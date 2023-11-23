Thanksgiving reading: antisemitism and hatred in American universities

I’ve read these, and, living on campus and hearing from friends elsewhere, it makes me ill to read about the sudden tsunami of hatred and turmoil on American campuses. There is no way that this is not going to disrupt education. Most of the turmoil, of course, is caused by pro-Hamas or pro-Palestinian students trying to disrupt university activities. That’s okay by me so long as they are exercising free speech and doing it in a way that doesn’t violate university regulations, but often that’s not the case. (Even at my own university, over 20 pro-Palestinian students and 2 faculty were arrested for blocking University facilities.) But the mishigass is widespread, and before I go off to eat, I proffer two articles for you to read. The first, from Commentary, is relatively short, but the second, from Legal Insurrection, is long.
Both show the ideological rot spreading in our universities. I don’t solely blame the students, because often college administrations and faculty promote this kind of stuff:
Read ’em if you want; click on the headlines to do so:
From Legal Insurrection. I realize that the title is a bit hyperbolic, but there’s a lot of intriguing stuff in this piece:
The video that inspired the title. This young Jewish student at Washington University has an epiphany, and I don’t think she’s far off. Imagine! Now the pro-Palestinians have the right to demonstrate, I presume, and even call for the deaths of Jews, but it’s still distressing to see stuff like this happening. It is, of course, because lots of students, inspired by the Zeitgeist and their ignorance, have lost their moral compass.
These demonstrations seem to be a bit more than spontaneous. It takes some concerted effort and financial resources to bring about such geographically dispersed but ideologically focused and similarly themed physical activities. To control them requires a clear focused effort by each university. Chicago has the history and the written guidelines to implement control. But does the current president have the will? As Jerry asks, what is the actual result of the arrests (after ten(?) hours) of blocking the administration building? Will the punishment, if there is any, be made clear to the entire university community to inform them of t heir clear right to protest, but also of the limits to those rights and the clear declaration that a protester going beyond the prescribed behaviors enters the realm of civil disobedience and accepts the prescribed punishments. I think that the university is not sincere in implementation as the dean on call at the demonstration that was shouted down by Palestinian protesters was not a dean at all, but rather an assistant director in the university housing officce…hardly the gravitas I expect to be making decisions in such a high pressure emotional caldron. I am looking forward to reading this material.
Yes. They want us dead. That young girl has it exactly right.