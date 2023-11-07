Tuesday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) will be snug in his Parisian bed, I guess, getting over his jetlag. Normal service will be resumed tomorrow.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is stunned
Hili: I do not believe in what I see.A: And what do you see?Hili: Something I don’t believe in.A: Jesus Christ.Hili: No, not him.
As yesterday, feel free to rabbit below.
In fact, here’s a subject to argue about: Is there a good definition of life? Do we need one?
NOTE FROM JERRY: I have arrived and have prepared a food-and-cemetery-visit post that will be up later. Paris is lovely, as always, and the weather is warmish (in the 50s F) and sunny.
I see that the Hamas/Israel war is going on, and I’d like to follow it, but on the other hand my time in Paris is giving me a respite from it. I also see the depressing news that, despite his trials, Trump is leading Biden in the polls—substantially in some swing states. It cannot be true that country can elect a narcissistic blowhard, being tried for several crimes, as its leader!
Strewth! It must be gone 10am there now – he should be up & drinking coffee by now, insomniac that he is, preparing himself for lunch!
I like to think that he is eating for all of us… 😋
I slept well: from about 9 pm to 6:30 a.m. but there is only TEA in my room. But yes, I have only one meal a day here. Lunch will be in two hours!
It’s France. Isn’t there a wine bar in every room? My view of French sophistication is crushed.
The time stamps on this page say that this was published at around 3am. I’m on GMT, but I thought Greg was too which would make that obscenely early.
Anyway, I’m posting this at 12:22pm GMT to find out what timestamp I get.
Edit: OK. The time stamps are 6 hours out. I guess the web site is assuming I’m on Chicago time.
Life – I recently read Fire Weather by John Vaillant, about the Fort McMurray fire of 2016, & fire in a heating world. He makes a case for fire behaving like life. It eat, grows, spreads, consumes oxygen. I am not sure it carries information though, which is what cells do.
Is a virus a living thing? A prion?
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has occasioned much commentary, but yesterday’s leak of the manifesto written by the Nashville school shooter shows the value of having at least one major platform that is out of line with the censorship policies of the others.
It seems that Facebook, Youtube, Reddit and others are censoring any mention of the contents of the manifesto (e.g. link), whereas on Twitter one can learn the manifesto’s contents (search #NashvilleManifesto).
If the reports are true (the deranged shooter wanted to kill “white crackers” with “white privilege” going to “private fancy schools”) you can see why some don’t want this discussed.
Indeed. And then there’s the “trans” status of the (alleged) perpetrator to gloss over, too…
Well, the only relevant tweet (what the heck are we supposed to call them now? “X’s”?) of Crowder’s that I can find is gone now as well. The three images are still on his website, though, for those who are interested.
For those of us without X/Twitter accounts, that platform is now broken beyond usefulness. I can’t search tags, I can no longer view tweets in chronological order nor see replies or linked tweets – so no reading threads either. Each one stands alone. I really do not want to become Elon’s product just in order to browse. Thus for people like me it hardly matters if X/Twitter leaves things in place. It’s no longer good for communication.
You are right that nowadays one cannot browse Twitter without logging in. (I gather that this is to stop rival AI companies training their AI bots by scraping all of the Twitter archive.) You can, though, set up a free account that you use only to browse.
I’m still avoiding a conclusion on this.
In the censorship world: Rep. Jim Jordan highlighted a lot of censorship on his eXtwitter account – if anyone wants, they can look.
Life – I am but an observer to these discussions as my vocation was as an aerospace flight controls engineer, but in retirement I read biochem and this website of experts. Please do not forget a former NASA colleague, the late Prof Tommy Gold of Cornell and his “deep, hot, biosphere” in your deliberations today…if his 1960’s thoughts still have any relevance.
I was taught that there are 10 characteristics that together define living things. Is that no longer consensus? (Was it ever?) I can’t remember the complete list, but the ones I can find on line are definitely different.
On this day:
1492 – The Ensisheim meteorite, the oldest meteorite with a known date of impact, strikes the Earth around noon in a wheat field outside the village of Ensisheim, Alsace, France.
1504 – Christopher Columbus returns from his fourth and last voyage.
1665 – The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, is first published.
1775 – John Murray, the Royal Governor of the Colony of Virginia, starts the first mass emancipation of slaves in North America by issuing Lord Dunmore’s Offer of Emancipation, which offers freedom to slaves who abandoned their colonial masters to fight with Murray and the British.
