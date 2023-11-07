Tuesday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) will be snug in his Parisian bed, I guess, getting over his jetlag. Normal service will be resumed tomorrow.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is stunned

Hili: I do not believe in what I see. A: And what do you see? Hili: Something I don’t believe in. A: Jesus Christ. Hili: No, not him.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie wierzę w to, co widzę. A: A co widzisz? Hili: To, w co nie wierzę. Ja: Jezu Chryste. Hili: Nie, to nie on. As yesterday, feel free to rabbit below.

In fact, here’s a subject to argue about: Is there a good definition of life? Do we need one? NOTE FROM JERRY: I have arrived and have prepared a food-and-cemetery-visit post that will be up later. Paris is lovely, as always, and the weather is warmish (in the 50s F) and sunny. I see that the Hamas/Israel war is going on, and I’d like to follow it, but on the other hand my time in Paris is giving me a respite from it. I also see the depressing news that, despite his trials, Trump is leading Biden in the polls—substantially in some swing states. It cannot be true that country can elect a narcissistic blowhard, being tried for several crimes, as its leader!