignore.

It's D. B. Cooper Day, marking the day in 1971 when a man given that name by the media jumped out of a plane with a parachute, holding $200,000 in random. He was never found, though some of the money was recovered, and the case was never solved.

Finally, the most important celebration on this day: it’s Evolution Day (International observance), celebrating the publication of Darwin’s On the Origin of Species on this date in 1859. You want a first edition in very good condition? The price has risen: it’s now $400,000 U.S.! Why doesn’t Google ever honor with a Doodle Darwin and his great book?

*Do you still trust the NYT to give you news of the war in the Middle East? I’m not so sure, but I’ll give you the latest from the paper. There appears to be a four-day cease-fire, and 13 hostages will be released later today.

A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to take effect on Friday morning, signaling the start of what could be the longest pause in fighting in the seven-week war and paving the way for an exchange of some Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. By early afternoon, there had been no reports of fighting for several hours, and 60 trucks carrying aid and 29 Gazans had entered Gaza from Egypt, a spokesman for the border crossing, Wael Abu Omar, said by phone. Israel said that eight of those trucks contained fuel and cooking gas — a small but significant amount for a territory that has all but run out of fuel. Both developments were signs that the cease-fire was firming up. Under the terms, a large increase in humanitarian aid is expected to enter Gaza, where roughly two-thirds of its 2.2 million people have been displaced by the war. The deal, brokered by Qatar in weeks of talks, calls for Hamas to return 50 of the women and children taken hostage during its Oct. 7 attacks in Israel that set off the fighting, and for Israel to release 150 imprisoned Palestinian women and teenagers. The exchange would occur in phases across the four days of the cease-fire. Thirteen hostages were to be released on Friday, according to Qatari officials, along with an undisclosed number of Palestinian prisoners. Israel has said that it would extend the cease-fire by a day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas. Read more about the deal.

Despite the truce, both sides have insisted that the war was far from over. “Our hands will remain on the trigger,” Hamas said. Israeli forces pounded Gaza with airstrikes in the hours before the cease-fire was to begin.

Will the cease-fire hold? I’m guessing it will this time: Hamas needs to rearm and get that fuel delivered to their tunnels, while Israel really wants those hostages back.

*According to the BBC, the IDF has detained the director of al-Shifa Hospital for questioning (h/t Jez)

Israeli forces have detained the director of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital for questioning, a week after their controversial raid there. Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya was held at a checkpoint as he evacuated patients to the south, a colleague told the BBC. The Israeli military said he was being questioned over evidence that al-Shifa “served as a Hamas command and control centre”. He and Hamas have denied that.

They’re both lying, of course.

Neither the UN or PRCS mentioned Dr Abu Salmiya. But the head of orthopaedics at al-Shifa, Dr Adnan al-Bursh, told the BBC he had also been detained while accompanying the evacuated patients on Wednesday. . . .On Thursday afternoon, the Israeli military confirmed that Dr Abu Salmiya had been taken for questioning by the Shin Bet internal security agency, “following evidence showing that al-Shifa Hospital, under his direct management, served as a Hamas command and control centre”. “The Hamas terror tunnel network situated under the hospital also exploited electricity and resources taken from the hospital. In addition, Hamas stored numerous weapons inside the hospital and on the hospital grounds. “Furthermore, after the Hamas massacre on 7 October, Hamas terrorists sought refuge within the hospital, some of them taking hostages from Israel with them,” it added, also alleging that a female soldier who had been taken hostage was murdered on the premises.

But wait! There’s more from the NYT! He wasn’t evacuating patients, but apparently trying to flee!

Israeli forces detained the director of Al-Shifa Hospital while he was evacuating from the seized medical complex that Israel claims was the site of a Hamas military headquarters, Israeli and Gazan officials said on Thursday. The Gaza health ministry and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that the director, Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, was taken into custody on Wednesday after a United Nations convoy of ambulances that was evacuating patients from the hospital to southern Gaza was stopped at an Israeli checkpoint for hours. The Israeli military said that Dr. Abu Salmiya was taken for questioning “following evidence showing that the Al-Shifa Hospital, under his direct management, served as a Hamas command and control center.”

Perhaps this will be the first war-crimes trial, as Palestine is subject to the International Criminal Court.

*It appears that a lot of Europe is moving rightwards politically, but this is a big move: far-rightist Geert Wilders’ party, strongly anti-immigrant, won big in a Dutch election, perhaps putting him in line to be the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

The electoral win by Geert Wilders, the Dutch far-right leader who has championed draconian policies against immigration and Islam, reflects how intractable the issue of migration remains in Europe—and in much of the West. Nearly a decade ago, an influx of Middle Eastern and African arrivals drove a wave of anti-immigration policies across Europe, boosted the popularity of far-right parties and stirred tensions with Europe’s growing Muslim population. Today, as some European countries grapple with a flow of migrants not seen since 2015-16, the failure to identify policies to manage the surge in arrivals is prompting a political backlash. Those tensions helped propel Wilders to a major election victory Thursday, putting a leader who has proposed slashing immigration, closing mosques and banning the Quran within reach of the leadership of the Netherlands. Wilders’ Freedom Party, or PVV, which has promised to halt all immigration to the Netherlands, was set to win 37 out of 150 seats in the country’s parliament, based on projections by Dutch news agency ANP based on results from almost all voting districts. The PVV’s closest rival, former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans’ Labor/Green Left coalition, was projected to secure 25 seats. . . . .The result puts Wilders in line to lead talks in forming a governing coalition, and possibly become the next prime minister, though negotiations are likely to take some weeks.

Wilders won because he stood for what many Dutch people (and Europeans in general) are thinking but not saying: that Muslims in Europe won’t “assimilate”, and are a source of division and strife, as well as committing proportionately more crimes than other groups. I have no solution to this except to say that people need to start by admitting that it is a problem.

*NYC mayor Eric Adams, already under FBI investigation for helping Turkey get real estate in the city, is now in even worse trouble: he’s been accused of sexual assault.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993, according to a legal summons filed Wednesday. The three-page filing does not contain details of the alleged assault but names Adams, the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the New York Police Department Guardians Association as defendants. “Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons reads. The filing seeks a trial and $5 million in relief. It was filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. The woman’s attorney did not immediately return an emailed request for comment on Thursday. . . . In remarks to reporters on Thursday, Adams denied sexually assaulting anyone and said he did not remember meeting the woman. . . .The summons was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a special New York law that has cleared the way for a wave of lawsuits against famous men accused of sexual misconduct. The law has led to more than 2,500 lawsuits, including cases against former President Donald Trump, hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and the comedian and actor Russell Brand. The filing comes as Adams has been dogged by an FBI investigation into his 2021 campaign that prompted agents to seize his phones and raid the home of his chief campaign fundraiser. The New York Times and New York Post have reported that part of the investigation involves examining whether Adams inappropriately tried to help the government of Turkey get city approval to open a 35-story skyscraper housing diplomatic facilities in 2021, despite concerns about the tower’s fire safety systems.

This is exactly three decades ago, and I think this is a criminal rather than a civil trial. If that were the case, they’d have to prove the assault beyond a reasonable doubt, which is a tough call. On the other hand, if this is a civil trial just demanding damages, then the standard is “preponderance of the evidence”, meaning the assault was more likely to have happened than not happened (I think this is how Trump got “convicted.” But lawyers among the readers should tell us, as it sounds like a criminal charge yet criminal charges don’t include money.

*Have a hankering for guacamole? Perhaps you should think twice, or at least read the WaPo op ed by Axel Javier Sulzbacher , a photographer and filmmaker from Mexico, but now based in Germany: “Avocados have destroyed my country—but America can help.” What a timid plea! But the facts are grim:

But as commodities have become more accessible in Hanover, Uruapan — the self-proclaimed “avocado capital of the world” — has declined. The pine forests and guava trees surrounding my town, in the state of Michoacán, have been replaced by avocado plantations and scarred hills. . . .U.S. import restrictions on avocados from Mexico were eliminated in 1997. It was then that Mexican cartels — who already ran the state’s illicit drug trade — recognized the lucrative potential of this burgeoning market and competed to dominate the avocado trade as well. The fight for control over plantations turned the farmlands of Michoacán into battlegrounds, and Uruapan, the epicenter of avocado production, was disfigured by violence. In 2020, Uruapan was ranked the third-deadliest city in the world. Once an ordinary city, Uruapan is now plagued by corruption, violence and terror. The avocado industry, with all its evils, has overwhelmed the town of my ancestors. My relatives now endure daily kidnappings and extortion by the cartels. And for what? So that people in other countries can dip their Doritos in guacamole while watching a football game? When the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this year, Americans probably ate about 139 million pounds of avocados, mostly as guacamole. By 2015, the United States had quadrupled its avocado consumption since the 1990s, and this trend shows no signs of slowing.

Crikey, it’s become like cocaine! And America imports 90% of Mexico’s avocados. What can you do? This:

Nevertheless, the United States has not imposed sanctions against Mexico for the inhumane avocado trade. A temporary ban on avocado imports from Michoacán last year, prompted by a threat to a U.S. inspector, demonstrated that it is possible to uphold principles of human rights and environmental protection. However, by lifting this week-long ban without imposing any other restrictions, U.S. trade officials missed an opportunity to enforce international standards, and pressure the Mexican government to do the same.

The United States should reimpose its ban on Mexican avocados. My people should not die to satiate the world’s appetite for guacamole. Until the Mexican government quells the violence in Michoacán, and Uruapan returns to peace, everyone should be able to get by with fewer avocados. Here’s a photo from the article showing an illegal avocado field (Caption: An illegal avocado field in the forests of Michoacán, Mexico, on April 10, 2022. Photo by Axel Javier Sulzbacher)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili invites Andrzej to join her on the couch.

Hili: I’m an empathetic hedonist. A: And that means? Hili: That you can hide here as well and be happy.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem empatyczną hedonistką. Ja: To znaczy? Hili: Możesz się tu schować i też być szczęśliwy.

******************

From somewhere on Facebook:

If you have a lot of dosh and want a duck purse, here’s your item (from Ducks in Public):

An old Gary Larson Far Side cartoon from Doc Bill:

From Masih: more Iranian morality police in their chadors. They look so sinister, and yes, they can cause those who expose their hair to be murdered:

The Islamic Republic is actively promoting widespread messages, urging citizens to enforce mandatory hijab rules on women in public. This tactic of inciting citizens against one another is a ploy to shirk responsibility for violating women's rights and to sow societal discord. A… pic.twitter.com/s6QTSIe1nO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 22, 2023

Two tweets from Jez: An Arab Israeli standing up for her country:

Beautiful young lady in Tel Aviv standing up for her country Israel. Why do we never hear of Arabs like her? The media only showcases anti-Jew Arabs. pic.twitter.com/d6oMZbswKz — Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) November 23, 2023

You must listen to this: it’s the most unbelievably stupid question I’ve heard a reporter ask about the Hamas/Israel war. The Sky newswoman thinks that because Israel is willing to exchange three Palestinian terrorists for each innocent Israeli hostage, that shows that Israel values Palestinian lives less than Israeli ones! The respondent, Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, tears her a new one!

This question is astonishing. Israel can't do anything right with this utter fool on sky news. Just breath taking. https://t.co/rSTYu9bpps — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) November 23, 2023

From Barry: This lion isn’t dead; he’s just in a food coma from eating too much!

this lion was found knocked out in the middle of the road 😂 pic.twitter.com/xTnAdCqljg — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 3, 2023

From Malcolm, a parrot who can’t get enough of the sound of a wobbling glass:

From Simon: this is SO true of the science papers we see these days, papers with a gazillion authors:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a boy gassed upon arrival at Auschwitz. He was three years old. “Gas the Jews,” they say in Sydney.

24 November 1939 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Alex Weijel, was born in Enschede. In October 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/PO08PLIUgt — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 24, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. For fans of old British comedy, here’s “Pete and Dud”:

Comedy legend, Peter Cook, was born #OTD in 1937. Here with Dudley Moore in the famous “Bloody Greta Garbo” sketch.

pic.twitter.com/b09Kft5pHZ — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) November 17, 2023