Today we’ll have the second and last part of Michael Glenister’s photos of Pompeii, Herculaneum, and Vesuvius (part 1 is here). Today we feature Pompeii; Michael’s text and captions are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Now while Herculaneum felt like you were visiting an ongoing excavation; Pompeii felt like you were visiting a pioneer village – just without staff walking around in period clothes, eg. dressed as Centurions, etc. The site of Pompeii is basically a very large park, with the ruins of a large town within, but is being somewhat restored by growing grapes in the ancient vineyards, trees, etc. A large amphitheatre near one of the entrances. Pink Floyd performed there in 1972:

One of the many roads in the city:

The garden in the courtyard of one of the many houses:

The artwork in Pompeii is better preserved as it was buried in ash, rather than by the very hot pyroclastic flow that buried Herculaneum:

The garden in the courtyard of another house, showing the water system:

Another road in the city:

Inside the amphitheatre where Pink Floyd performed:

A kitchen (I think):

Inside one of the buildings:

City square with Vesuvius in the background. I like how the clouds over Vesuvius look like the mountain is smoking:

A map of Pompeii. The amphitheatre is on the far right. The red marker is the city square:

A smaller amphitheatre, found in the bottom middle of the map:

Plaster casts of some of the victims of the eruption: