Today’s photos are of Andean condors (Vultur gryphus), which, with a wingspan of 3.3 meters (10.8 feet) is the largest bird of prey in the world and probably the largest bird in the world. Wikipedia adds that it can weigh up to 15 kg, or 33 pounds. The photos were sent in by Patricia and Guy Morris, whose words are indented. Click to enlarge the photos.

In November 2004, after visiting the Galapagos, we stayed in Ecuador for another few days. One of the places we visited was Hacienda Zuleta, northeast of Quito, where they have an Andean Condor (Vultur gryphus) facility for rehabilitating and attempting to breed non-releasable condors in captivity (about 7 permanent residents). It has taken decades ,but they have recently had some small breeding successes.

JAC: Here’s the Ecuadorian flag:

They are considered endangered in northern South America and threatened in the rest of their range. They do not breed until about 7-8 years old and only have a single chick every other year. The Incas believed the condor was a messenger to the gods. Condors spend only about 1% of their flight time flapping, most often during takeoff. One telemetered condor flew more than 100 miles in 5 hours without flapping. They have a 10+ foot (3 meter) wingspan and weigh 17-33 pounds (7-15 kg.). Males have a comb and brown eyes, while females lack the comb, and have red eyes.

Like many carrion feeding birds, their heads are mostly bare skin (some small bristles only), presumably for cleanliness. Males are a bit heavier. They are the only visibly sexually dimorphic vulture. They primarily eat carrion, but farmers claim they take newborn lambs or calves sometimes and I (Pat) tend to believe that this may be true since I once saw a California condor (Gymnogyps californianus) attacking a live California sea lion (Zalophus californianus) pup. Consequently farmers sometimes shoot or poison them. They may also suffer from lead poisoning, as California condors do, after eating carrion that has lead shot in it (or being shot).

Hacienda Zuleta is a huge, gorgeous, working/guest ranch, the former home of a former President of Ecuador and extremely expensive (prices quoted are per person, but hey, all meals and activities are included). They have their own breed of saddle horses (Zuleteño – Andalusian/Thoroughbred/American Quarter horse) and an extensive riding program, as well as ruins of Caranqui pyramids on the property. The Caranqui was a civilization that predated and was conquered by the Incas. While it is very clear today that only guests at Hacienda Zuleta can visit the condor facility, in 2004 that was a bit murkier. Staying there was way outside our budget and we decided if necessary we’d ‘ask for forgiveness instead of permission’. It was very quiet, so we got to see the outer courtyard, horses, sheep and eventually located the condor facility. There was no one around. Guy was so excited to go see the condors that he locked the keys in the rental car. I (Pat) had at least seen Andean condors at a distance on a visit to Tierra del Fuego, Argentina in 1987, so I let him run off to see the condors immediately, just in case we got caught’and were asked to leave. Fortunately, the rental car still had those buttons that stick up from the door frame inside the window and I found an old piece of fence wire on the ground and with a little help from my Leatherman fashioned a hook to unlock the car. The condors were impressive and two wild ones stopped by to perch atop the captive aviaries (wonder if they sometimes get a free lunch). I’ve included the link to Hacienda Zuleta’s website not because I’m expecting many folks can afford to go stay there, but they do have lots of great pictures on their website.

Wild Male Andean Condor (comb, brown eye) perched atop captive aviary