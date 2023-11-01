Today we’ll have the second and last part of Michael Glenister’s photos of Pompeii, Herculaneum, and Vesuvius (part 1 is here). Today we feature Pompeii; Michael’s text and captions are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.
Now while Herculaneum felt like you were visiting an ongoing excavation; Pompeii felt like you were visiting a pioneer village – just without staff walking around in period clothes, eg. dressed as Centurions, etc. The site of Pompeii is basically a very large park, with the ruins of a large town within, but is being somewhat restored by growing grapes in the ancient vineyards, trees, etc.
A large amphitheatre near one of the entrances. Pink Floyd performed there in 1972:
One of the many roads in the city:
The garden in the courtyard of one of the many houses:
The artwork in Pompeii is better preserved as it was buried in ash, rather than by the very hot pyroclastic flow that buried Herculaneum:
The garden in the courtyard of another house, showing the water system:
Another road in the city:
Inside the amphitheatre where Pink Floyd performed:
A kitchen (I think):
Inside one of the buildings:
City square with Vesuvius in the background. I like how the clouds over Vesuvius look like the mountain is smoking:
A map of Pompeii. The amphitheatre is on the far right. The red marker is the city square:
A smaller amphitheatre, found in the bottom middle of the map:
Plaster casts of some of the victims of the eruption:
Great pictures. The pyroclastic casts are amazing, of course. What a way to be preserved for posterity.
Amazing! It must be so incredible to gaze upon such artifacts and experience a connection to a time and people that are now long gone. I remember a different scene similar to the ‘kitchen’, with a painting that displayed dishes on the sides of the counter. It was apparently someones’ street-side restaurant, and so perhaps that is what this was.