1786 – The oldest musical organization in the United States is founded as the Stoughton Musical Society.
1837 – In Alton, Illinois, abolitionist printer Elijah P. Lovejoy is shot dead by a mob while attempting to protect his printing shop from being destroyed a third time.
1874 – A cartoon by Thomas Nast in Harper’s Weekly, is considered the first important use of an elephant as a symbol for the United States Republican Party.
1885 – The completion of Canada’s first transcontinental railway is symbolized by the Last Spike ceremony at Craigellachie, British Columbia.
1893 – Women’s suffrage: Women in the U.S. state of Colorado are granted the right to vote, the second state to do so.
1907 – Jesús García saves the entire town of Nacozari de García by driving a burning train full of dynamite six kilometres (3.7 miles) away before it can explode.
1910 – The first air freight shipment (from Dayton, Ohio, to Columbus, Ohio) is undertaken by the Wright brothers and department store owner Max Morehouse.
1916 – Jeannette Rankin is the first woman elected to the United States Congress.
1917 – The October Revolution, which gets its name from the Julian calendar date of 25 October, occurs, according to the Gregorian calendar; on this date, the Bolsheviks storm the Winter Palace.
1917 – World War I: The Third Battle of Gaza ends, with British forces capturing Gaza from the Ottoman Empire. [I suspect that we’ve lost count of which Battle of Gaza we’re up to now…]
1918 – The 1918 influenza epidemic spreads to Western Samoa, killing 7,542 (about 20% of the population) by the end of the year.
1919 – The first Palmer Raid is conducted on the second anniversary of the Russian Revolution. Over 10,000 suspected communists and anarchists are arrested in 23 U.S. cities.
1929 – In New York City, the Museum of Modern Art opens to the public.
1940 – In Tacoma, Washington, the original Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapses in a windstorm, a mere four months after the bridge’s completion.
1941 – World War II: Soviet hospital ship Armenia is sunk by German planes while evacuating refugees and wounded military and staff of several Crimean hospitals. It is estimated that over 5,000 people died in the sinking.
1944 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected for a record fourth term as President of the United States.
1949 – The first oil was taken in Oil Rocks (Neft Daşları), the world’s oldest offshore oil platform.
1967 – Carl B. Stokes is elected as Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, becoming the first African American mayor of a major American city.
1967 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
1972 – United States presidential election: U.S. President Richard Nixon is re-elected in the largest landslide victory at the time.
1973 – The United States Congress overrides President Richard Nixon’s veto of the War Powers Resolution, which limits presidential power to wage war without congressional approval.
1983 – United States Senate bombing: A bomb explodes inside the United States Capitol. No one is injured, but an estimated $250,000 in damage is caused.
1989 – Douglas Wilder wins the governor’s seat in Virginia, becoming the first elected African American governor in the United States.
1989 – David Dinkins becomes the first African American to be elected Mayor of New York City.
1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.
1994 – WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, launches the world’s first internet radio broadcast.
1996 – NASA launches the Mars Global Surveyor.
Births:
1728 – James Cook, English captain, navigator, and cartographer (d. 1779).
1867 – Marie Curie, Polish chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934).
1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian theorist and politician, founded the Red Army (d. 1940).
1893 – Margaret Leech, American historian and author (d. 1974).
1897 – Herman J. Mankiewicz, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1953).
1900 – Nellie Campobello, Mexican writer who chronicled the Mexican Revolution (d. 1986).
1903 – Konrad Lorenz, Austrian zoologist, ethologist, and ornithologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989).
1913 – Albert Camus, French novelist, philosopher, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960).
1918 – Billy Graham, American minister and author (d. 2018).
1921 – Susanne Hirzel, member of the White Rose (d. 2012).
1922 – Al Hirt, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1999).
1926 – Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (d. 2010).
1942 – Jean Shrimpton, English model and actress.
1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist. [Joni is 80 today!]
1948 – Stephen Green, Baron Green of Hurstpierpoint, English businessman and politician. [In its July 2005 issue, Bloomberg Markets magazine reported that HSBC was allowing money laundering by drug dealers and state sponsors of terrorism; the magazine alleged that this had included a transfer of $100,000 in April 2000 to the Taliban in Afghanistan which had subsequently resulted in a fine levied by the US Treasury Department. Green denied the allegations, calling them “a singular and wholly irresponsible attack on the bank’s international compliance procedures”. Subsequent investigations however, confirmed that money laundering had taken place at HSBC for several years throughout Green’s tenure as chief executive and chairman, chiefly for the Sinaloa Cartel.]
