Thanksgiving reading: antisemitism and hatred in American universities

I’ve read these, and, living on campus and hearing from friends elsewhere, it makes me ill to read about the sudden tsunami of hatred and turmoil on American campuses. There is no way that this is not going to disrupt education. Most of the turmoil, of course, is caused by pro-Hamas or pro-Palestinian students trying to disrupt university activities. That’s okay by me so long as they are exercising free speech and doing it in a way that doesn’t violate university regulations, but often that’s not the case. (Even at my own university, over 20 pro-Palestinian students and 2 faculty were arrested for blocking University facilities.) But the mishigass is widespread, and before I go off to eat, I proffer two articles for you to read. The first, from Commentary, is relatively short, but the second, from Legal Insurrection, is long.

Both show the ideological rot spreading in our universities. I don’t solely blame the students, because often college administrations and faculty promote this kind of stuff:

The video that inspired the title. This young Jewish student at Washington University has an epiphany, and I don’t think she’s far off. Imagine! Now the pro-Palestinians have the right to demonstrate, I presume, and even call for the deaths of Jews, but it’s still distressing to see stuff like this happening. It is, of course, because lots of students, inspired by the Zeitgeist and their ignorance, have lost their moral compass.