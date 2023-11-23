The heaviest turkey ever recorded

So we won’t get all depressed on a holiday (or at least I won’t) because of the war, let us ponder the world’s largest turkey ever recorded:

On December 12, 1989, the biggest turkey ever recorded weighed 86 pounds at a competition this stag turkey won in London. Its weight was equivalent to a baby rhino. The turkey named Tyson belonged to Leacroft Turkeys Ltd. It was eventually sold for $6,692 at a charity auction.

That is FOUR TIMES LARGER than the average turkey. Now I can’t be sure that that picture is of Tyson, but he also weighed as much as a baby cow. I can’t find genuine video or photos of Tyson, but I hope he wasn’t eaten, but nobody seems to know his fate. If you’re noodling around on the Internet today, try to find a photo or a video of Tyson, or at least tell us what happened to him!

From The Daily Meal:

In 2014, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told Mother Jones that the average turkey clocked in around 13 pounds in the 1930s and that turkey farms now raise birds that are more than double that size. The outlet adds that larger birds also tend to be more susceptible to illness, which might explain the current Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza going around on U.S. turkey farms.

Oh, and tell us what you’re eating for Thanksgiving. For me it’s fettuccine Alfredo with a terrific bottle of New Zealand Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.