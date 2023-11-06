Monday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is en route to gai Paris, so minimal service today. Feel free to rabbit away about whatever you want below.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being a cat. What else could she be?

Hili: First the kitchen and later the sofa. A: Maybe the other way round? Hili: No, I’ve already decided.

In Polish: Hili: Najpierw kuchnia, a potem sofa. Ja: A może odwrotnie? Hili: Nie, już podjęłam decyzję.