1967 – David Guetta, French DJ, record producer, remixer, and songwriter.
1967 – Sharleen Spiteri, Scottish singer-songwriter and actress.
1996 – Lorde, New Zealand singer-songwriter.
Death is the solution to all problems. No man – no problem. [Stalin with his typical humanitarian outlook on life…]
1599 – Gasparo Tagliacozzi, Italian surgeon and educator (b. 1546). [A pioneer of plastic and reconstructive surgery.]
1713 – Elizabeth Barry, English actress (b. 1658).
1913 – Alfred Russel Wallace, Welsh-English biologist and geographer (b. 1823).
1944 – Hannah Szenes, Hungarian-Israeli soldier and poet (b. 1921).
1962 – Eleanor Roosevelt, American humanitarian and politician, 39th First Lady of the United States (b. 1884).
1974 – Eric Linklater, Welsh-Scottish author and academic (b. 1899).
1980 – Steve McQueen, American actor and producer (b. 1930).
1990 – Lawrence Durrell, British novelist, poet, dramatist, (b. 1912).
1993 – Adelaide Hall, American-English singer, actress, and dancer (b. 1901).
1994 – Shorty Rogers, American trumpet player and composer (b. 1924).
2001 – Anthony Shaffer, English author and playwright (b. 1926).
2004 – Howard Keel, American actor and singer (b. 1919).
2005 – Harry Thompson, English author, screenwriter, and producer (b. 1960). [His novel This Thing of Darkness is a fictionalised account of the life of Robert FitzRoy.]
2011 – Joe Frazier, American boxer (b. 1944).
2013 – John Cole, Irish-English journalist and author (b. 1927).
2016 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter and poet (b. 1934).
2016 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and government official; Attorney General of the United States (1993–2001) (b. 1938).
2016 – Jimmy Young, British singer and radio personality (b. 1921).
2019 – Janette Sherman, American physician, author, and pioneer in occupational and environmental health (b. 1930).
2020 – Jonathan Sacks, former Chief Rabbi of the Commonwealth and member of the House of Lords (b. 1948).
2021 – Dean Stockwell, American actor (b. 1936).
Just a note that John Murray and Lord Dunmore of Virginia were one and the same person. We do not learn about a John Murray here in Virginia – only the evil Lord Dunmore. Murray/Dunmore fled to New York escaping the unhappy Virginia colonists…and despite his proclamation, taking his own two slaves with him.
Titania McGrath has tweeted: https://twitter.com/TitaniaMcGrath/status/1721607941768229293
I’m a rank amateur at best, but I have stayed at a Holiday Inn Express once or twice. It seems to me that defining “life”, and applying that definition, is the same sort of messy problem as applying any of the various definitions of “species.” From a distant enough perspective it is easy to draw lines, but if you keep zooming in it becomes more difficult to draw the line. At some point it comes down to a judgement about “what is the most useful way to categorize these things?”
If we were to create little robots that were capable of making more of themselves, had evolutionary algorithms in their software that allowed them to adapt to their environment over time, and they even used oxygen to metabolize some kind of fuel for energy, would that be life? What if they were able to pass any sort of test for intelligence that we could devise and were genuinely creative, would that be life? What if there were whole populations of them creating their own cultures, would that be life?
I think it’s likely that the meaning of the word life will change over time.
I think everyone here knows about this book, but I’ll put it for the record:
What Is Life? The Physical Aspect of the Living Cell
Erwin Schrödinger
1944
Cambridge U. Press
I really should get it … actually, I’ll get it into my pile today.
A thought : “life” is one word, but a vast topic, and as such, I think there’s a tendency to want the word to cover it all but the limit of language is exceeded.
Looking through the library I also found:
J. B. S. Haldane, Paul Nurse,…
Lots more.
I think that it’s better to describe Life by its characteristics (which may not be complete and for which not all characteristics may apply) than to require a formal definition. Living things (Life) can be typical or strange, and the state of being alive (also Life) can be the same.
Life reproduces – there’s that.
When I took biology during my second year at U of Chicago (1965-66), one of the questions on the first exam asked for a definition of “life.” Essentially any attempt at an answer was accepted, including, “A weekly magazine noted for its photographs.”
SCOTUS hears oral argument today in Rahimi v. United States, the case raising whether the Second Amendment guarantees a right to own and possess firearms to someone subject to a domestic-abuse injunction.
You can listen to the livestream here.